WGAL
Heavy delays expected on Route 30 in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There are expected to be delays this week on Route 30 in Lancaster County. PennDOT says work is planned for Tuesday through Thursday on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. This work will require daytime...
Tree removal to start this week on I-81 in Cumberland County: PennDOT
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that tree removal operations are scheduled to begin next week along Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden townships, Cumberland County. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday. The contractor is expected to work weekdays from approximately 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m for...
PHOTOS: Train Dangles Off Bridge Following Derailment In Central Pennsylvania
A train derailed in central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 2, authorities say. The train was transporting "non-hazardous material" when several cars left the track on the Rockville Bridge closing South Main Street in Marysville, authorities at Norfolk Southern say. The Norfolk-Southern train appears to have partially gone off the bridge,...
abc27.com
Lane restrictions planned on Route 30 at Centerville Road interchange in Lancaster
HARRISBURG, Pa.(WHTM) — PennDOT will be conducting roadwork between Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Thursday, Dec. 8 along the Centerville Road Interchange on Route 30 in Lancaster County. This work is part of the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township. This work will require daytime lane restrictions...
local21news.com
Community outraged over Dover mail-issue
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The worker shortage is still affecting many workplaces and the local post office is no exception. The people of Dover, Pennsylvania say they have not received their mail in almost two weeks and they are at a loss of what to do. “The old...
Train derails in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A train derailment in Perry County has taken out power and internet service, and is causing traffic issues in Marysville Borough. According to emergency dispatch, a train was derailed at the Rockville Bridge in the 800 block of S. Main St. around 2:00 a.m. on Dec. 2.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — There were a few crashes causing slowdowns Monday morning, including one on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County. A multi-vehicle crash was blocking one northbound lane on I-83 at Exit 48/Union Deposit Road. There were backlogs in the area but the crash has since been cleared.
Centre County farmer expresses concerns of closure depending on PennDOT project
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Centre County continue to make their voices heard regarding the State College Area Connector Project, with many homes and properties potentially in the line of construction. Darlington Farms is home to a storied legacy of 13 generations of farmers. After the original 305-year-old farm in Delaware County was […]
3 injured in Cumberland County horse and buggy crash
WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were injured in a crash involving a horse and buggy in West Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County, on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle. The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 4, according to State Police. Police say a Honda Civic was driving south on […]
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (Dec. 4): The Lancaster County Coroner's office identified the victim of the single-vehicle crash as 41-year-old Chad Rapp of Columbia. The coroner said Rapp was the passenger inside the SUV. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
abc27.com
Train derailment causes fiber cut, widespread internet, phone outages in Central Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Comcast says Friday’s train derailment in Perry County is the cause of a widespread internet and phone outage. Verizon also confirmed they are experiencing an outage due to the fiber cut. Both companies say they have crews on site to begin repairs as soon as the area is safe to work in.
Missing York County man found
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A search was underway throughout Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania for a missing man considered to be in danger. Police in York County issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for 76-year-old Steven Morgan. Police say Morgan has been found at approximately 5:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon and have canceled the Missing Endangered Person […]
WGAL
Police on scene of Harrisburg shooting
Emergency crews are on the scene of a shooting in Harrisburg. Dispatchers say one person was shot in the 500 block of Woodbine Street. WGAL has a crew at the scene. Stay with us for updates.
abc27.com
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
WGAL
Fatal crash in West Hempfield Township
West Hempfield Township Police are investigating a fatal crash. Emergency dispatchers say the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Prospect Road near Garfield Road. The coroner says a 41-year-old man from Columbia died at the scene.
local21news.com
Garbage truck catches on fire in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a trash truck that had caught on fire, setting ablaze all of the garbage within the vehicle. According to Franklin Fire Company, the incident happened at the corner of Gabler Rd. and Letterkenny Rd. at around 6:51 a.m. on Dec. 2.
1 woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office said one woman died at the hospital early Sunday after a vehicle crash in Franklin County. The victim died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Police say the 59-year-old victim was driving in the area of the 5900 block of Little Cove...
WGAL
One person shot in apartment in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was shot in Harrisburg on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. at an apartment on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. One male was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover. Neighbors told WGAL reporter Amber Gerard...
Falcon Treated for Injury in Wayne After Nesting for 10 Years in Downtown Harrisburg, has Died
A falcon nesting in downtown Harrisburg for more than a decade, recently treated for a dislocated shoulder at Radnor Veterinary Hospital in Wayne, has died, writes Amy Marchiano for the Republican & Herald in Pottsville, as reported in yahoo.com. The 13-year-old female peregrine falcon was treated by Dr. Len Donato...
WGAL
Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
