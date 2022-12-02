ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITF

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Heavy delays expected on Route 30 in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There are expected to be delays this week on Route 30 in Lancaster County. PennDOT says work is planned for Tuesday through Thursday on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. This work will require daytime...
PennLive.com

Tree removal to start this week on I-81 in Cumberland County: PennDOT

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that tree removal operations are scheduled to begin next week along Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden townships, Cumberland County. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday. The contractor is expected to work weekdays from approximately 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m for...
Daily Voice

PHOTOS: Train Dangles Off Bridge Following Derailment In Central Pennsylvania

A train derailed in central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 2, authorities say. The train was transporting "non-hazardous material" when several cars left the track on the Rockville Bridge closing South Main Street in Marysville, authorities at Norfolk Southern say. The Norfolk-Southern train appears to have partially gone off the bridge,...
abc27.com

Lane restrictions planned on Route 30 at Centerville Road interchange in Lancaster

HARRISBURG, Pa.(WHTM) — PennDOT will be conducting roadwork between Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Thursday, Dec. 8 along the Centerville Road Interchange on Route 30 in Lancaster County. This work is part of the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township. This work will require daytime lane restrictions...
local21news.com

Community outraged over Dover mail-issue

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The worker shortage is still affecting many workplaces and the local post office is no exception. The people of Dover, Pennsylvania say they have not received their mail in almost two weeks and they are at a loss of what to do. “The old...
FOX 43

Train derails in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A train derailment in Perry County has taken out power and internet service, and is causing traffic issues in Marysville Borough. According to emergency dispatch, a train was derailed at the Rockville Bridge in the 800 block of S. Main St. around 2:00 a.m. on Dec. 2.
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — There were a few crashes causing slowdowns Monday morning, including one on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County. A multi-vehicle crash was blocking one northbound lane on I-83 at Exit 48/Union Deposit Road. There were backlogs in the area but the crash has since been cleared.
WTAJ

Centre County farmer expresses concerns of closure depending on PennDOT project

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Centre County continue to make their voices heard regarding the State College Area Connector Project, with many homes and properties potentially in the line of construction. Darlington Farms is home to a storied legacy of 13 generations of farmers. After the original 305-year-old farm in Delaware County was […]
abc27 News

3 injured in Cumberland County horse and buggy crash

WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were injured in a crash involving a horse and buggy in West Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County, on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle. The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 4, according to State Police. Police say a Honda Civic was driving south on […]
FOX 43

Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (Dec. 4): The Lancaster County Coroner's office identified the victim of the single-vehicle crash as 41-year-old Chad Rapp of Columbia. The coroner said Rapp was the passenger inside the SUV. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
WBRE

Missing York County man found

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A search was underway throughout Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania for a missing man considered to be in danger. Police in York County issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for 76-year-old Steven Morgan. Police say Morgan has been found at approximately 5:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon and have canceled the Missing Endangered Person […]
WGAL

Police on scene of Harrisburg shooting

Emergency crews are on the scene of a shooting in Harrisburg. Dispatchers say one person was shot in the 500 block of Woodbine Street. WGAL has a crew at the scene. Stay with us for updates.
abc27.com

Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
WGAL

Fatal crash in West Hempfield Township

West Hempfield Township Police are investigating a fatal crash. Emergency dispatchers say the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Prospect Road near Garfield Road. The coroner says a 41-year-old man from Columbia died at the scene.
local21news.com

Garbage truck catches on fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a trash truck that had caught on fire, setting ablaze all of the garbage within the vehicle. According to Franklin Fire Company, the incident happened at the corner of Gabler Rd. and Letterkenny Rd. at around 6:51 a.m. on Dec. 2.
FOX 43

1 woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office said one woman died at the hospital early Sunday after a vehicle crash in Franklin County. The victim died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Police say the 59-year-old victim was driving in the area of the 5900 block of Little Cove...
WGAL

One person shot in apartment in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was shot in Harrisburg on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. at an apartment on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. One male was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover. Neighbors told WGAL reporter Amber Gerard...
WGAL

Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy