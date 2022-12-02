Read full article on original website
Related
Farmer City offers lifeguard training for public pool
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — To seek more lifeguards for its public pool this year, the City of Farmer City offers a group training class to local candidates. The city will hold the class at the Clinton YMCA over Christmas break. City officials said they will also distribute it at Blue Ridge High School. The city-funded […]
National Youth Advocate Programs opens office in Champaign
National Youth Advocate Program's new initiative R3 stands for restore, reinvest and renew. Organizers hope it helps people who need guidance to stay on the right path.
agupdate.com
Illinois farmer helps others navigate FSA programs
Tim Berry will be taking 12 acres of his of land marked with gullies near a river tributary out of corn and putting it into the Conservation Reserve Program this year. The eastern Illinois farmer knows exactly how and why to use the USDA Farm Service Agency’s conservation program that will help prevent erosion and improve soil health.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Salvation Army Coat Distribution Day; Wed Dec 7th
Danville, IL (December 2, 2022) –The Salvation Army in Danville will host a designated coat distribution day on Wednesday, December 7th from 9:30am – 3:00pm at 855 E. Fairchild St. Any resident of Vermilion County who needs a winter coat canvisit during the hours of 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM to determine whether there is a gently used coat available to keep you warm this season. Volunteers will be available to assist you upon arrival. All coats are first come first serve and only available while coats last. The Salvation Army is grateful to all donors and partners this season, including RE/MAX Ultimate, Culvers, Fair Hope Ministries, Neuhoff Media, Burlington, and private donors from the community.
University of Illinois student scammed out of $90,000
Another international student at the University of Illinois has been scammed out of a significant amount of money. The latest student to fall victim is from China and University Police say the scammer or scammers got $90,000.
WCIA
Huge Construction Sale at Champaign Jewelers
Construction sale at Champaign Jewelers is in full swing! – New designers arriving this week include AGI and Jye featuring beautiful color gemstones amazing designs. Construction sale, up to 50% off in stock items. 25% off all New Featured designers!. 2223 S Neil St, Champaign, IL, United States, Illinois.
Winter Nights at Prairie Farms is open for the holiday season
It’s open Thursday through Sunday for five weeks, free of charge over the holidays, displaying more than 20,000 lights.
Overdose medicine coming to U of I campus, available in vending machines
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A life-saving medicine is more accessible on the University of Illinois campus now thanks to the Illinois Department of Human Services. In a Massmail to the campus community, Awais Vaid, Director of McKinley Health Center, said an IDPH distribution program is putting NARCAN at several campus locations to treat an opioid […]
WAND TV
Holiday events kick off this weekend
(WAND) — Holiday activities will be happening across central Illinois this weekend. WAND News has compiled just a few events. WAND staff and on-air talent will be collecting new toys to benefit Toys for Tots in Macon County. Donations can be dropped off on Friday the 2nd at WAND...
WCIA
Get Out of Town to Fair Oaks Farms
Champaign, IL (WCIA) Take a Trip to Fair Oaks Farms During the Holiday Season. I was surprised that I hadn’t heard of Fair Oak Farms before I saw a fellow writer mention it online. It’s less than two hours from here and offers a ton of family activities for a day or a weekend. I took along two friends, eight-year-old Aubrie, and my Yorkie, Teddy, on his first official service dog trip.
Chronic wasting disease stations open for hunting season
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As hunting season continues in Illinois, the state’s Department of Natural Resources is opening up stations throughout the state for hunters to have their prey tested for Chronic Wasting Disease. CWD is a deadly disease of the central nervous system in deer and elk that causes the formation of sponge-like holes […]
Watch an Illinois Squirrel Bulking Up on Nuts Like the Pro He Is
When you want something done, leave it to the pros. When it comes to nut gathering, it doesn't get any more "pro" than a squirrel in Illinois who has obviously mastered his skill as a new video share proves. This short but sweet video was just shared recently showing a...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Night of Lights Parade Brings Community Downtown
AUDIO: (Comments from Parade attendees chatting with Steve B.) Then, a couple stores down, we found two more keeping warm. AUDIO: (Comments from Parade attendees chatting with Steve B) Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr mentioned beforehand how great of a turnout it was for the Night of Lights Parade, as well...
illinois.edu
217 Today: Illinois General Assembly approves changes to SAFE-T Act
Lawyers on both sides of the criminal justice system in one central Illinois county say they are ready to meet the potential challenges in the courtroom when cash bail ends in January. Police have arrested a minor suspected of sending violent threats to Urbana High School. This weekend is your...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
County Board Vote Set on Renaming Building
The Vermilion County Board meets in a reorganizational session Monday evening (December 5, 2022). The meeting starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Vermilion County Administration Building at 201 North Vermilion is to reorganize following the recent election. Items on the agenda include drawing lots for the length of terms, election...
U of I business robbed after checks stolen, altered
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A business near the University of Illinois was robbed out of almost $40,000 after police said several of their checks were stolen from the mail and altered. The checks are believed to have been stolen at some point after they were dropped off at the post office at Third and Green […]
Danville intersection switches to three-way-stop
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville will find new traffic conditions at one intersection in the city starting Wednesday. The intersection of Logan Avenue, Winter Avenue and Denmark Road became a three-way stop as part of a construction project to improve Denmark. People driving from Winter to Logan will continue to see a stop […]
Champaign pastor pleads guilty to misusing federal funds
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A well-known Champaign pastor has pleaded guilty in federal court to using federal funds for his own benefit instead of the community programs the funds were meant for. Lekevie Johnson, 47, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of federal program misapplication, student loan misapplication and making false bankruptcy statements. He faces […]
Another U of I student scammed, loses $90k to caller claiming to be from Chinese Embassy
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student is out of $90,000 after University Police said they were scammed by someone on the phone. Officials said that the student received a string of calls throughout November from someone claiming to be a representative of the Chinese Embassy. The caller told the student that their […]
WTHI
Undercover FBI agent to share his story with the Wabash Valley
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the opportunity to hear the story and journey of an undercover FBI agent next week. Project Never Broken is welcoming Giovanni Rocco to the Vigo County Historical Center next Wednesday. Rocco was the FBI undercover agent at the center of several federal operations....
Comments / 0