WCIA

Farmer City offers lifeguard training for public pool

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — To seek more lifeguards for its public pool this year, the City of Farmer City offers a group training class to local candidates. The city will hold the class at the Clinton YMCA over Christmas break. City officials said they will also distribute it at Blue Ridge High School. The city-funded […]
agupdate.com

Illinois farmer helps others navigate FSA programs

Tim Berry will be taking 12 acres of his of land marked with gullies near a river tributary out of corn and putting it into the Conservation Reserve Program this year. The eastern Illinois farmer knows exactly how and why to use the USDA Farm Service Agency’s conservation program that will help prevent erosion and improve soil health.
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Salvation Army Coat Distribution Day; Wed Dec 7th

Danville, IL (December 2, 2022) –The Salvation Army in Danville will host a designated coat distribution day on Wednesday, December 7th from 9:30am – 3:00pm at 855 E. Fairchild St. Any resident of Vermilion County who needs a winter coat canvisit during the hours of 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM to determine whether there is a gently used coat available to keep you warm this season. Volunteers will be available to assist you upon arrival. All coats are first come first serve and only available while coats last. The Salvation Army is grateful to all donors and partners this season, including RE/MAX Ultimate, Culvers, Fair Hope Ministries, Neuhoff Media, Burlington, and private donors from the community.
WCIA

Huge Construction Sale at Champaign Jewelers

Construction sale at Champaign Jewelers is in full swing! – New designers arriving this week include AGI and Jye featuring beautiful color gemstones amazing designs. Construction sale, up to 50% off in stock items. 25% off all New Featured designers!. 2223 S Neil St, Champaign, IL, United States, Illinois.
WCIA

Overdose medicine coming to U of I campus, available in vending machines

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A life-saving medicine is more accessible on the University of Illinois campus now thanks to the Illinois Department of Human Services. In a Massmail to the campus community, Awais Vaid, Director of McKinley Health Center, said an IDPH distribution program is putting NARCAN at several campus locations to treat an opioid […]
WAND TV

Holiday events kick off this weekend

(WAND) — Holiday activities will be happening across central Illinois this weekend. WAND News has compiled just a few events. WAND staff and on-air talent will be collecting new toys to benefit Toys for Tots in Macon County. Donations can be dropped off on Friday the 2nd at WAND...
WCIA

Get Out of Town to Fair Oaks Farms

Champaign, IL (WCIA) Take a Trip to Fair Oaks Farms During the Holiday Season. I was surprised that I hadn’t heard of Fair Oak Farms before I saw a fellow writer mention it online. It’s less than two hours from here and offers a ton of family activities for a day or a weekend. I took along two friends, eight-year-old Aubrie, and my Yorkie, Teddy, on his first official service dog trip.
WCIA

Chronic wasting disease stations open for hunting season

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As hunting season continues in Illinois, the state’s Department of Natural Resources is opening up stations throughout the state for hunters to have their prey tested for Chronic Wasting Disease. CWD is a deadly disease of the central nervous system in deer and elk that causes the formation of sponge-like holes […]
Q985

Watch an Illinois Squirrel Bulking Up on Nuts Like the Pro He Is

When you want something done, leave it to the pros. When it comes to nut gathering, it doesn't get any more "pro" than a squirrel in Illinois who has obviously mastered his skill as a new video share proves. This short but sweet video was just shared recently showing a...
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Night of Lights Parade Brings Community Downtown

AUDIO: (Comments from Parade attendees chatting with Steve B.) Then, a couple stores down, we found two more keeping warm. AUDIO: (Comments from Parade attendees chatting with Steve B) Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr mentioned beforehand how great of a turnout it was for the Night of Lights Parade, as well...
illinois.edu

217 Today: Illinois General Assembly approves changes to SAFE-T Act

Lawyers on both sides of the criminal justice system in one central Illinois county say they are ready to meet the potential challenges in the courtroom when cash bail ends in January. Police have arrested a minor suspected of sending violent threats to Urbana High School. This weekend is your...
vermilioncountyfirst.com

County Board Vote Set on Renaming Building

The Vermilion County Board meets in a reorganizational session Monday evening (December 5, 2022). The meeting starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Vermilion County Administration Building at 201 North Vermilion is to reorganize following the recent election. Items on the agenda include drawing lots for the length of terms, election...
WCIA

U of I business robbed after checks stolen, altered

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A business near the University of Illinois was robbed out of almost $40,000 after police said several of their checks were stolen from the mail and altered. The checks are believed to have been stolen at some point after they were dropped off at the post office at Third and Green […]
WCIA

Danville intersection switches to three-way-stop

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville will find new traffic conditions at one intersection in the city starting Wednesday. The intersection of Logan Avenue, Winter Avenue and Denmark Road became a three-way stop as part of a construction project to improve Denmark. People driving from Winter to Logan will continue to see a stop […]
WCIA

Champaign pastor pleads guilty to misusing federal funds

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A well-known Champaign pastor has pleaded guilty in federal court to using federal funds for his own benefit instead of the community programs the funds were meant for. Lekevie Johnson, 47, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of federal program misapplication, student loan misapplication and making false bankruptcy statements. He faces […]
WTHI

Undercover FBI agent to share his story with the Wabash Valley

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the opportunity to hear the story and journey of an undercover FBI agent next week. Project Never Broken is welcoming Giovanni Rocco to the Vigo County Historical Center next Wednesday. Rocco was the FBI undercover agent at the center of several federal operations....

