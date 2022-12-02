Read full article on original website
Lima News
Honda plans hydrogen fuel cell vehicles at Ohio site
MARYSVILLE — Honda is having another go at a fuel cell vehicle, this time based on an electric fuel cell CR-V to be made in Ohio, the automaker said this week. Honda said it will make a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle based on the recently launched CR-V starting in 2024 at its specialty Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville.
Lima News
Adopt a Stocking: Wanting a normal Christmas for daughter
LIMA — Daniel and Sarah just want their daughter, Addi, 7, to feel like things are normal this Christmas. This would be despite the fact they both lost their jobs due to the pandemic and have been forced to split up and care for her at Daniel’s parent’s house.
1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
Wood County structure up in flames Friday, crews on the scene
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a property in the 13000 block of Five Point Road in Middleton Township after a structure caught fire Friday morning. The structure appeared to be a storage barn, according to a Perrysburg Public Information Officer. The Fire Chief of Middleton told WTOL...
Lima News
John Grindrod: On an October trip, reflections on unenlightened times
Memories of my annual fall trip always seem to help sustain me when the weather turns cold, and this year is no different. While ordinarily Lady Jane and I head east for our mid-October trip to admire the autumnal blaze that New England and Mid-Atlantic deciduous trees always provide, this year, we went a different route.
Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing one Store in Ohio
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Nov. 23-30
Jaiden W. Durr, 21, of Lima, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $200 fine. Fernando J. Johnson, 37, of Lima, found guilty of carrying concealed weapon. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of aggravated menacing*. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $150 fine.
Lima News
Births
Nov. 30 — Brooke Cotrell and Matthew Cleveland, Lima, boy; Ashley Greber and Caleb Vogt, Spencerville, girl. Dec. 1 — Angela Hollon and Al Kelley, Lima, boy; Jennifer Franczak and Philip Langsdon, Lima, girl; Lisa and Jobe Schroeder, Leipsic, girl. Dec. 2 — Dezirae Meier and Dakota Mongold,...
Lima News
Police calls
600 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 500 block of East 4th Street, Lima — An auto theft was reported Thursday. 200 block of East Bluelick Road, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday. 200 block of East High Street, Lima...
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
It’s the season where we think more of poinsettias than roses lately. Rose: To Brian Williams, a Bath graduate who’s living his dream of photographing country music. He got his big break from country star Julie Roberts. He credited the many people who encouraged him along the way.
Lima News
Dates for ArtSpace/Lima Photography Exhibit
LIMA — There will be a Juried Photography Exhibition from Jan. 6 through Feb. 7 of 2023 at ArtSpace/Lima. Entry dates for the jurying, which will take place on Dec. 18, are Dec. 15, 16 and 17. Times for the entry dates are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibition is open to all ages and all types of photography.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week
A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
Lima News
Nar-Anon meetings set
LIMA — Nar-Anon will meet on Monday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 709 N. Cable Road in Lima. The group meets every Monday of the month. Nar-Anon is a support group for family and friends of addicts.
Lima News
Engagement: McFarland/Patton
LIMA —The parents of the bride announce the engagement of Eleanor Rae McFarland of Lima and Jack Anthony Patton of Detroit, MI. McFarland is the daughter of Gerald and Deborah McFarland, of Lima. She graduated from Lima Central Catholic in 2011. Patton is the son of Greig and Mary...
Lima News
Lima man injured in Auglaize County shooting
SALEM TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Lima man was injured in a shooting early Sunday in Salem Township, in the far northwest section of Auglaize County, according to a press release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived at the undisclosed location at 12:48 a.m. Sunday and discovered...
wlen.com
Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
Lima News
Vantage students donate cookies
VAN WERT — The Vantage Culinary Arts students dusted off their rolling pins and fired up the ovens, making their favorite Christmas cookies that were donated to the Van Wert American Legion Post 178. Each year, American Legion Post 178 provides an opportunity for young children to join them...
wktn.com
Obituary for Alex Shull
Funeral services for Alex Shull will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Ed Grable officiating. Burial will follow at Huntsville Cemetery. Family and friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Alex...
Lima News
Lima Public Library Book Reviews
As a self-proclaimed book hater and a firm believer that the movie is always better, Drew Young didn’t anticipate inheriting her grandma’s bookstore, the Book Nook. She’s in way over her head even before the shop’s resident book club, comprising seven of the naughtiest old ladies ever, begin to do what they do best—meddle.
Lima News
Yost promoted at Citizens National Bank
BLUFFTON — Citizens National Bank has named Kristen Yost as Branch Operations Manager of their Bluffton office. In this position, Yost is responsible for branch oversight, including daily operations, sales and financial performance. Yost holds a bachelor’s degree in human communications from Indiana Wesleyan University. She has worked at...
