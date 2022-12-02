US Department of the Interior puts $40M toward community relocation efforts for Newtok and Napakiak

Read full article on original website
BBC
Climate change: US to pay $75m to relocate tribes facing flood threat
US President Joe Biden's administration will help fund the move of three tribal communities facing urgent threats from climate change. The three tribes will receive $75m (£62m) divided equally between them, Mr Biden announced on Wednesday. All are located along coastal areas and rivers in the states of Alaska...
PRIVATE BORDER SECURITY: Yuma families forced to hire armed guards amid migrant surge, local official says
A Yuma county supervisor shared his town's battle to accommodate the influx of migrants amid caring for residents as border crossings increase in Arizona.
Abbott orders Texas Military Department to use every available strategy to combat border crisis
Photo byTexas Army National Guard Photos by 1st Lt. Steven Wesolowski. Used under Creative Commons. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to take a hard line on border security and what he perceives as failings from the Biden Administration to secure the southern border.
ICE accidentally released the identities of 6,252 immigrants who sought protection in the U.S.
ICE inadvertently published on its website the names, birthdates, nationalities and locations of thousands of immigrants seeking U.S. protections.
Border district congressman warns of migrant 'hurricane' at border when Title 42 ends
Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, is warning of a hurricane of mirgation at the southern border when Title 42 ends later this month after a federal court order.
KTAR.com
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly wants answers on how DHS will handle end of Title 42
PHOENIX – U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly said he’s expecting to hear back from Homeland Security soon addressing continuing issues he and fellow Democratic Sen. Kristen Sinema have about the impending termination of Title 42 border crossing restrictions. “We are expecting our answers back from DHS, I think, today...
Unmarked graves, an ‘ugly history’: W.Va. weighs mine safety
HAVACO, W.Va. (AP) — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a century of...
Homeland Security issues warning before holiday season
The Department of Homeland Security has issued a warning ahead of the holiday travel season. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin, saying there is a heightened threat across the country. “Our homeland continues to face a heightened threat environment — as we have seen, tragically,...
hstoday.us
Air Marshals Threatening to Refuse Border Deployments May Be Insider Threats, Says Air Marshal Association
Federal air marshals who are vowing to refuse assignments to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection on the southwest border should be “investigated as an insider threat,” the largest air marshal labor organization said in response to “mutiny” threats from a rival organization. Beginning last month,...
ICE needs to get its act together as migrants freeze waiting for help — do something, Joe!
First, Team Biden opened the border to waves of illegal migrants. Then it failed to support the many communities overwhelmed by influxes of people with few resources who can’t legally work here. Now, Biden’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is failing to process those who are seeking official “asylum applicant” status so they can legally work. The Post and others have documented how hundreds of migrants, including small children, camp out overnight in bitter cold temperatures hoping to meet with ICE workers the next day. The conditions are inhumane — a mother was seen breastfeeding her baby in near-freezing temps...
hstoday.us
FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs Sign Agreement to Improve Law Enforcement in Indian Country
During remarks at the 2022 White House Tribal Nations Summit on Thursday, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced that the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) signed an agreement to establish guidelines to provide for the effective and efficient administration of criminal investigations in Indian Country. This is the first update since the early 1990s to a memorandum of understanding between the agencies.
ktalnews.com
Louisiana joins U.S. Senate meeting to address metal health as teens transition to college
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Officials from Louisiana were among the lawmakers who gathered in Washington to address the nation’s mental health crisis this week. On Wednesday, the Senate Committee heard related testimonies from witnesses and opinions from experts. Pennsylvania High School Senior Brooklyn Williams told lawmakers, “You...
