ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US Department of the Interior puts $40M toward community relocation efforts for Newtok and Napakiak

By Emily Schwing, KYUK - Bethel
ktoo.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Climate change: US to pay $75m to relocate tribes facing flood threat

US President Joe Biden's administration will help fund the move of three tribal communities facing urgent threats from climate change. The three tribes will receive $75m (£62m) divided equally between them, Mr Biden announced on Wednesday. All are located along coastal areas and rivers in the states of Alaska...
KTAR.com

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly wants answers on how DHS will handle end of Title 42

PHOENIX – U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly said he’s expecting to hear back from Homeland Security soon addressing continuing issues he and fellow Democratic Sen. Kristen Sinema have about the impending termination of Title 42 border crossing restrictions. “We are expecting our answers back from DHS, I think, today...
102.5 The Bone

Homeland Security issues warning before holiday season

The Department of Homeland Security has issued a warning ahead of the holiday travel season. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin, saying there is a heightened threat across the country. “Our homeland continues to face a heightened threat environment — as we have seen, tragically,...
New York Post

ICE needs to get its act together as migrants freeze waiting for help — do something, Joe!

First, Team Biden opened the border to waves of illegal migrants. Then it failed to support the many communities overwhelmed by influxes of people with few resources who can’t legally work here. Now, Biden’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is failing to process those who are seeking official “asylum applicant” status so they can legally work. The Post and others have documented how hundreds of migrants, including small children, camp out overnight in bitter cold temperatures hoping to meet with ICE workers the next day.   The conditions are inhumane — a mother was seen breastfeeding her baby in near-freezing temps...
hstoday.us

FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs Sign Agreement to Improve Law Enforcement in Indian Country

During remarks at the 2022 White House Tribal Nations Summit on Thursday, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced that the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) signed an agreement to establish guidelines to provide for the effective and efficient administration of criminal investigations in Indian Country. This is the first update since the early 1990s to a memorandum of understanding between the agencies.
ktalnews.com

Louisiana joins U.S. Senate meeting to address metal health as teens transition to college

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Officials from Louisiana were among the lawmakers who gathered in Washington to address the nation’s mental health crisis this week. On Wednesday, the Senate Committee heard related testimonies from witnesses and opinions from experts. Pennsylvania High School Senior Brooklyn Williams told lawmakers, “You...

Comments / 0

Community Policy