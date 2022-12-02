Read full article on original website
Slam Bradley Sees Red In ‘Gotham City: Year One’ #3 Preview
“Slam Bradley has been one step behind the kidnappers the entire time…can he turn the tables in time to save the infant heiress to the Wayne fortune? Is this hardened private investigator prepared to deal with a dark, deadly twist that will define Gotham City for generations to come?”
In Space No-One Can Here You Scheme: Previewing ‘Batman’ #130
Backup: Zdarsky, Leonardo Romero, Jordie Bellaire, Cowles. “The final chapter in the Failsafe arc reaches its brutal and stunning conclusion! Batman has one desperate, final option…will he walk away from it? The answer will shock you! The early days of the Dark Knight and his relationship with Zur-En-Arrh continues!”
The Batman sequel show is recasting a major character
A report alleges that the upcoming The Batman spinoff show, The Penguin, is recasting a major character who appeared for only one scene in the film. The Penguin is set one week after the events of The Batman and will centre on the character as he struggles to gain ground in a transformed Gotham City. "It's a great example of having the time over eight episodes to tell a longer-arc character story with a lot of delicious twists and turns and new characters. It's very much going to be about Gotham at that street level because he's not flying around like Batman does. We are all embracing that as a very specific experience for audiences to have," explained Sara Aubrey, head of originals at HBO Max, in an interview with Variety.
Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'
American actor and director Ben Affleck is well-recognized for playing Batman in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, with the recent reports about his plans to launch an independent production firm with his long-time friend Matt Damon, he might be done with his role as Batman. To further back up this presumption, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.
Freddie Prinze Jr. on What Made Him “So Angry” About Being Asked to Take a Pay Cut for ‘Scooby-Doo’ Sequel
When looking back on his career, Freddie Prinze Jr. explained why starring in the Scooby-Doo films resulted in some frustrations. In the 2002 Warner Bros. film, Scooby-Doo, based off the famed animated series, Prinze Jr. starred as the Mystery Inc. gang member Fred Jones alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard and Linda Cardellini.More from The Hollywood ReporterFreddie Prinze Jr. on Why 'Christmas With You' Was One of the Rare Times He's Gotten to Play LatinoFreddie Prinze Jr. Talks Starring Role in Netflix Holiday Film, How His Daughter Inspired Thirst for ActingAmazon's Best Black Friday Deals on Tech, Toys, Clothing, Gifts...
Why Val Kilmer Was Forced to Pull Out of Disney+’s Willow Series
Watch: Stars Who Exited Hit TV Shows: Law & Order, Grey's Anatomy & More. Madmartigan's return was closer than we thought. The new Disney+ series Willow, premiering Nov. 30 on the streamer, is based on the 1988 fantasy adventure movie of the same name. In the film, Val Kilmer played the role of hunky swordsman Madmartigan who helped the titular Willow (Warwick Davis) on his epic journey.
Dwayne Johnson Reveals Warner Bros. Didn’t Want Henry Cavill To Return As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the success of Black Adam in theatres and on iTunes. As everyone knows, Henry Cavill made a cameo as Superman, something that Johnson “fought hard” for despite Warner Bros. not initially keen on bringing back the actor. In a video posted on Twitter, the DC star said he wanted to establish Black Adam “as the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe.” To manage the latter, Johnson said, “We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is...
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
Ice Cube Wants ‘Friday’ Franchise Back From Warner Bros: ‘They Need To Do The Right Thing’
Ice Cube is seeking to regain ownership of his iconic Friday franchise from Warner Bros. During an appearance on Hotboxin With Mike Tyson, the West Coast legend aired out the company that currently holds the rights to his classic films. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now,” Cube...
The Crisis Continues In ‘Dark Crisis: War Zone’ #1 Preview
Writer: Jeremy Adams, Frank Tieri, Stephanie Williams, Matthew Rosenberg, Delilah S. Dawson. Artist: Fernando Pasarin, Serge Acuna, Caitlin Yarsky, George Kambadais, Tom Derenick. Inks: Matt Ryan, Acuna. Colours: Matt Herms, Peter Patnazis. Letters: Troy Peteri, Chris Rosa. “A BOOTS-ON-THE-GROUND VIEW OF DARK CRISIS!. As the Hall of Justice falls, get...
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
Willow: Why Val Kilmer had to be written out of reboot TV series ‘late in the process’
Viewers of the Willow reboot have been left wondering where Val Kilmer is.The actor appeared in the 1988 original film as Madmartigan alongside Warwick Davis, who played the titular sorcerer.While Davis leads the new series, which was released earlier this week, Kilmer is nowhere to be seen.Showrunner Jonathan Kasdan has now explained Kilmer’s absence, revealing that the actor decided to stay indoors during the pandemic.“As Covid overtook the world, it became insurmountable,” Kasdan told Entertainment Weekly. “We were prepping in the spring of the year that it was most happening. And Val reluctantly didn’t feel he could come out.”Kilmer...
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
Preview: Randall And Brodie Attend Walter’s Funeral In ‘Quick Stops’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Quick Stops #2, out Wednesday from writer Kevin Smith, penciller Phil Hester and inker Ande Parks. ‘Clerk Randal Graves and mall rat Brodie Bruce attend the funeral of their legendary cousin, Walter, and recount their favorite memories of the hamster-challenged hero who broke his neck in a scandalous scenario! Kevin Smith’s black-and-white anthology series sheds new light on beloved characters from his Askewniverse!’
Warner Bros. boss talks new DC universe plans: "There’s not going to be four Batmans"
Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav is confident that new DC Films bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran are going to turn the entire DCEU around. "I think over the next few years, you’re going to see a lot of growth and opportunity around DC, there’s not going to be four Batmans," Zaslav said in a conversation hosted by RBC (via The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)). "And so part of our strategy is drive the hell out of DC, which James and Peter are going to do. I think they’ve thrilled the fans. I think they’re going to thrill you over a period of time."
Preview: Secrets Come To Light In ‘Night Of The Ghoul’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed Night Of The Ghoul #3, dropping Wednesday from writer Scott Snyder and artist Francesco Francavilla. ‘As Orson and Forest unveil the hidden horrors at T.F. Merritt’s retirement facility, the secrets of the Order of the Fly, and the Night of the Ghoul film itself, finally come to light.’
DC boss James Gunn gives the first ‘Blue Beetle’ poster his seal of approval
For reasons that are as infuriating as they are unsurprising, James Gunn has had to bat away criticism from DC fans that he’s betraying his new employers by promoting Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. As has been made perfectly clear ever since he took the role of co-CEO alongside Peter...
23 Fascinating Facts About Some Of 2022's Biggest Movies
Recurring themes in 2022 movies: Cannibalism, biopics, and Jackass.
TV Review: ‘Titans’ Season 4, Episode 6
One of the keys in creating a superhero story is forming strong relationships between the hero and villain. They don’t have to be strangers, and if the hero and villain have some sort of connection, it makes the drama of their conflict all the more meaningful. This past week’s episode of Titans really showcased just what’s in store as Sebastian (Joseph Morgan) finally took a turn towards villainy.
Preview: Chasing Goblins From Punk Show To Occult Auction In ‘Hellboy In Love’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Hellboy In Love #2, dropping Wednesday from writers Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden, artist Matt Smith, and colorist Chris O’Halloran. ‘Hellboy and Anastasia chase the goblins from punk show to occult auction in pursuit of Anastasia’s stolen artifacts in this fun...
