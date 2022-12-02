Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford gets unfortunate news
When the Los Angeles Rams traded multiple draft picks and Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford, their hope was that Stafford could get them over the hump and help them to win a Super Bowl. As we know, Stafford ended up leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in his very first season with the team. Unfortunately, 2022 has been a different story as Stafford struggled early on, and then had to deal with injuries and a concussion, which caused him to miss games. Now, according to reports, Stafford has gotten some unfortunate news.
Rams Place Quarterback Matthew Stafford on Injured Reserve
The veteran QB has missed multiple games this season due to various injuries.
49ers Sign Veteran Quarterback After Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury
The San Francisco 49ers have made a move at quarterback. San Francisco is reportedly signing a veteran quarterback, following a season-ending injury for starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According to ESPN's NFL insider, Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing Josh Johnson. "49ers are signing QB Josh Johnson off the Broncos practice...
Bucs QB Tom Brady with six games left in the season: 'Hopefully our best is ahead of us'
The Buccaneers' 2022 season hasn't been smooth sailing compared to 2021, when the team finished with a 13-4 record and clinched their first division title since 2005. Tampa Bay currently sits atop the NFC South heading into Monday night's home matchup against the New Orleans Saints with a 5-6 record. With the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) creeping behind the Bucs, the divisional tilt is huge for Tom Brady's squad as they prepare for the stretch run.
USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury
USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
49ers-Dolphins Injury Report: Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams questionable for Sunday; Christian McCaffrey, Arik Armstead cleared to play
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in practice after missing Thursday's session. The wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury. At first, it looked like Samuel might not participate on Friday. Reporters spotted him heading into the weight room as practice kicked off. However, he re-emerged minutes later and joined his teammates on the practice field. Samuel is "questionable" for Sunday.
Rams to Start John Wolford Sunday; Matthew Stafford Out
Both quarterbacks missed last week with respective injuries.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal contusion, ‘good chance’ season over
A spinal contusion previously undisclosed will likely end the season for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay
Adam Schefter Writes a Fluff Piece to Help Deshaun Watson With His Image Rehab
Schefter writes a story about the Browns’ quarterback’s ‘progress.’
Packers OT David Bakhtiari undergoes emergency appendectomy, will miss Week 13 vs. Bears
David Bakhtiari's season of redemption met an unexpected interruption Friday. The offensive tackle underwent an emergency appendectomy and will miss the Packers' Week 13 game against Chicago, the team announced. Bakhtiari tweeted an explanation Friday afternoon, telling his followers he thought he may have strained his abdomen and brought up...
Purple Rumor Mill: Richard Sherman, the OBJ Tour, Mike Zimmer’s Office
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the December 3rd edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
College Football Playoff: NFL draft takeaways from semifinal matchups reveal
The College Football Playoff selection committee revealed its final rankings on Sunday, with Ohio State replacing USC in the top four after the Trojans' loss to Utah in Friday's Pac-12 Championship Game. The national semifinal matchups, which will be held on Dec. 31:. Fiesta Bowl: Michigan (No. 2) vs. TCU...
Justin Hollins | My Cause My Cleats
This week, players all over the NFL are wearing customized cleats to bring awareness to important causes they support throughout the year. Packers linebacker Justin Hollins is shedding light on the global water crisis with the Thirst Project.
LT Terron Armstead leads list of Dolphins' inactives vs. 49ers
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their 12th regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re taking on the Houston Texans at Levi’s Stadium in Week 13. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed seven players as inactive, including left tackle Terron Armstead.
John Bates | My Cause My Cleats
This week, players all over the NFL are wearing customized cleats to bring awareness to important causes they support throughout the year. Commanders TE John Bates is using his own experience being born with a cleft palate to help other children get the corrective surgery they need with Smile Train (warning that some of the images might be disturbing for some viewers)
Stanford, Longtime NFL Coach Have Mutual Interest
The Stanford Cardinal are in need of a new head coach, following David Shaw's surprise resignation last week. According to a report, there is mutual interest between Stanford an and a longtime NFL assistant coach. Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who coached at Stanford before making the jump to the...
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo carted off vs. Dolphins with ankle injury
San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo left Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with an ankle injury, and is questionable to return according to the team. Early in the first quarter, Garoppolo appeared to roll his ankle while being sacked by a Dolphins player. He limped off the field and went right to the medical tent, then was quickly carted off to the locker room.
Colts' 'unacceptable' fourth-quarter turnover barrage leads to blowout loss to Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts pulled to within two points Sunday night in Dallas entering the fourth quarter. Then the floodgates opened, and the Cowboys piled up points and forced turnovers, sprinting to a 54-19 victory. Indy turned the ball over on four straight possessions in the final quarter. It started with...
2020 QB class showing all-time potential in Year 3; San Francisco 49ers have frightening upside
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. -- The most terrifying team in the NFL right now isn't the Eagles, Chiefs, Bills or Dolphins. But first, a look at one QB draft class...
NFL teams doing homework on Jim Harbaugh as potential head coaching candidate
After he interviewed for the Vikings' head coaching job last winter, Jim Harbaugh said he was closing the door on a possible return to the NFL. The NFL, it seems, isn't ready to close the door on Harbaugh. Sources say multiple NFL teams have been doing background work recently on...
