When the Los Angeles Rams traded multiple draft picks and Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford, their hope was that Stafford could get them over the hump and help them to win a Super Bowl. As we know, Stafford ended up leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in his very first season with the team. Unfortunately, 2022 has been a different story as Stafford struggled early on, and then had to deal with injuries and a concussion, which caused him to miss games. Now, according to reports, Stafford has gotten some unfortunate news.
The San Francisco 49ers have turned to backup quarterback Brock Purdy early in the first quarter of Sunday's matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room during the 49ers' opening offensive drive with an apparent ankle injury. The FOX broadcast later announced he is out for the remainder of Sunday's contest.
Curt Sandoval talks to Rams quarterback coach Zac Robinson about the backup quarterbacks, with Matthew Stafford coming out of concussion protocol.
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in practice after missing Thursday's session. The wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury. At first, it looked like Samuel might not participate on Friday. Reporters spotted him heading into the weight room as practice kicked off. However, he re-emerged minutes later and joined his teammates on the practice field. Samuel is "questionable" for Sunday.
The Miami Dolphins have surprised everyone this season, as Mike McDaniel’s reign as the franchise’s head coach could not have gotten off to a much better start. From having faith to sticking with Tua as the starting quarterback to trading for Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs, everything seems to be going well for the team, who sit at 8-3 with the third-best record in the AFC.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room with what the team was calling an ankle injury. Garoppolo suffered the injury on a sack in the first quarter and limped off the field. He was ultimately carted to the locker room, and the team said he was questionable to return to the game.
Schefter writes a story about the Browns’ quarterback’s ‘progress.’
The Saints will host the Falcons on Sunday in Week 15 or a noon kickoff.
Propelled by three non-offensive touchdowns, the Cleveland Browns overcame a rusty effort from Deshaun Watson in his anticipated return to defeat the Houston Texans 27-14 on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Watson was making his first start in 700 days after sitting out the 2021 season prior to serving an 11-game...
The injury issues for the Los Angeles Rams have been a persistent storyline all season, and now the Super Bowl champs have lost their leader. The Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve on Saturday, effectively ending his season. Stafford has missed time recently with a concussion. The longtime...
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was cleared from concussion protocol but, because of a neck issue, John Wolford will start Sunday against Seattle.
