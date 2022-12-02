Read full article on original website
msn.com
When older couples break up, it’s not always about conflict. There’s something else going on.
As couples age, they’re less likely to split up. Every decade of marriage makes you less likely to divorce. Still, older people do not necessarily experience a till-death-do-us-part love fest. America’s divorce rate among ages 25-39 is 24 per 1,000 individuals. It slowly drops from there: Those between 40-49...
CNBC
Here's the No. 1 thing that makes relationships successful, say psychologists who studied 40,000 couples
For the past 50 years, we've been putting love under the microscope. As psychologists, we've studied more than 40,000 couples about to begin couples therapy. We've also been happily married to each other for 35 years, so we know a thing or two about successful relationships. In a lab study,...
Opinion: How to accept that your relationshIp is over
You can learn to let go of someone you love and move on after a breakup, just like I did. This article is based on personal experience and information sourced from reputable medical websites, which are cited within the story.
psychologytoday.com
Relationship Distress Precedes Romantic Infidelity
Researchers assessed self-reported incidences of infidelity in a representative sample of German adults and their primary romantic partners. The study results revealed that well-being declined before incidences of infidelity for both perpetrators and victims. Those who cheated on their partners showed steeper declines in well-being after their unfaithfulness compared to...
Feeling Alone In A Relationship Is Common
Information in this article is based on research sourced from accredited psychological sites, which are cited within the story. It is entirely possible to be with someone and still feel single.
How asexuals navigate romantic relationships
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Though an estimated 1% of people identify as asexual – a sexual orientation most commonly defined as lacking sexual attraction – asexual people remain relatively invisible and are rarely researched. For these reasons, they're frequently subjected to discrimination and stereotyping.
psychologytoday.com
Starting New Holiday Traditions After a Divorce
Holidays can be especially tricky to navigate for newly divorced couples. It takes time to settle into the new normal—for you, your ex, and your children. The holidays can be an excellent time for setting new traditions that work for the shift in your family situation. Parents must still...
psychologytoday.com
Yo-Yo Relationship Patterns
Some people fall into yo-yo relationship patterns in which they repeatedly leave their partners only to expect reconciliation later. A push-and-pull dynamic is rarely sustainable in the long term. Understanding what drives yo-yo behaviors can help people make healthier relationship choices. Have you been in love with the same person...
Divorce
An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The time is fast approaching when it will be necessary for the general citizen to form definite opinions upon proposals for probably quite extensive alterations of our present divorce laws, arising out of the recommendations of the recent Royal Commission on the subject. It may not be out of place, therefore, to run through some of the chief points that are likely to be raised, and to set out the main considerations affecting these issues.
Boundaries In Relationships
In every romantic relationship, it is important to establish healthy boundaries to create a lasting, loving bond. By definition, a boundary is a line that delineates one person's territory from another's. In a relationship, boundaries help to define each person's individual needs, wants, and limits.
Why Are More Couples Choosing the DINK Lifestyle?
In the United States, a growing number of couples live a DINK lifestyle instead of the historically traditional family structure that includes having children, at least according to data. The DINK lifestyle — aka "dual income, no kids" — is generally used to describe a family where neither adult in the partnership has children and both are working paying jobs.
Psych Centra
What Is the Grey Rock Method and Is It Effective?
The grey rock method is where you deliberately act unresponsive or unengaged so that an abusive person will lose interest in you. Abusive people thrive on emotions and drama. When you act indifferent and don’t show your emotions, they may lose interest and stop bothering you. This is known as “grey rocking.”
psychologytoday.com
Do You Have Trouble Letting Go?
People effortlessly “let go” of many, many things all the time. It can be useful to explore reasons for holding on to things. When things are difficult to "let go" it is because some aspect of it is still important. Working clinically with others is something I consider...
Why Do Kids Love Pokémon? It Changes Their Brains.
Children who play Pokémon may experience developmental changes to their brains, according to research out of Stanford University. The findings, published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, indicate that when kids are consistently exposed to images of Pokémon, a wrinkle in their visual cortex forms specifically to store memories of Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Jigglypuff. The good news is that there’s no reason for parents to panic; Pokébrain might actually be a good thing.
suggest.com
December 4-10 Horoscope: Keep Your Heart And Mind Open
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a conjunction...
The "dinner date" is dead to many singles
Dinner datePhoto byPhoto by Katerina Holmes | Pexels. Tinder, with close to 11 million subscribers, is undoubtedly one of the largest dating apps in the world. This platform is leading the way for online dating and the future of dating, as almost 40% of heterosexual couples now meet online, according to Stanford News.
