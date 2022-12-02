Former co-owner of compounding pharmacy sentenced over role in 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak

Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
Feds arrest Texas man charged with threats to Boston doctor who cares for transgender children
A Texas man was arrested Friday on a federal charge that he left a threatening voicemail message for one Boston doctor who provides care to transgender community, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Massachusetts. The man, Matthew Jordan Lindner, 38, of Comfort, Texas, was charged with one count...
kalkinemedia.com
Pharmacy owner in deadly 2012 U.S. meningitis outbreak gets 1 year in prison
BOSTON (Reuters) - A co-owner of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy whose mold-tainted drugs sparked a deadly fungal meningitis outbreak in 2012 was sentenced on Thursday to one year in prison for deceiving regulators to avoid federal oversight before the tragedy. Gregory Conigliaro was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns...
Texas man accused of threatening Boston doctor who treats trans community
The FBI arrested a Texas man after he allegedly threatened to kill a Massachusetts doctor who provides care for members of the transgender community.Matthew Jordan Lindner, 38, of Comfort, Texas, called the National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center in Boston and left a voicemail targeting one of its doctors, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said in a statement.“You sick motherf*****s, you’re all gonna burn,” Mr Lindner allegedly said.He was arrested on Friday and has been charged with one count of transmitting interstate threats, US Attorney Rachael Rollins said.“Mr Lindner’s threat is rooted in a hatred of the...
AOL Corp
Jesse Jackson urges US Attorney’s Office to investigate sentencing of Indian American businessman
Civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson is calling on a U.S. attorney’s office to investigate whether racism and discrimination played a part in the sentencing of an Indian American investment banker convicted of selling fraudulent loans. Nikesh Patel, 39, was sentenced by the Northern District Court of Illinois...
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA
A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
Grandmaster Jay appears in federal court, sentenced to 7 years in prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, appeared in federal court for sentencing Wednesday morning. A Louisville judge sentenced Johnson to seven years and two months in prison after he reportedly pointed an assault rifle at Louisville Metro Police officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.
Girlfriend of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen’s alleged killer admits role in dismembering body
A woman has admitted to playing a role in dismembering and getting rid of the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen after she was sexually assaulted and killed at a military base in Texas in 2020. Cecily Aguilar pled guilty to four charges – one count of accessory to murder after the fact as well as three counts of false statement or representation - on Tuesday, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas. “According to court documents, from April 22, 2020 through July 1, 2020, Aguilar assisted Army Specialist Aaron Robinson in corruptly...
Former federal agent who aided organized-crime figure is sentenced to 10 years in prison
Felix Cisneros Jr. of Murrieta helped the unnamed associate of a criminal organization by providing updates on investigations and deleting info from a government database, prosecutors said.
Ex-Convict Found With Friend's Severed Head In Stolen Truck Sentenced To 18 Years
Eric Holland was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison for the murder and dismemberment of his friend Richard Miller, whose remains were found in a stolen truck driven by Holland. An ex-convict who was found with the dismembered corpse of a friend in the back of the stolen...
Stepmother of murdered Harmony Montgomery pleads guilty to perjury - under plea deal where she agreed to cooperate with prosecutors who have charged the five-year-old's dad with her murder
The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age five and is presumed dead has been jailed for at least a year and a half for perjury. Kayla Montgomery, 32, pleaded guilty to two charges alleging that she lied to a grand jury about working at a doughnut shop on November 30, 2019, the day she said she last saw Harmony Montgomery.
Woman stole millions in fraud scheme and spent it on luxury cars and travel, feds say
The California woman was sentenced to decades in prison.
Who is Kevin Johnson? Missouri Won't Let Daughter Attend Father's Execution
"My dad is the most important person in my life. He has been there for me my whole life, even though he's been incarcerated," Corionsa "Khorry" Ramey said.
Nebraska Man to Serve Prison Time for Leaving a Noose on Black Coworker's Seat
Bruce Quinn, 66, was sentenced to four months in prison and one year of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to a federal civil rights violation A Nebraska man will serve prison time after he left a noose on a Black coworker's equipment chair. Bruce Quinn, a 66-year-old former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. who previously pled guilty to a federal civil rights violation in September, was sentenced to four months in prison and one year of supervised release, according to the Nebraska U.S. Attorney's office. The...
Todd and Julie Chrisley Potentially Facing Another Significant Loss Following Prison Sentencing
Todd and Julie Chrisley may be facing another significant loss after they had received their prison sentencing. A report from the New York Post indicates that the couple also was hit with $17.2 million in damages. The Post report also states that sources close to the Chrisleys say they may have to sell their duel Nashville mansion in order to help along with the restitution.
Man admits to robbing bank while wearing an ankle monitor to ‘prove a point,’ prosecutors say
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man pleaded guilty in federal court to charges that he robbed a bank while wearing an ankle monitor. The Department of Justice said in a news release that Michael Loyd pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. In the plea agreement, Loyd admitted that...
US Attorney's Office and FBI unseals indictment against 14 gang members
U.S. Attorneys in New York unsealed a 10-count indictment against 14 members of the Young Gunnaz Gang for racketeering and drug distribution.
Red Bull can left in Massachusetts casino leads FBI to man suspected in 14 bank robberies
Taylor Dziczek was arrested after FBI agents following him collected his DNA from a Red Bull drink he had at the MGM Casino in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Chris Christie’s niece accused of biting, injuring cops during violent plane meltdown
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’ niece was kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight and arrested after she accused a Latino family of “smuggling cocaine” — and allegedly injured six sheriff’s deputies, one of whom was bitten. Shannon Epstein, 25, alleged caused the ruckus on a 6 a.m. flight from New Orleans, Louisiana to New Jersey on Thanksgiving Day. She asked a Latino family sitting nearby if they were “smuggling cocaine,” Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Rivarde told NOLA.com. Epstein, the niece of the failed 2016 Republican presidential contender, grew angry and was being disruptive on the flight, the local outlet...
'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah's Sentencing Date In Fraud Case Pushed To January
Jen Shah will be able to spend the holidays at home with her family. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's looming sentencing in her federal fraud case has been pushed from December 15, 2022, to January 6, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. EST. According to documents, Shah's legal team filed a motion requesting the specific post-holiday sentencing date which was then approved by Judge Sidney Stein, who is presiding over the case. MEREDITH MARKS DISHES ON FOLLOWING YOUR PASSION, AUTHENTIC FRIENDSHIPS & NAVIGATING 'RHOSLC' DRAMAThe update is a huge win for the reality star, who shocked the world by...
