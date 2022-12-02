The Grand Haven Jingle Bell parade hosted by the Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce is taking place this Saturday, December 3rd from 6pm to 8pm. Get into the Holiday spirit with floats, music, costumes, Christmas Lights, and a lot of Christmas cheer of course! Year after year this timeless tradition is a part of Christmas to many. After the parade there will be a Christmas tree lighting and caroling at Central Park. You can find more details about the parade here. If you need some reasons on why to go to the Jingle Bell parade this fun article will persuade you here.

