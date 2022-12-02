Read full article on original website
Community invited to Christmas tree lighting in Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Muskegon Heights is getting into the holiday spirit with a Christmas tree lighting Monday. The tree and downtown storefront lighting will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 5. Festivities will be centered at city hall, 2724 Peck Street, according to a notice from the City of...
South Haven Park Transforming with Cozy New Feature for Wintertime
A downtown South Haven park is getting transformed into a four season public gathering space. City of South Haven Raises Funds for Outdoor Gathering Place. The City of South Haven has been working to raise funds to install an outdoor fireplace and seating area at Dyckman Park for all to enjoy.
Calling all dogs to the Holiday Pup Parade this weekend in North Muskegon
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI – Calling all puppies and their people to North Muskegon this weekend. Hosted by the City of North Muskegon, the Holiday Pup Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 3. The meetup will be at the city police station, 1110 Ruddiman Drive. The parade, which involves a short...
Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
New app makes trip planning, riding on The Rapid bus system easier
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Riding the bus in the Grand Rapids area is about to get a little easier. Officials with The Rapid bus system on Thursday, Dec. 1, announced a new app now available that makes planning trips along the system’s more than two dozen routes more intuitive.
New 'Magic at the Mill' to light up the Windmill Island Gardens
HOLLAND, Mich. — An all-new holiday event kicks off on Dec. 2 in Holland. Magic at the Mill takes place at the Windmill Island Gardens. It features Dutch attractions and park grounds lit up, as well as an LED "tulip field" light show synchronized with music. Matt Helmus, Windmill...
Electric Forest Festival Goers Upset Over 2023 Ticket Prices
Electric Forest 2023 will take place June 22-25 in Rothbury, Michigan. The announcement came earlier this week along with the announcement of ticket prices. This should be a time when fans are losing their minds over the announcement, instead, they're losing their minds over high ticket prices. There are a...
Ionia hosts Hometown Holidays event this weekend
People are invited to celebrate the holidays at an event in Ionia this weekend.
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly day warming up at Last Mile on Sunday. It's a Black and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids.
Large sinkhole closes major downtown Grand Rapids street
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A major street in downtown Grand Rapids has closed due to a large sinkhole. Fulton Street between Ottawa and Ionia avenues is closed Friday afternoon, Dec. 2, due to a 13-foot-deep sinkhole that developed in the roadway in front of the Van Andel Arena. The...
Weekend Fun Guide 12/2-12/4
The Grand Haven Jingle Bell parade hosted by the Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce is taking place this Saturday, December 3rd from 6pm to 8pm. Get into the Holiday spirit with floats, music, costumes, Christmas Lights, and a lot of Christmas cheer of course! Year after year this timeless tradition is a part of Christmas to many. After the parade there will be a Christmas tree lighting and caroling at Central Park. You can find more details about the parade here. If you need some reasons on why to go to the Jingle Bell parade this fun article will persuade you here.
Muskegon Lakeshore Trail detoured for waterfront development construction
MUSKEGON, MI — A section of the Muskegon Lakeshore Trail bike path surrounding Adelaide Point will be temporarily rerouted during construction of the Muskegon Lake waterfront mixed-use development. The use of heavy machinery and other construction activity in the area will make the trail area unsafe for recreational use....
Power restored to nearly 1.3k near Freeport
Power has been restored to nearly 1,300 customers near Freeport.
Lake Michigan Drive closed due to downed power lines, trees
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, MI - Police say Lake Michigan Drive at 112th Avenue is closed due to downed power lines and trees across both lanes. Ottawa County Dispatch reported the road closure at 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Motorists are asked to find another route. The National Weather Service Grand Rapids...
Long road to new life for Grand Haven’s Harbor Island topic of upcoming forum
GRAND HAVEN, MI – After more than 100 years of industrial use and environmental contamination, a new, cleaner life is in the future for Grand Haven’s Harbor Island – but it will take at least six years to get there. Before redevelopment can occur, a massive effort...
Moelker Orchards closing after 115 years in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Moelker Orchards, a longtime Grand Rapids business, is closing later this month. Owners Tom and Bonnie Moelker are retiring and putting the farm up for sale next year. The Moelkers said the Market and Old Bell Bakery will close on Dec. 23. "We truly...
Broad Leaf Brewery to host Holiday Bazaar featuring local artisans
The holidays are a good time to reflect on your year, eat yummy food, spend quality time with friends and family and of course exchange gifts.
From unhoused to housed, resident of Kalamazoo’s new LodgeHouse thankful for apartment
KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in Florida at the time, Norwida Sweder lost her job and three months later her place to live. “I went into a pretty deep depression, to the point there was stuff all over my house. I really didn’t care about anything,” she said of her life in February 2021. “I didn’t know how to deal with anything. At that point it became overwhelming.”
Kent District Library has the antidote for cabin fever this winter
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — We’re barely into December and you may already be looking ahead with a sense of dread as cabin fever sets in. How will you keep the kids busy this winter doing things they love?. Hannah Moulds is a programming specialist with Kent District Library...
Muskegon is prepared for the holidays. Dave Alexander, Business Development Manager with the City of Muskegon/DDA joins us to discuss holidays in Lakeside providing a small town, home town Christmas gathering.
