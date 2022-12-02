ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven Park Transforming with Cozy New Feature for Wintertime

A downtown South Haven park is getting transformed into a four season public gathering space. City of South Haven Raises Funds for Outdoor Gathering Place. The City of South Haven has been working to raise funds to install an outdoor fireplace and seating area at Dyckman Park for all to enjoy.
Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
New 'Magic at the Mill' to light up the Windmill Island Gardens

HOLLAND, Mich. — An all-new holiday event kicks off on Dec. 2 in Holland. Magic at the Mill takes place at the Windmill Island Gardens. It features Dutch attractions and park grounds lit up, as well as an LED "tulip field" light show synchronized with music. Matt Helmus, Windmill...
Electric Forest Festival Goers Upset Over 2023 Ticket Prices

Electric Forest 2023 will take place June 22-25 in Rothbury, Michigan. The announcement came earlier this week along with the announcement of ticket prices. This should be a time when fans are losing their minds over the announcement, instead, they're losing their minds over high ticket prices. There are a...
Weekend Fun Guide 12/2-12/4

The Grand Haven Jingle Bell parade hosted by the Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce is taking place this Saturday, December 3rd from 6pm to 8pm. Get into the Holiday spirit with floats, music, costumes, Christmas Lights, and a lot of Christmas cheer of course! Year after year this timeless tradition is a part of Christmas to many. After the parade there will be a Christmas tree lighting and caroling at Central Park. You can find more details about the parade here. If you need some reasons on why to go to the Jingle Bell parade this fun article will persuade you here.
Muskegon Lakeshore Trail detoured for waterfront development construction

MUSKEGON, MI — A section of the Muskegon Lakeshore Trail bike path surrounding Adelaide Point will be temporarily rerouted during construction of the Muskegon Lake waterfront mixed-use development. The use of heavy machinery and other construction activity in the area will make the trail area unsafe for recreational use....
Lake Michigan Drive closed due to downed power lines, trees

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, MI - Police say Lake Michigan Drive at 112th Avenue is closed due to downed power lines and trees across both lanes. Ottawa County Dispatch reported the road closure at 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Motorists are asked to find another route. The National Weather Service Grand Rapids...
Moelker Orchards closing after 115 years in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Moelker Orchards, a longtime Grand Rapids business, is closing later this month. Owners Tom and Bonnie Moelker are retiring and putting the farm up for sale next year. The Moelkers said the Market and Old Bell Bakery will close on Dec. 23. "We truly...
From unhoused to housed, resident of Kalamazoo’s new LodgeHouse thankful for apartment

KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in Florida at the time, Norwida Sweder lost her job and three months later her place to live. “I went into a pretty deep depression, to the point there was stuff all over my house. I really didn’t care about anything,” she said of her life in February 2021. “I didn’t know how to deal with anything. At that point it became overwhelming.”
Kent District Library has the antidote for cabin fever this winter

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — We’re barely into December and you may already be looking ahead with a sense of dread as cabin fever sets in. How will you keep the kids busy this winter doing things they love?. Hannah Moulds is a programming specialist with Kent District Library...
City of Muskegon

Muskegon is prepared for the holidays. Dave Alexander, Business Development Manager with the City of Muskegon/DDA joins us to discuss holidays in Lakeside providing a small town, home town Christmas gathering.
