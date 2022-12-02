Lawsuit alleges former OK principal assaulted students, administrators knew about allegations

WEWOKA, Okla. — Warning: this article lists descriptions of sexual assault.

An Oklahoma family has filed a federal lawsuit against a former principal, alleging he sexually molested their child.

Attorneys say the former principal of Wewoka Middle School, Cody Barlow, molested multiple students and that the district knew about the allegations.

Court documents claim that a counselor walked in on Barlow, who was allegedly aroused as he inappropriately touched a child.

The counselor called police, who then escorted Barlow off campus.

Barlow was arrested in October.

The family’s lawsuit claims that the Wewoka School District knew about previous incidents involving Barlow but failed to remove him from his position.

