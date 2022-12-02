Read full article on original website
Obituary: Elaine M. Faria
Elaine M. (Fucile) Faria, 74, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on December 2, 2022, in Newport Hospital. She was the wife of Anthony E. Faria Jr. Elaine was born on February 22, 1948 in Newport, RI to the late John and Concetta (Quattrucci) Fucile. She grew up in Newport and graduated from Rogers High School. After graduating high school she began her career as a hair dresser in a local hair salon. Once she had her children she decided to do daycare in the home so she could be home to watch her children grow up. Elaine loved to shop, and was one of QVC’s biggest customers.
Obituary: Charles V. Beckers Jr.
Charles V. Beckers Jr., 79, of Newport, RI died peacefully on December 1, 2022. Born in Queens, NY, he was the son of the late Charles V. and Marion G. (Galvin) Beckers. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in physics from Union College in Schenectady, NY, and a master’s degree in physical oceanography from the University of Rhode Island, he went on to work as an engineer at Raytheon and KVH Industries and an environmental engineer at HDR. He also owned and operated a tugboat towing company, East Passage Marine, and captained the Amazing Grace tour boat in Newport harbor, both of which reflected his lifelong love of spending time on the ocean and Narragansett Bay.
What’s Up This Week: Dec. 5 – 11
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island this week, Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 11, 2022. 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays. 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence.
Obituary: Alba Mestre De Bettar
Alba Mestre De Beetar, 82 of Newport, RI passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at St. Clare-Newport. She is survived by her only son, Esteban Beetar-Mestre of Exeter, RI, formerly of Newport. Alba is preceded in death by her husband Esteban Beetar Sara. Born in Turbaco, Bolivar, Colombia in 1940,...
3 local parishes to merge at end of December
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three parishes in Providence and North Providence will be merging at the end of December. The merger was approved by Bishop Thomas Tobin, and formally unites Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of North Providence and St. Edward Parish of Providence into St. Anthony Parish of North Providence. “I commend Father […]
Dartmouth mom pleads for help in finding autistic son who left home
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Janet Sasseville says she hasn't seen her 20-year-old son, Robert Sasseville, since Thursday after he left their Dartmouth home in the middle of the night. She says Robert has been diagnosed with autism, OCD, and bipolar disorder. "He is a sweet, loving kid, but he...
What’s Up Interview: Dave Sarazen of Laden Valley, playing Top of Pelham on Dec. 8
This is one of those “see them now, before they blow up” moments… happening Thursday, December 8 when Laden Valley, an up-and-coming Newport band plays a hometown gig at Top of Pelham. They’re even bringing an internationally known star along for the show. Fellow Newporter Elizabeth...
Denis Leary, firefighters remember Worcester 6 on 23rd anniversary of Cold Storage fire
WORCESTER - Many around Massachusetts paused Saturday to remember the Worcester 6.Twenty-three years ago, on December 3, 1999, six firefighters were killed in the Worcester Cold Storage fire.Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. Timothy Jackson Sr., Lt. James Lyons III, and firefighters Jeremiah Lucey, Paul Brotherton and Joseph McGuirk died after becoming trapped in the fire. It was determined to have been started by two homeless people. The firefighters died while looking for them inside the vacant warehouse.Lucey was actor and comedian Denis Leary's cousin. Spencer was a childhood friend of Leary's. Less than a year after the fire, the Worcester native created the Leary Firefighters Foundation which raises money and resources for fire departments across the country.Leary himself tweeted out a remembrance of the event.
Theater Review: Academy Players bring the laughs in “Carmella”
Carmella is back and “A Christmas Carol,” will never be the same again. Frank O’Donnell’s Christmas Carmella 2022 keeps the audience happy by delivering laughs throughout, and cannoli at the intermission from the comfortable and viewer-friendly venue of the Academy Players of Rhode Island’s home in Providence.
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been Stolen
"If he happens to be found, we will take him back no questions asked."Photo by(Plymouth Downtown Waterfront District / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) With Christmas only 19 days away, I'm sad to announce that the Grinch has visited the quaint seaside New England town of Plymouth. On Sunday, December 4th, the Plymouth Downtown Waterfront Distract made an official statement via Facebook that the community's "beloved Frosty the Snowman has gone missing from the Light The Nights Trail."
Homeless in Rhode Island – updates for Dec 2, 2022
From the RI State House Tree Lighting event – by Ann Clanton, contributing writer. The RI State House tree lighting happened in the middle of the Governor’s homeless housing crisis. The event went forward without a hitch, as the fireworks of protesting homeless and their advocates held signs and expressed their anger at Governor Dan McKee. As the Cranston school choir sang on the steps outside of the Senate Assembly, the homeless stood amongst Governor McKee’s staff and an unusual number of State Police.
Police Log: Fighting While Driving & Resisting Arrest
9:59 a.m. – Police put out a warrant for a North Kingstown man, 40, after he allegedly punched a colleague in the face several times while they were working together at a local restaurant the evening of Nov. 18. The man who was hit said he was sitting down in the back when the NK man came up and started bothering him, then the NK man started punching him. The NK man left in his car afterwards. The victim refused medical treatment but his father arrived and said he wanted to press charges against the NK man on behalf of his son.
Suspects in catalytic converter thefts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts accused of thousands in damages
Police in Massachusetts have captured a trio that they believe are responsible for at least $12,000 in damage due to stealing catalytic converters in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. According to Mark Dubois, Police Chief in Braintree, dispatch received an alarm call from a business on Wood Road. After a...
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
One Rhode Islander killed, another injured in overnight crash in CT
STONINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — One Rhode Islander was killed and another was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Connecticut. State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Samantha Stone, of Ashaway, Rhode Island. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened...
RI woman dies following crash in CT
STONINGTON, CT. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island woman died Sunday following a crash on I-95 South in Stonington. Connecticut State Police say 21-year-old Samantha Stone of Hopkinton crashed head-on into a tree as she was driving on the highway. Stone was pronounced dead at the scene. Connecticut State Police also say the passenger, Jason Connell, was […]
North Shore Animal Hospital closes its doors
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has closed its doors, pointing to facilities issues in recent months for the reason that it was forced to close. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”
Braintree officers hailed for nabbing suspected catalytic converter thieves
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois is commending several of his officers for contributing to the arrest of several out-of-state catalytic converter thieves who are being eyed in similar crimes in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Dubois is commending Sgt. Charles Bata, Officer Jennifer Zakowsky, Officer Christopher Horigan,...
Fairhaven Has a New Cozy Cafe
Fairhaven recently got a new coffee shop, Sip N Sit Cafe and it's serving up so much cuteness. Nathan Ferreira of New Bedford has always wanted to own his own business but he didn't think it would happen at the young age of twenty four. Nathan has been and will continue to work as a commercial plumber. That is, until his coffee shop takes off, and I believe it will.
Man charged with threatening a Boston physician’s life for treating transgender children
Federal prosecutors have charged a Texas man with threatening a Boston physician who cares for transgender children.
