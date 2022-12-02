ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

It’s Just Politics: Friday Rundown

A big change could be in store for when Michigan gets to choose a presidential nominee. President Biden comes for another visit to Michigan. A shake-up in the Whitmer Administration before the second term begins. And, lawmakers in Lansing are eyeing the final days of their lame-duck session. MLive politics...
Mich. board will begin recount process for ballot proposals

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers will meet Monday to start the process for a partial recount of the votes cast for two ballot proposals. The meeting is not to decide whether to proceed with the recounts — which is pretty much a given — but to plan next steps.
State police increase speeding patrol as speed-related crashes rise

When Michigan raised its speed limits for rural freeways to 75 miles an hour in 2017, car crashes on those stretches of road also increased. A recent study from Michigan State University and Oregon State University found that since the speed limit change, there has been a 17% increase in crashes on the faster roads.

