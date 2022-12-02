Read full article on original website
Mich. board will begin recount process for ballot proposals
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers will meet Monday to start the process for a partial recount of the votes cast for two ballot proposals. The meeting is not to decide whether to proceed with the recounts — which is pretty much a given — but to plan next steps.
Stateside: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
To end the week, we revisited a segment with MLive’s Garret Ellison about a nickel mine in Marquette that is helping put Michigan ahead in electric vehicle production. Then we hear about a documentary film which takes a deep dive into the Boblo boats, relics of when Detroit was a capital of industry and Bois Blanc Island was an amusement park.
State police increase speeding patrol as speed-related crashes rise
When Michigan raised its speed limits for rural freeways to 75 miles an hour in 2017, car crashes on those stretches of road also increased. A recent study from Michigan State University and Oregon State University found that since the speed limit change, there has been a 17% increase in crashes on the faster roads.
