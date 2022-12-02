ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Kendall Jenner Just Got Caught Parking In A Handicap Spot Again. Why She Allegedly Does It On Purpose

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGpoi_0jVVtict00

The Kardashian-Jenner family have been famous for living their lives in the public eye for the better part of two decades now. But even when we’re not keeping up with their reality show or social media accounts, the famous family members are under the intense scrutiny of the general public and paparazzi, who tend to follow them everywhere. That means no infraction will go unreported , and Kendall Jenner is getting called out for again parking her vehicle in a handicapped spot. What’s more interesting about this is she reportedly does it on purpose and has a reason for it.

Kendall Jenner — who’s apparently been hanging out with a former flame , the recently single Harry Styles — was shown in photos published by the Daily Mail leaving her Land Rover Defender in a parking spot reserved for individuals with disabilities, while she attended an hourlong workout at Hot Pilates in West Hollywood. The trade noted that there were no visible permits on her vehicle that would have legally allowed her to park in that spot.

It turns out, however, that that wasn’t the first time Kendall Jenner had been caught using the designated parking spots, and in fact, it’s a tactic that she has employed at the request of the owner of the Pilates studio. TMZ reported in February that she and her friend Hailey Bieber were among celebrities who had been asked to use those spaces in order to quickly enter the facility and avoid photographers, who were apparently causing a scene. However, the parking lot is reportedly shared by businesses other than Hot Pilates, and using accessible parking spaces without a permit is still illegal.

While Kendall Jenner apparently got caught leaving her vehicle in that space for the duration of her workout in November, sources told TMZ earlier this year that on most days, security teams for Kim Kardashian ’s little sister move the vehicle after Jenner enters the studio. If it’s not moved, security reportedly stands by the vehicle and is able to move it if needed.

It’s understandable that celebrities would want to take the most convenient path to their workout in order to avoid the ever-present paparazzi. Still, it’s illegal to park there without a permit for a reason, and hopefully, Kendall Jenner is making sure those spots stay available for people who need them.

The older daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner has faced a fair amount of scrutiny, despite her appearances on Hulu’s The Kardashians being fairly limited. Fans called her out for defending sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick , on the night of her engagement to Travis Barker. She also got trolled by viewers for her inability to slice a cucumber in one Season 1 episode. While these things likely contribute to her and Kylie Jenner’s grandmother having a not-so-positive view of the reality series, at least Kendall was able to take it in stride, poking fun at herself with an A+ Halloween costume .

The first two seasons of The Kardashians can be streamed with a Hulu subscription , as we await the next installment — which was already filming back in September. Fans are hoping Season 3 will reveal the name of Kylie Jenner’s son after the makeup mogul’s tease in the Season 2 finale. Until then, check out our 2023 TV schedule to see what else is coming in the new year.

Comments / 85

TexIsAwesome82
2d ago

It's not understandable at all. It's still illegal. Go to places that offer Valet parking if being spotted by paparazzi and fans is such an issue.

Reply(3)
52
Sassafras T☕️
2d ago

I’d park directly behind her.. with my handicap card in full view…….. and wouldn’t return til my errands were done!! Absolutely trifling… we only get 3-4 spaces.. you’re a super model.. stroll like you’re on a run way from another spot!!!

Reply(2)
30
Mary Handelsman
1d ago

Take the AIR out of all here Tires. It's illegal to park in Handicap parking if you are NOT Handicap. In-Titled not famous for any thing.

Reply
9
Related
Us Weekly

Travis Barker Says He and Kourtney Kardashian ‘Probably Will Eventually’ Move to Tennessee After Birthday Trip

Goodbye Calabasas? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both expressed interest in ditching Hollywood for Tennessee. The couple, who got married in May, visited the state for the Blink-182 rocker's 47th birthday trip. "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee," Barker captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday, November 20. The snaps showed the newlyweds on […]
realitytitbit.com

Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
realitytitbit.com

Kim Kardashian thinks Khloe’s baby boy looks spitting image of sibling Rob

During The Kardashians season 2 finale episode, fans finally get to meet Khloe Kardashian‘s son properly. Although she still hasn’t revealed his name, her mom Kris Jenner had an idea… to call him Rob, in honor of her brother. Kim was convinced that Khloe’s baby boy looks...
RadarOnline

Lonely Matt Lauer ‘Really Upset’ With Ex-Friend Katie Couric For Leaking Their Private Texts

Disgraced ex-Today show host Matt Lauer has slowly been cutting out friends from his life as he deals with trust issues after his ex-friend Katie Couric spilled about him in her tell-all, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lauer, 64, has been “kind of withdrawn from several friendships in the last year.” The insider said it all started after Couric’s memoir, Going There. In the book and during her press tour, Couric said it was “really, really hard” to process everything after hearing about the sexual assault allegations against Lauer. She said she felt “shocked” after...
realitytitbit.com

Khloé left upset as Kourtney keeps Kendall's Christmas gift next to her bed

Khloé Kardashian was left ‘bamboozled’ after Kourtney Kardashian revealed she keeps a special gift from sister Kendall Jenner next to her bed, a present Koko didn’t receive herself for Christmas. The Kardashians love the holiday season, and with two new members of the clan being born...
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Telling Friends EmRata Is ‘The Girl Of His Dreams’: His Mom Is Excited To Meet Her (Exclusive)

“After spending Thanksgiving together and then going to the New York Knicks game together, it is more than obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is completely into Emily Ratajkowski,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete, 29, and EmRata, 31, went public with their long-rumored romance on Nov. 27 by sitting courtside for the Knicks game, less than a week after the two attended a Friendsgiving together. Though Pete has been romantically involved with some high-profile women – from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale to Kim Kardashian – this new romance might be endgame for Staten Island’s favorite son.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Holds Her Son, 9 Months, & Hugs Travis Scott In Rare Family Photos

Kylie Jenner reflected on some recent “highlights” on Nov. 28. At the start of the Instagram gallery the makeup mogul uploaded on Monday, Kylie, 25, held her and Travis Scott’s 9-month-old son while standing next to their daughter, Stormi Webster, 4. Kylie kept her son’s face away from the camera, and in another shot (fourth in the gallery), she held her hand up above her boy’s face while they sat on her well-manicured lawn. Later in the gallery, Kylie snuggled her daughter while they wore matching pajamas. Kylie also gave some love to Travis, 31, leaning in to kiss the “Sicko Mode” rapper.
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny Short Shorts In 1st Photos Since News Of Devin Booker Split

Kendall Jenner, 27, was photographed out in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20, the day before news broke that the model and her boyfriend Devin Booker, 26, broke up. HollywoodLife confirmed that the pair split for a second time in October after a two-year romance. Kendall and Devin’s first split happened after Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding over the summer, but HL learned from sources that the NBA star promised Kendall he’d get more “serious” about the relationship, and they reconciled their romance until this latest split.
The Independent

Pete Davidson reveals ‘excuse’ Kim Kardashian gave when he asked for her number

Pete Davidson revealed the “excuse” that Kim Kardashian used the first time that he asked her for number. The 28-year-old comedian made his first appearance on The Kardashians during this week’s newest episode, which was filmed in May. While he’s not dating Kardashian anymore, the episode still featured them getting ready for and walking the red carpet at the Met Gala.As the duo were in their New York City hotel room, Davidson brought up how at the last Met Gala, in September 2021, he’d asked the reality star for her number. He said that she gave him “an excuse”...
wmagazine.com

Kendall Jenner’s Optical Illusion Dress Is a Nod to Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards last week is a perfect example of how her taste often differs greatly from that of her sisters. While Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all wore figure-hugging dresses that were see-through, had high slits, and allowed for some under-boob cleavage, Kendall went for a much more demure look in a very simple, white sequin dress from Khaite. Her sisters often opt for the body-hugging pieces, something that, while Jenner has absolutely dabbled in over the years, has never been her go-to. But on Thursday night, Jenner stepped out in a dress that was pretty atypical for the model, and seemingly could have been plucked right from Kim’s closet.
OK! Magazine

He's Getting So Big! Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos Of Her & Travis Scott's Adorable Son

There he is! Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott have yet to announce the new moniker of their baby boy — whose name is still Wolf — but that didn't stop her from sharing a few glimpses of the tiny tot.On Monday, November 28, the makeup mogul uploaded "highlights" from recent weeks, with several of the pictures featuring the 9-month-old and the couple's eldest child, 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.The reality star, 26, refrained from showing her son's full face, but she did show off more of him than ever before as he stood on the grass in a white tee...
HollywoodLife

North West Shows Off Extravagant Thanksgiving Party At Kim Kardashian’s House Including Royal Family Portraits

Kardashian family values! North West gave fans a look into the family’s over-the-top Thanksgiving festivities on her TikTok Thursday, Nov. 24. Kim Kardashian’s eldest child demonstrated how next-level holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner family can be, showing off their stunning tablescape, dessert spread, and a gallery of royal portraits of the family.
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Man 'Stalking' Reality Mogul Who Told Security He 'Possesses A Gun'

Kim Kardashian was granted a temporary restraining order against a man she claimed is stalking her at home and while she is away on business, RadarOnline.com has learned. A declaration submitted by the Skims mogul, 42, stated the man attempted to access her residence on three separate occasions in August 2022, having expressed hopes to be her business partner.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
168K+
Followers
40K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy