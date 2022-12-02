Read full article on original website
wuwm.com
Despite community objection, PSC commissioners allow We Energies to raise customer rates
Wisconsin's Public Service Commission, PSC, met Thursday to decide on We Energies proposed rate increase. As their lengthy discussion began, Commissioner Ellen Nowak said it’s imperative the PSC strike a balance in all of its decisions. “We determine whether utilities are run in a reasonable way, we allow them...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Kleen Test Products looks to fill tech, general labor positions
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — From cosmetic wipes to dryer sheets, if it’s on the shelves of your local grocery or big box store, there is a good chance it was made right here in Wisconsin. While the Kleen Test Product’s name may not be familiar, there is a...
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
money and envelopesPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons) As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?
washingtoncountyinsider.com
wuwm.com
Could We Energies be replaced by a publicly-owned utility? Saturday town hall will discuss idea
On Thursday, Wisconsin regulators approved a rate hike for We Energies that the utility says will cost the typical residential customer an extra $11 or $12 a month in electricity, and $5 a month in natural gas costs. Saturday morning, a previously-scheduled town hall meeting at the Washington Park Senior...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Candidates collecting signatures for Spring 2023 elections across Washington County, WI
Dist. 2 – Mark Allen. Dist. 4 – Randy Koehler (announced he will not be running again) In the city of Hartford residents are invited to take out papers for the Spring, 2023 election for positions on the City Council. The three Alderpersons who have seats on the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha City Council overwhelmingly approves mayor’s 2023 budget with slight tax rate cut
The City Council overwhelmingly approved Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian’s 2023 budget. The Kenosha City Council has overwhelmingly approved a 2023 budget which includes a slight tax rate decrease compared to the current fiscal year. The mill rate for 2023 was set at $25.10 per $1,00 taxable property valuation, compared...
WATCH: Judge in Waukesha parade killer trial sounds off on Wisconsin bail laws
Waukesha County Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow expressed her thoughts on the Wisconsin bail laws that allowed for Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks to be released before perpetrating his attack in a new interview.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in West Bend, WI
Whether for business, traveling, or visiting a friend, you will love the food scene in West Bend, Wisconsin. You won’t have to travel far to find great food. Since West Bend in Washington County is famous for manufacturing tiny kitchen gadgets and cookware, the city’s restaurants and bars are some of the best in the country.
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: Racine sued over voting van
MADISON — The city of Racine’s use of its “polling booth on wheels” violates Wisconsin election law, charges a lawsuit filed Thursday by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty in Racine County Court. The city rolled out its Zuckerberg-funded mobile voting van in this year’s...
spectrumnews1.com
Fond du Lac eyes revitalization plans for future of downtown
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Sam Meyer has seen a lot of change in downtown Fond du Lac in the two decades that his State Farm agency has operated there. Fond du Lac is looking at revitalization plans for North Main Street and its Riverwalk on the west side of downtown.
Family, lawyer, activists blast Milwaukee jail for ‘preventable’ suicide
Conditions in the Milwaukee County Jail are under scrutiny following a Thursday meeting between Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and the family of Brieon Green. In June, the 21-year-old Green was found dead in his jail cell hours after being arrested for misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, and […] The post Family, lawyer, activists blast Milwaukee jail for ‘preventable’ suicide appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Milwaukee election official charged with fraud in court
The former Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director charged with fraudulently requesting military absentee ballots just days before last month’s election posted a $2,500 signature bond in her initial court appearance Friday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Kimberly Zapata was represented by an attorney from the Thomas More Society, a conservative law firm that helped former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in his taxpayer-funded review of the 2020 election. Zapata has been out of custody since charges were filed against her early last month. She is charged with misconduct in public office, a felony, and three misdemeanor counts of making a false statement to obtain an absentee ballot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
WISN
Your We Energies bill is about to go up
MILWAUKEE — As is the case with everything these days, something else is getting more expensive: your We Energies bill. Come January, the average We Energies customer will pay a little more than $12 extra a month for their electricity. That means budgeting an additional $147 a year. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kimberly Zapata pleads not guilty in military ballot fraud case
MILWAUKEE - Kimberly Zapata, the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director who is still on the city payroll, made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Dec. 2 and pled not guilty to election fraud. Prosecutors charged Zapata in early November with misconduct in public office and three...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DPW staff shortage causes delays and service changes
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's winter is upon us, and the real question is whether the Milwaukee Department of Public Works has enough staff to handle the snow this winter. "DPW is a part of the community at large so what's affecting the rest of the world is also affecting us," said Brian DeNeve, Milwaukee Department of Public Works spokesperson.
Waukesha Christmas Parade: People watch for 1st time from area, across the world
As Waukesha gets ready to welcome back families for the return of the Christmas parade, some people will be joining in for the first time, not just from the area but from around the world.
newsfromthestates.com
EPA, Wisconsin reach $1.6 million settlement with Milwaukee-area company over air pollution, waste management
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state of Wisconsin have reached a $1.6 million settlement with a Milwaukee-area company for violations of clean air and waste management laws that endangered local residents, the EPA announced in a news release Thursday. The settlement with Container Life Cycle Management will be split...
