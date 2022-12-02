ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Kleen Test Products looks to fill tech, general labor positions

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — From cosmetic wipes to dryer sheets, if it’s on the shelves of your local grocery or big box store, there is a good chance it was made right here in Wisconsin. While the Kleen Test Product’s name may not be familiar, there is a...
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Keberle, Patrykus and Laufenberg – Experienced injury lawyers

West Bend, WI – Keberle, Patrykus & Laufenberg, LLP (KPL) is a law firm of three experienced injury lawyers. We have a single office in Washington County, although we try cases statewide. Injury law is all we do. The three of us live and have raised our families in...
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs jobs at Murphy & Prachthauser, S.C. in Milwaukee, WI

West Bend, WI – Murphy & Prachthauser, S.C. is currently seeking a full-time paralegal/legal assistant to work with a partner at their Milwaukee, WI, location. At least three years of legal experience is required. Successful candidates must be organized, have excellent verbal and written communication skills, have the ability...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha City Council overwhelmingly approves mayor’s 2023 budget with slight tax rate cut

The City Council overwhelmingly approved Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian’s 2023 budget. The Kenosha City Council has overwhelmingly approved a 2023 budget which includes a slight tax rate decrease compared to the current fiscal year. The mill rate for 2023 was set at $25.10 per $1,00 taxable property valuation, compared...
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in West Bend, WI

Whether for business, traveling, or visiting a friend, you will love the food scene in West Bend, Wisconsin. You won’t have to travel far to find great food. Since West Bend in Washington County is famous for manufacturing tiny kitchen gadgets and cookware, the city’s restaurants and bars are some of the best in the country.
empowerwisconsin.org

Spotlight: Racine sued over voting van

MADISON — The city of Racine’s use of its “polling booth on wheels” violates Wisconsin election law, charges a lawsuit filed Thursday by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty in Racine County Court. The city rolled out its Zuckerberg-funded mobile voting van in this year’s...
spectrumnews1.com

Fond du Lac eyes revitalization plans for future of downtown

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Sam Meyer has seen a lot of change in downtown Fond du Lac in the two decades that his State Farm agency has operated there. Fond du Lac is looking at revitalization plans for North Main Street and its Riverwalk on the west side of downtown.
Wisconsin Examiner

Family, lawyer, activists blast Milwaukee jail for ‘preventable’ suicide

Conditions in the Milwaukee County Jail are under scrutiny following a Thursday meeting between Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and the family of Brieon Green. In June, the 21-year-old Green was found dead in his jail cell hours after being arrested for misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, and […] The post Family, lawyer, activists blast Milwaukee jail for ‘preventable’ suicide appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Milwaukee election official charged with fraud in court

The former Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director charged with fraudulently requesting military absentee ballots just days before last month’s election posted a $2,500 signature bond in her initial court appearance Friday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Kimberly Zapata was represented by an attorney from the Thomas More Society, a conservative law firm that helped former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in his taxpayer-funded review of the 2020 election. Zapata  has been out of custody since charges were filed against her early last month. She is charged with misconduct in public office, a felony, and three misdemeanor counts of making a false statement to obtain an absentee ballot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
WISN

Your We Energies bill is about to go up

MILWAUKEE — As is the case with everything these days, something else is getting more expensive: your We Energies bill. Come January, the average We Energies customer will pay a little more than $12 extra a month for their electricity. That means budgeting an additional $147 a year. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kimberly Zapata pleads not guilty in military ballot fraud case

MILWAUKEE - Kimberly Zapata, the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director who is still on the city payroll, made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Dec. 2 and pled not guilty to election fraud. Prosecutors charged Zapata in early November with misconduct in public office and three...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee DPW staff shortage causes delays and service changes

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's winter is upon us, and the real question is whether the Milwaukee Department of Public Works has enough staff to handle the snow this winter. "DPW is a part of the community at large so what's affecting the rest of the world is also affecting us," said Brian DeNeve, Milwaukee Department of Public Works spokesperson.

