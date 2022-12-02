ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

morningbrew.com

Western countries impose price cap on Russian oil

While the war in Ukraine grinds on, Western countries have been debating how to curb Russia’s oil revenue without causing massive disruptions to energy markets, in which Russia is a big player. They think they landed on an innovative solution: Starting today, the G-7 (a group of major democracies)...
Autoblog

Tax credits for European EVs to dominate trade talks with U.S.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Top European Union officials are aiming to be more vocal at a trade meeting with their U.S. counterparts on Monday in their criticism of President Joe Biden's climate law that would cut off the bloc's electric vehicles from U.S. tax credits. The U.S.-EU Trade and...
The Associated Press

China’s Xi urges Ukraine talks in meeting with EU’s Michel

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged negotiations on a political solution to the Ukraine conflict in talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said. Xi was quoted as saying that “solving the Ukrainian crisis through political means is in the...
US News and World Report

Italy Ageing Faster Than EU Peers, Population Drops Below 59 Million

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's population has dropped below 59 million and the country is ageing at a much faster rate than its European Union peers, national statistical agency Istat said on Monday. A shrinking and ageing population is a major worry for a stagnant economy like Italy as it is...
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in Spain (December 3, 2022)

As of December 3, 2022, Amancio Ortega was the wealthiest man in Spain, with an estimated net worth of 64.0 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Sandra Ortega Mera (No. 2, $6.3 billion), Rafael Del Pino (No. 3, $4.2 billion); and Daniel Mate (No. 4, $3.7 billion). Juan Roig is the...
AFP

Germany's Scholz weathers shocks in turbulent first year

A war in his backyard, galloping economic crisis, and unhappy partners at home and abroad -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has weathered unprecedented shocks in his first year, while struggling to make a mark on the global stage. Scholz is "struggling to make his mark at the European level...

