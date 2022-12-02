Read full article on original website
Related
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Explainer-Why the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act has Europe up in arms
PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will use a state visit to Washington this week to press European Union concerns about the United States' huge new green energy subsidy package.
Top EU official quits US meeting as tension over electric car subsidies persists
Efforts to resolve a simmering dispute between Europe and the United States over electric vehicle subsidies stemming from President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act suffered a blow Friday when a top EU official pulled out of talks scheduled for Monday.
Europe agrees to cap the price of Russian oil at $60 a barrel
The European Union has reached a consensus on the price at which to cap Russian oil just days before its ban on most imports comes into force.
European Commissioner Breton: EU will not remain passive on U.S. subsidies
BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The European Union will not remain passive on new U.S. subsidies and must act to protect European competitiveness, Thierry Breton, Commissioner for the bloc's internal market, told an industry conference in Berlin on Tuesday.
U.S. returns $20M in assets stolen by former Nigerian dictator
The United States has returned more than $20.6 million in assets stolen by former Nigerian dictator Gen. Sani Abacha, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
‘The so-called golden era is over’: The U.K.’s prime minister sounds the alarm over China and says the country ‘poses a systemic challenge to our values and interests’
China has grown increasingly ostracized from much of the West, with the U.S. among its most vocal opponents. But now the U.K., which previously tread softly with China, has hinted that it will take a tougher stance too. In his first foreign policy speech on Monday since taking office, U.K....
Hungary fails to meet conditions to reverse European Commission budget suspension
The European Commission says Hungary has failed to meet conditions required to end a 65% budget suspension for projects in the country. The suspension was proposed in September over corruption concerns.
'Let's open our eyes' to rising xenophobia, Macron warns
French President Emmanuel Macron says it's time to "open our eyes" to resurgent antisemitism and xenophobia
morningbrew.com
Western countries impose price cap on Russian oil
While the war in Ukraine grinds on, Western countries have been debating how to curb Russia’s oil revenue without causing massive disruptions to energy markets, in which Russia is a big player. They think they landed on an innovative solution: Starting today, the G-7 (a group of major democracies)...
Autoblog
Tax credits for European EVs to dominate trade talks with U.S.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Top European Union officials are aiming to be more vocal at a trade meeting with their U.S. counterparts on Monday in their criticism of President Joe Biden's climate law that would cut off the bloc's electric vehicles from U.S. tax credits. The U.S.-EU Trade and...
CBS News
Macron on China’s aggression toward Taiwan | 60 Minutes
France is the only European country with a significant presence in the Indo-Pacific region. What does French President Emmanuel Macron think about China's stance toward Taiwan?
U.S., Costa Rica, Netherlands, S.Korea, Zambia to co-host 2023 'Summit for Democracy'
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The United States, Costa Rica, Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia will co-host a second "Summit for Democracy" next year, the countries said on Tuesday in a joint statement issued through the White House.
China’s Xi urges Ukraine talks in meeting with EU’s Michel
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged negotiations on a political solution to the Ukraine conflict in talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said. Xi was quoted as saying that “solving the Ukrainian crisis through political means is in the...
US News and World Report
Italy Ageing Faster Than EU Peers, Population Drops Below 59 Million
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's population has dropped below 59 million and the country is ageing at a much faster rate than its European Union peers, national statistical agency Istat said on Monday. A shrinking and ageing population is a major worry for a stagnant economy like Italy as it is...
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in Spain (December 3, 2022)
As of December 3, 2022, Amancio Ortega was the wealthiest man in Spain, with an estimated net worth of 64.0 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Sandra Ortega Mera (No. 2, $6.3 billion), Rafael Del Pino (No. 3, $4.2 billion); and Daniel Mate (No. 4, $3.7 billion). Juan Roig is the...
Von der Leyen warns of unfair advantage created by U.S.'s Inflation Reduction Act
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday expressed concern that the United State's Inflation Reduction Act could create an unfair economic playing field.
Germany trying to find amicable agreement with U.S. on inflation act
BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Germany and its European Union partners are trying to find an amicable agreement with the United States on how to deal with the effects of the U.S Inflation Reduction Act on the bloc's industry, said a German government spokesperson on Wednesday.
EU chief says bloc has to address 'distortions' created by Biden environmental policies
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Sunday that the EU must act in response to distortions created in the marketplace by President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.
Germany's Scholz weathers shocks in turbulent first year
A war in his backyard, galloping economic crisis, and unhappy partners at home and abroad -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has weathered unprecedented shocks in his first year, while struggling to make a mark on the global stage. Scholz is "struggling to make his mark at the European level...
Comments / 0