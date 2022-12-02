Read full article on original website
Brewers promote Marti Wronski, say MLB's only female COO
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Marti Wronski to chief operating officer, making her the franchise’s highest-ranking female executive since Wendy Selig-Prieb was the president and chair of the board in the early 2000s. Brewers officials also said Wronski is the only woman to currently hold the COO title for a major-league franchise. There are two women working as president of business operations for MLB teams: Caroline O’Connor with the Miami Marlins and Catie Griggs with the Seattle Mariners. O’Connor was promoted last week, making the Marlins the first U.S. major sports franchisee to have women as president and general manager. The Marlins hired Kim Ng as general manager in November 2020. The upcoming season will mark Wronski’s 20th with the Brewers. She takes over a position that hadn’t been filled since Rick Schlesinger was promoted to president of business operations in 2018.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Mariners acquire Brewers' Kolten Wong
SEATTLE (AP) — Right before the start of baseball's winter meetings, the Seattle Mariners checked off another offseason need, this time with a Gold Glove second baseman. Seattle acquired Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday in a trade for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. “Second...
Barron, Scheifele score in 3rd period, Jets beat Ducks
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Morgan Barron and Mark Scheifele scored a pair of quick goals in the third period and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Sunday. Barron scored at 13:23 for a 3-2 lead. Scheifele followed up with his team-leading 13th goal of the season at 15:12.
Wild blow 4-goal lead in 3rd, rebound to top Stars 6-5 in SO
DALLAS (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Frederick Gaudreau scored on Minnesota’s three shootout attempts and the Wild beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Sunday after blowing a four-goal lead in the third period. Coming off a 5-4 shootout victory over Anaheim on Saturday, Minnesota ran its...
Brewers, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade
The Mariners and Brewers have agreed to a trade involving two-time Gold Glove winner Kolten Wong. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Brewers are sending Wong to the Mariners for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. As part of this deal, Milwaukee will send roughly $1.75 million in...
Wisconsin OL Tyler Beach to play in the 2023 Hula Bowl
Another senior from Wisconsin's 2022 roster will play in a postseason all-star game.
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Kalamazoo at Toledo, 10:35 a.m. Iowa at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Allen at Reading, 7 p.m. Utah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Syracuse hosts Oakland after Hervey’s 21-point game
Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-8, 0-2 Horizon) at Syracuse Orange (4-4, 1-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays the Syracuse Orange after Keaton Hervey scored 21 points in Oakland’s 79-73 overtime loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. The Orange have gone 2-2 at home. Syracuse has a 2-1 record in...
Lakhin, Skillings lead Cincinnati over Bryant 97-71
CINCINNATI (AP) — Viktor Lakhin and Dan Skillings Jr. posted double-doubles and Cincinnati rolled to a 97-71 victory over Bryant on Sunday. Lakhin finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Bearcats (6-3). Skillings added 14 points and 13 boards. David DeJulius pitched in with 14 points and seven assists.
Western Conference-leading Suns hand Spurs 11th loss in row
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 25 points and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns overwhelmed San Antonio 133-95 on Sunday, handing the Spurs their 11th straight loss. San Antonio fell behind by 30 points in the second quarter and is now two losses shy of the franchise’s worst skid set in 1989.
Seattle Mariners trade Jesse Winker to Milwaukee Brewers for Kolten Wong
The Seattle Mariners have made their second big splash of the MLB offseason, acquiring second baseman Kolten Wong from the
Rockies' Kyle Freeland joins Team USA in World Baseball Classic
Instead of spending all spring with the Rockies at spring training next year, Kyle Freeland will spend time with Team USA defending its World Baseball Classic title. Freeland was selected to represent Team USA on Friday. The United States will join national teams from 19 other nations in the first World Baseball Classic since 2017. The WBC was originally set to be played in 2021, but was delayed due to the COVID pandemic. The U.S. won the tournament in 2017, bringing home its first title. Team USA will play in Pool C, along with Mexico, Colombia,...
