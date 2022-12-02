MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Marti Wronski to chief operating officer, making her the franchise’s highest-ranking female executive since Wendy Selig-Prieb was the president and chair of the board in the early 2000s. Brewers officials also said Wronski is the only woman to currently hold the COO title for a major-league franchise. There are two women working as president of business operations for MLB teams: Caroline O’Connor with the Miami Marlins and Catie Griggs with the Seattle Mariners. O’Connor was promoted last week, making the Marlins the first U.S. major sports franchisee to have women as president and general manager. The Marlins hired Kim Ng as general manager in November 2020. The upcoming season will mark Wronski’s 20th with the Brewers. She takes over a position that hadn’t been filled since Rick Schlesinger was promoted to president of business operations in 2018.

2 DAYS AGO