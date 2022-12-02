The Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Creighton Bluejays. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Nebraska Creighton prediction and pick. The Creighton Bluejays know that the Big East Conference is there for the taking this season. Connecticut looks like the only elite-level challenger the Jays will have to contend with in order to win the conference championship. Villanova looks frail and uncertain in the first year of new coach Kyle Neptune’s tenure after the retirement of Jay Wright. Marquette has had its moments, such as a blowout of Baylor, but the Golden Eagles followed that big win with a homecourt loss to a not-quite-elite Wisconsin squad which has been noticeably inconsistent in the early part of the season. Xavier beat West Virginia but lost to an Indiana team which just got thumped by Rutgers. It really does seem that Creighton and UConn are the class of the Big East, though we obviously need to see what December brings before the meat of the conference season gets going in early January.

20 HOURS AGO