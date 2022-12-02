ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Sunday Upset

Arguably the favorite to win the Big East just went down in a stunning upset on Sunday. Creighton, the No. 7 team in the country, lost to unranked Nebraska on Sunday evening. The Huskers upset the Blue Jays, 63-53, on Sunday evening. The college basketball world is pretty shocked. "College...
WTOP

Syracuse hosts Oakland after Hervey’s 21-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-8, 0-2 Horizon) at Syracuse Orange (4-4, 1-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays the Syracuse Orange after Keaton Hervey scored 21 points in Oakland’s 79-73 overtime loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. The Orange have gone 2-2 at home. Syracuse has a 2-1 record in...
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Baylor bounces back to beat Gonzaga, moves up in updated Top 25 And 1

Earlier in the week, three nights before Baylor took the court Friday in South Dakota, Scott Drew's Bears allowed Marquette to shoot 58.3% from the field in a 96-70 loss that raised real concerns about their defense and frontcourt depth. It was a troubling development considering up next was a neutral-court showdown with Gonzaga, which ranks No. 1 in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com, and is led by Drew Timme, arguably the best frontcourt scorer in the country.
WTOP

Lakhin, Skillings lead Cincinnati over Bryant 97-71

CINCINNATI (AP) — Viktor Lakhin and Dan Skillings Jr. posted double-doubles and Cincinnati rolled to a 97-71 victory over Bryant on Sunday. Lakhin finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Bearcats (6-3). Skillings added 14 points and 13 boards. David DeJulius pitched in with 14 points and seven assists.
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Nebraska vs. Creighton prediction, odds, pick – 12/4/2022

The Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Creighton Bluejays. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Nebraska Creighton prediction and pick. The Creighton Bluejays know that the Big East Conference is there for the taking this season. Connecticut looks like the only elite-level challenger the Jays will have to contend with in order to win the conference championship. Villanova looks frail and uncertain in the first year of new coach Kyle Neptune’s tenure after the retirement of Jay Wright. Marquette has had its moments, such as a blowout of Baylor, but the Golden Eagles followed that big win with a homecourt loss to a not-quite-elite Wisconsin squad which has been noticeably inconsistent in the early part of the season. Xavier beat West Virginia but lost to an Indiana team which just got thumped by Rutgers. It really does seem that Creighton and UConn are the class of the Big East, though we obviously need to see what December brings before the meat of the conference season gets going in early January.
WTOP

Western Conference-leading Suns hand Spurs 11th loss in row

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 25 points and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns overwhelmed San Antonio 133-95 on Sunday, handing the Spurs their 11th straight loss. San Antonio fell behind by 30 points in the second quarter and is now two losses shy of the franchise’s worst skid set in 1989.
Akron Beacon Journal

Golden Flashes visit No. 14 Gonzaga

The game: Kent State vs. Gonzaga, 9 p.m. Monday in Spokane, Wash. TV/radio: Stadium TV / Kent State Radio Network. Records: Kent State is 6-2 following an 83-68 victory over South Dakota State on Friday. Gonzaga, ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press poll, is 5-3 following a 64-63 loss to Baylor on Friday in Sioux Falls, S.D.
WTOP

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. returning for 2023 season

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said Sunday he will return to the school for his sixth and final season of eligibility in 2023. Penix announced his decision on social media and it was a surprising one at that. Penix was the national leader in passing this season, throwing for 4,354 yards and led Washington’s turnaround. The No. 12-ranked Huskies went 10-2 in the regular season, finished tied for second in the Pac-12 and will face No. 21 Texas in the Alamo Bowl.

