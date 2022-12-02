Read full article on original website
College Basketball World Shocked By Sunday Upset
Arguably the favorite to win the Big East just went down in a stunning upset on Sunday. Creighton, the No. 7 team in the country, lost to unranked Nebraska on Sunday evening. The Huskers upset the Blue Jays, 63-53, on Sunday evening. The college basketball world is pretty shocked. "College...
WTOP
Syracuse hosts Oakland after Hervey’s 21-point game
Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-8, 0-2 Horizon) at Syracuse Orange (4-4, 1-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays the Syracuse Orange after Keaton Hervey scored 21 points in Oakland’s 79-73 overtime loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. The Orange have gone 2-2 at home. Syracuse has a 2-1 record in...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Undefeated Mississippi State cracks the top 10 of the updated Top 25 And 1
Mississippi State remains unranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll — but probably not for much longer. The Bulldogs should enter those rankings Monday considering they're now 8-0 with two wins over top-50 KenPom.com teams under first-year coach Chris Jans. How high will MSU be?. Not sure. But,...
College basketball games today: 2022-’23 CBB schedule
With a fresh college basketball season in full swing, stay in the know on the college basketball games today with
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Baylor bounces back to beat Gonzaga, moves up in updated Top 25 And 1
Earlier in the week, three nights before Baylor took the court Friday in South Dakota, Scott Drew's Bears allowed Marquette to shoot 58.3% from the field in a 96-70 loss that raised real concerns about their defense and frontcourt depth. It was a troubling development considering up next was a neutral-court showdown with Gonzaga, which ranks No. 1 in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com, and is led by Drew Timme, arguably the best frontcourt scorer in the country.
247Sports
Underwood wonders "what the hell Maryland fans want," Willard reacts to first taste of electric Xfinity Center
In a scene that will become familiar as long as Maryland basketball keeps playing at a high level, Xfinity Center was crowded and loud on Friday night, helping energize the Terps en route to a 71-66 win over No. 16 Illinois. With fans beginning to take notice of how good they are, it was the first big crowd of the season.
WTOP
Lakhin, Skillings lead Cincinnati over Bryant 97-71
CINCINNATI (AP) — Viktor Lakhin and Dan Skillings Jr. posted double-doubles and Cincinnati rolled to a 97-71 victory over Bryant on Sunday. Lakhin finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Bearcats (6-3). Skillings added 14 points and 13 boards. David DeJulius pitched in with 14 points and seven assists.
Kevin Durant called Maryland's star 'a killer' after she clinched a massive upset with a game-winning buzzer beater
Diamond Miller capped her 31-point, 12-rebound masterclass with a smooth, game-winning buzzer beater to take down the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
College Basketball Odds: Nebraska vs. Creighton prediction, odds, pick – 12/4/2022
The Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Creighton Bluejays. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Nebraska Creighton prediction and pick. The Creighton Bluejays know that the Big East Conference is there for the taking this season. Connecticut looks like the only elite-level challenger the Jays will have to contend with in order to win the conference championship. Villanova looks frail and uncertain in the first year of new coach Kyle Neptune’s tenure after the retirement of Jay Wright. Marquette has had its moments, such as a blowout of Baylor, but the Golden Eagles followed that big win with a homecourt loss to a not-quite-elite Wisconsin squad which has been noticeably inconsistent in the early part of the season. Xavier beat West Virginia but lost to an Indiana team which just got thumped by Rutgers. It really does seem that Creighton and UConn are the class of the Big East, though we obviously need to see what December brings before the meat of the conference season gets going in early January.
WTOP
Western Conference-leading Suns hand Spurs 11th loss in row
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 25 points and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns overwhelmed San Antonio 133-95 on Sunday, handing the Spurs their 11th straight loss. San Antonio fell behind by 30 points in the second quarter and is now two losses shy of the franchise’s worst skid set in 1989.
Golden Flashes visit No. 14 Gonzaga
The game: Kent State vs. Gonzaga, 9 p.m. Monday in Spokane, Wash. TV/radio: Stadium TV / Kent State Radio Network. Records: Kent State is 6-2 following an 83-68 victory over South Dakota State on Friday. Gonzaga, ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press poll, is 5-3 following a 64-63 loss to Baylor on Friday in Sioux Falls, S.D.
College football transfer portal tracker for 2023: Updates
Quarterbacks Haynes King, Drew Pyne and Brennan Armstrong are among the players who plan to enter the portal.
WTOP
Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. returning for 2023 season
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said Sunday he will return to the school for his sixth and final season of eligibility in 2023. Penix announced his decision on social media and it was a surprising one at that. Penix was the national leader in passing this season, throwing for 4,354 yards and led Washington’s turnaround. The No. 12-ranked Huskies went 10-2 in the regular season, finished tied for second in the Pac-12 and will face No. 21 Texas in the Alamo Bowl.
Top 25 roundup: Nebraska pulls off road upset of No. 7 Creighton
December 5 - Derrick Walker recorded 22 points and eight rebounds and Sam Griesel added 18 and 12, respectively, to fuel visiting Nebraska to a 63-53 victory over No. 7 Creighton on Sunday in Omaha, Neb.
