Recap of a violent 12 hours in Pittsburgh

By Kdka Radio Staff
 2 days ago

It was a violent 12 hours in the City of Pittsburgh beginning Thursday evening.

Homewood Shooting

A woman is in critical condition after an early morning shooting in Homewood.

Police say she was wounded multiple times around 3 a.m. outside a bar in the the 700 block of Brushton Avenue.

Witnesses told officers there was a fight between two women before seven shots were fired.

Police say they detained a woman near the shooting scene.

Lincoln-Lemington Shooting

A 4-year-old who was shot along with a woman Thursday evening has died.

Pittsburgh Police confirm the child was pronounced deceased by medical professionals at UPMC Children’s Hospital.

The woman was last listed in critical condition.

It happened on the 1500 Block of Lincoln Avenue just before 6:40 p.m. after Pittsburgh Police and EMS were alerted by a Shotspotter.

The shooters fled the scene in an unknown direction after the shooting.

Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Beltzhoover Stabbing

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed early this morning in Beltzhoover.

Police report it happened after 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Montooth Street, the result of an altercation between two people.

Officers say the man was stabbed in the neck and they detained another man at the scene.

Comments / 11

sewing needles
1d ago

This is happening every night in Pittsburgh. So sad. The city used to be a great place to go to at night. Now you can’t even go during the day.

Paul R
1d ago

All of the shootings, stabbing, murders, and especially children being hurt and Pa pass stricter DUI laws…and what a coincidence a DUI checkpoint was in operation last night in Penn Hills….-12 police cars and a multitude of cops…Instead of policing for profit…solve a crime…a real crime. Protect our children.

