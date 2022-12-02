Read full article on original website
CONTEMPORIST
A Full-Wall Bookshelf With LED Lighting Frames The Windows Like Artwork In This Apartment
Architect David Bastos has recently completed the design of a multi-floor apartment in Sao Paulo, Brazil, for a couple, that includes a large bookshelf. The design allows the focus to be on the multiple windows that also share the wall, with the shelves framing the windows as if they were paintings.
