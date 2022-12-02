Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the Filmmakers Behind Some of the Best Oscar-Qualifying Shorts of the Year
On December 9, IndieWire will showcase some of the best Oscar-qualified short films of the year, at an event in Los Angeles co-hosted by ShortsTV and National Geographic Documentary Films. The program, which takes place ahead of IndieWire parent company Penske Media’s LA3C festival, features around 90 minutes of shorts that have qualified for the Oscar short film categories either by winning at an Oscar-qualifying festival or receiving an awards qualifying run. Academy Members, Guild Members, Members of the Industry and fans may apply to attend this event here. (Capacity is limited; an application does not guarantee admission.) A limited number of...
Meghan Markle takes second private jet in a week to collect award with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle travelled by private jet for the second time in a week after flying to New York for an awards ceremony on Tuesday night.The Duchess of Sussex, accompanied by her husband Prince Harry, was photographed by Page Six on Monday being greeted by friends on the runway.Sources told The Independent that the duke and duchess travelled on a plane that was already going from California to New York for the event.The Sussexes are attending The Ripple of Hope gala on Tuesday evening, where they will receive a human rights award. It is expected that the couple will make...
Comments / 0