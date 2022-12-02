Read full article on original website
Related
Two Weather Systems Will Bring Chances for Light Precipitation Through Tuesday
A weak weather system from the north was predicted to bring patchy, light rain showers to San Diego County Sunday evening through Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. Satellite imagery Sunday morning showed a mix of high and low clouds. The low clouds were over the coastal waters and...
Laist.com
Today's Rain Was Lighter Than Expected, But More Is On The Way
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. A...
newsofthenorthbay.com
RAIN ARRIVES FROM THE NORTH AND SOUTH
The North Bay is between two storm systems on Saturday, one north and one south. Ahead of the main cold front still over the Pacific Ocean, moist air is being drawn into the state, bringing moderate rain to the south of us. The two systems can be clearly seen on this satellite loop.
Winter Storm Watch: Heavy rainfall, snow affects Northern California travel
CALIFORNIA, USA — A second winter storm hit Northern California late Friday night and is blanketing the region in a steady stream of rain and snow into Saturday. Isolated showers are expected across Northern California through Monday before the system exits overnight. Looking ahead, there are chances of thunderstorms...
Scattered rain showers expected in Southern California through the weekend
A series of storms are moving through Southern California Friday and will bring rain, snow and gusty winds to the region through the weekend. While heavier showers are expected to remain mostly to our north, Los Angeles and Ventura counties will see between .25 and 1 inch of rain, with up to two inches possible […]
KSBW.com
Here's how cold it is across the California Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Temperatures dropped into the 30s, even 20s, across the Central Coast, Friday morning, marking some of the coldest weather the region has seen so far this season. Here's a look at some of the overnight lows across the Central Coast:. Ben Lomond - 32 degrees. Santa...
Rainy weather potentially impacting holiday events scheduled for this weekend
Rain in the forecast this weekend has the potential to impact many of the holiday events that are scheduled this coming Saturday and Sunday. The post Rainy weather potentially impacting holiday events scheduled for this weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Valley rain, Sierra snow to continue through early this week
Wet weather will continue to impact commuters across Northern California on Monday morning. The region saw a mixed bag of weather on Sunday including rain, snow and thunderstorms. This weather system brought 2.2 inches of rain to downtown Sacramento over the last several days, according to Dirk Verdoorn. Find Sunday...
kclu.org
The forecast is simple: Rain! But, how much rain depends on your location in the Tri-Counties
The first wave of a two-part storm system has arrived in the Tri-Counties, and we could see some locally heavy rain at times. The forecast for the pair of storms has changed almost daily this week, and it’s changed yet again. It started with two systems, but now it...
Offshore storm to send more chilly rain, heavy mountain snow to California
Another storm will take aim at California through Sunday and threaten to cause more travel issues after a previous storm carrying rain and heavy mountain snow affected a large part of the state during the middle of last week. Central and Northern California will bear the brunt of this new...
Travel headaches continue to plague California's Sierra Nevada as heavy snow piles up
Not only has heavy snow not taken the weekend off in California's Sierra Nevada, but it's working right into Monday as well, as a stubborn low-pressure system continues to swirl just off the Northern California coast.
kclu.org
Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet
It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
newsofthenorthbay.com
UPDATE: RAINFALL TOTALS, STORM TWO ON THE WAY
The first of two potent storm systems dropped from 3/4 to 1 1/2 inches of rain across the North Bay early Thursday. By midday Thursday, the fast moving storm was already spreading rain into Central California. If you like this content, join thousands of others in the North Bay by...
Stretch of Highway 1 Temporarily Closed due to Rockslide
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA (KION-TV) - UPDATE ON DEC. 4, 2022 AT 4:08 PM: Caltrans District 5 said Highway 1 will still be closed in both directions from Ragged Point to two and a half miles south of Big Sur. Engineers assessed the damage and it was revealed that they are still are concerned with rocks The post Stretch of Highway 1 Temporarily Closed due to Rockslide appeared first on KION546.
travelawaits.com
The Unique Ocean Tour Not To Miss While Visiting Central California
Crashing surf, salty air, and sandy beaches will probably be the first things that grab your attention on a visit to the ocean along California’s gorgeous central coast. However, take a moment to consider what grows beneath the surface of all that seawater, and you will find that seaweed in its many forms is pretty amazing as well.
NBC Los Angeles
Back-to-Back Storms Will Bring Rain, Snow to SoCal. See the Wet Weather Timeline
Two back-to-back storms are set to bring rain to Southern California as temperatures remain below normal into a jackets-and-umbrellas kind of weekend. The first storm arrived Thursday before a second system passes through the region this weekend. "Our forecast is getting stormier and stormier," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.
KSBW.com
Central Coast drivers are feeling relief at the pump
SALINAS, Calif. — The Central Coast is feeling relief at the pump as gas prices continue to fall. The average price of a gallon of regular in California fell to $4.78 on Sunday, according to AAA. Prices have fallen nearly 70 cents in a month. Prices on the Central...
Update: Power mostly restored after car crashes into pole
A car crash downed power lines earlier Sunday afternoon
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
Calif.'s most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles
Californians are accustomed to being battered by many of nature’s whims. Earthquakes, wildfires, droughts and floods are all regular visitors. Less familiar are volcanic eruptions like the one currently taking place at Hawaii’s Mauna Loa. But while that event feels worlds away, California’s own volcanoes are capable of violent fury — and have shown it off in recent memory. For 3 million years, Mount Lassen has bubbled and boiled beneath Earth’s surface. Rarely does it erupt, but in late May 1914 — 27,000 years after its last explosion — the beast awoke. Read more.
Comments / 0