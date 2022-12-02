Read full article on original website
Related
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
northernarchitecture.us
Exit Stairs
Exit stairs are the most common type of exit (Fig. 43-1). An exit stair includes the stair enclosure, any doors opening into or exiting out of it, and the stairs and landings within the enclosure. The stair enclosure must meet fire-rating requirements. All doors in an exit stair must swing in the direction of discharge.
Comments / 0