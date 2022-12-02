ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Exit Stairs

Exit stairs are the most common type of exit (Fig. 43-1). An exit stair includes the stair enclosure, any doors opening into or exiting out of it, and the stairs and landings within the enclosure. The stair enclosure must meet fire-rating requirements. All doors in an exit stair must swing in the direction of discharge.

