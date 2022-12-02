Read full article on original website
Related
Farmer Has Great Hack for Keeping Backyard Chickens Warm Through Winter
Every backyard chicken owner should watch this!
The Daily South
Butter Beans Vs. Lima Beans: Is There A Difference?
As far as Southern food debates go, the one about whether butter beans and lima beans are the same thing generates only slightly less vehement arguing than whether sugar belongs in cornbread (it doesn’t) or if it’s ever acceptable to use instant custard mix for banana pudding (absolutely not). Yet the bean argument does arise, with people swearing fiercely by their belief, one way or another. You’ll see them labeled in different ways in the store, after all: frozen lima beans, canned butter beans, dried large limas—or is it dried large butter beans?
An Indigenous reservation has a novel way to grow food – below the earth’s surface
Near the southern border of the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, a curved translucent roof peeks out a few feet above the dusty plains. It’s a blustery November afternoon and the last remaining greens outside are fading fast. But below ground, at the bottom of a short flight of stairs, the inside of this 80ft-long sleek structure is bursting with life – pallets of vivid microgreens, potato plants growing from hay bales and planters full of thick heads of Swiss chard and pak choi. Two people bend over the pallets, using scissors to harvest delicate sprouts of microgreens.
My hands are frozen as I type – we are existing, not living
My heart goes out to Sharron Spice (I work 50 hours a week and I’m still in arrears on my council tax. What more can I do?, 30 November). As I type this, my hands are frozen from having no heating in the house. I wrote to our local...
northernarchitecture.us
Insulated Light Wood Frame
People living in high rainfall areas, heavy snow country, or areas with abundant access to wood products, can secure light, wood frame rafters to built-in extended eaves. We recommend light wood frame as an alternative to larger dimensional lumber. Not because the dome cant take the weight, but to reduce timber consumption (Fig. 13.9).
northernarchitecture.us
Exit Stairs
Exit stairs are the most common type of exit (Fig. 43-1). An exit stair includes the stair enclosure, any doors opening into or exiting out of it, and the stairs and landings within the enclosure. The stair enclosure must meet fire-rating requirements. All doors in an exit stair must swing in the direction of discharge.
Wife Converts Marital Bed into European Bed and Now Everyone’s Getting Better Sleep
Honestly, we may steal this one.
Here’s How to Add Nitrogen to Soil, Naturally
Nitrogen is essential to your plant’s survival — it helps them grow big and strong. If plants don’t get enough nitrogen, it can be a problem. There are a couple of different ways to tell if your plants need more nitrogen: the foliage turns a yellow-green color and there hasn’t been much or any sign of growth. If your plant is showing these signs, don’t worry. Here are a few ideas on how to add nitrogen to your soil naturally.
lifetrixcorner.com
How Fiberglass Insulation Can Save You Money
Upkeeping a home can be expensive. Add in the cost of new appliances, furniture and construction materials, and you can quickly find yourself with a big bank balance at the end of the year!. That’s why it’s always important to look for ways to make your home more energy efficient...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
5,000-Year-Old House Found in China, Shedding Light on a Vast Ancient Culture
Archaeologists working at the Yangshao Village site in central China’s Henan Province have made some exciting discoveries, including the ruins of a 5,000-year-old house, a ceremonial jade axe, and evidence of infrastructure that points to the village’s military power, according to Xinhua, a state-run Chinese press agency. “This is the first time that large house ruins have been discovered since the excavation of the Yangshao Village site in 1921,” Li Shiwei, of the Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology, told Xinhua. “The findings can provide new materials for studying the types, shapes, and building techniques of houses of the...
Woman Preps Her Green Lawn Into a Permaculture Garden by Killing It.
This is going to be epic!
livingetc.com
Couch alternatives – 14 genius space-savers to show you don't always need a sofa in your living room
The couch is seen as a bit of a main player in the home. Like the dining table, the bed, the kitchen countertops, it's an element of a house that sees a lot of traffic and you can't really imagine a home without one. But, a sofa can be a bulky piece of kit, and if you are tight on space, forgoing a sofa can free up valuable square footage. So we are here to persuade you, not every living room needs a sofa, there are some fabulous couch alternatives out there that still add all that comfort and coziness but take up less physical and visual space.
Nissan Revisits Its Strange Gobi Compact Truck Concept
Nissan released some insider information relating to one of its strangest concepts, the curious Gobi truck that was revealed at the 1990 North American International Auto Show. The Gobi was named after a vast desert land located in China, but the brand opted to reveal the car in the dead of winter in the Midwest.
electrek.co
Navier shows off flying electric boat and claims ‘world’s longest range’
Electric boat manufacturer Navier is showing off the first flight of its Navier N30 hydrofoil electric boat along with a major unveiling event. Hydrofoils, which function similarly to airplane wings underwater, help lift boats above the surface. By carrying the hull out of the water, hydrofoils can help dramatically reduce the energy required, resulting in longer run times with less “fuel.” In the case of electric boats, that means significantly fewer batteries.
CAR AND DRIVER
Most Reliable American Cars for $10K: Window Shop with Car and Driver
The United States, consistently rated one of the top three countries in North America, is a nation built around motor vehicles. We depend on cars and trucks to get us back and forth to work, to move our families between bonding activities, and to go where we eat many of our meals. What Americans need in their moving machines is reliability.
Comments / 0