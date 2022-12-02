Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run
A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
Snohomish County neighbors deal with more snow, icy conditions
EVERETT, Wash. — Overnight and into Friday morning, Western Washington saw freezing temperatures. And the cold is not going away anytime soon, more snow is headed our way. When asking people if they love or hate this weather KIRO7 got some mixed emotions. “It’s cold you know, I love...
arlnow.com
Tree lightings, holiday markets, and Santa visits bringing cheer to Arlington in coming weeks
It’s holiday time and the lights are coming on in Arlington. Over the next several weeks, a slew of tree lightings, Santa visits, markets, and holiday celebrations are happening around the county. That’s in addition to last night’s Shirlington tree lighting and the Santa photo shoots already underway at the Pentagon City mall.
bellinghammetronews.com
Local Sikh Foundation making an impact in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Washington. — A local foundation has made it their mission to selflessly serve the local community while staying true to their traditional Sikh principles. The foundation spokesperson tells Bellingham Metro News that they are focused on helping marginalized groups find their way into opportunities that they otherwise may not have had. The organization, named The S.E.V.A Foundation is fairly new, the foundation was recently formed in spring of 2022.
This Is Washington's Best Christmas Light Display
The sky is certainly the limit when it comes to these stunning creations, which is why Travel + Leisure found the best Christmas light display in every state.
q13fox.com
Poulsbo residents expect snow melt to refreeze overnight
POULSBO, Wash. - After getting hit with several inches of snow Friday night, residents in Poulsbo were getting back outside this weekend with the return of the sun and warmer temperatures. "It’s been very busy," said James Chaffee of Olmsted Tree Farm. With the melting of Friday night's heavy...
lynnwoodtoday.com
More debate set Dec. 5 over city’s proposed 2023 salary schedule
During the last few weeks, the Lynnwood City Council has spent time discussing the city’s upcoming 2023 salary schedule, which oversees the salaries for all city staff in Lynnwood. And that issue will come again this Monday night, Dec. 5. At the council’s Nov. 21 meeting – where the...
Several school districts announce delays, closures due to winter weather: Storm impacts
SEATTLE — Several school districts around western Washington have announced delays or cancellations for Monday morning due to winter weather impacts. All Puyallup School District schools will be closed Dec. 5, while South Kitsap Schools will start 2 hours late due to icy conditions. “We realize it's an inconvenience...
Go Xmas Shopping in 1 of the Last Huge Washington Toy Stores
Toys stores as I remember are almost completely gone, except I did find one spot in Washington that brings me back. This huge Washington toy store is perfect for finding a gift for that person you love with an "inner child" that is impossible to shop for. Do You Remember...
The Suburban Times
Life Center Presents The Grand Finale of The Singing Christmas Tree
Submitted by Doug Harkness. Life Center proudly presents “The Singing Christmas Tree: The Grand Finale”. Performances will take place at 1717 South Union Avenue in Tacoma between December 9 and 18. The Singing Christmas Tree features a 100+ voice choir singing many favorite songs from the past 60 years. The choir consists of voices from current Life Center members and past alumni of “The Tree”.
q13fox.com
Thousands still without power in Snohomish County following snowstorm
EDMONDS, Wash. - Snohomish County was hit especially hard by this week's snowstorm. Thousands of residents were still without power Thursday afternoon. Crews worked through long lists of people who were out of power in the Edmonds area earlier that morning. "They were cracking and snapping and big flashes of...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Animal Shelter Looking To Adopt Lots Of Cats And Dogs During The Holidays
Word in from the Everett Animal Shelter that they hope to find homes for an abundance of shelter animals during the Holidays. Here’s more. We’re looking to get as many cats and dogs as we can into homes this holiday season! For the entire month of December, we’re reducing our adoption fees on adult dogs and cats in hopes of finding them all new ho-ho-homes for the holidays.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
Eastbound I-90 lanes reopen near North Bend after 15-car collision
SEATTLE — All eastbound Interstate 90 lanes have been reopened after being closed for several hours due to a 15-car collision near Easton, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT Snoqualmie Pass tweeted about the collision just after 3 p.m. Sunday. WSDOT said due to the...
westsideseattle.com
Power outage in West Seattle and White Center puts nearly 5000 in the dark
As snow fell and temperatures dipped into the low 30's on Saturday Dec. 3 4890 City Light customers in West Seattle were without power. A set of four primary outages were in effect early. The first was east of the Longfellow Creek Greenspace along 26th SW from SW Myrtle Street on the south to SW Hudson Street on the north over to the Duwamish River. They began at 3:05, 3:06, and 3:37. Expected restoration time for all three was approximately 10am. It affected around 500 customers.
emeraldcityjournal.com
Seattle’s Department of Transportation Prepares Around Fifty Snow Plows in Preparation for the Impending Snow Storm
As the first blizzard of the season begins to pound the City of Seattle, the Seattle Department of Transportation has begun to set up plans to account for a shortage of resources. The majority of the city is only forecast to receive around an inch of snow from the storm,...
q13fox.com
Icy roads in Snohomish after snow melt refreezes
Snow and icy conditions remain in Snohomish. It was visible earlier this morning on neighborhoods, parking lots and sidewalks with temperatures in the 20s.
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old
TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Investigating Traffic Fatality At 18th And Broadway
UPDATE- Just after 6:20 this morning, Police responded to the intersection of Broadway and 18th St for the report of a vehicle vs pedestrian collision. The pedestrian, a woman in her 60’s, was confirmed deceased. The driver remained at the scene and is under investigation for driving under the...
KIMA TV
Highway hero: Snohomish County man saves stranded drivers in snowstorm
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — When winter weather strikes, sometimes the unfortunate can happen. Western Washington was hit hard with overnight snow creating a messy Wednesday morning commute for drivers. Cars were abandoned on I-405, semi-trucks were stuck in ditches and power outages stretched for miles. If drivers weren't prepared, Wednesday...
Comments / 0