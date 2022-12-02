Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg visits UPS Worldport, talks supply chain
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg toured UPS Worldport's 5.2 million square foot sprawling campus on Dec. 6 and discussed the country's national supply chain ahead of the holiday season. Buttigieg said it's crucial for the federal Department of Transportation to partner with private companies like UPS and its facilities like Worldport, the...
Comments / 0