Abalone Cove Reserve is a perfect hike option for all ages in Palos Verdes Peninsula. The highlights of this trail are the breathtaking ocean views, serene picnic spots and tidal pool exploration. It’s important to check tide charts before you go, because optimal tidal pool exploration will be during low tide. While the overall milage isn’t taxing, the initial descent from the trail head to the beach is sandy and loose, so it’s best to wear appropriate traction sneakers or hiking boots. The tidal pools are rocky and can be waded into for exploration, so in that case pack some water shoes in your backpack. Make sure to stop into the Ranger station upon entry (located right next to the Abalone Parking lot entry) as they have some great color print guides to help identify marine life that can be found on the beaches below. The entry also offers bathrooms and a water fountain.

