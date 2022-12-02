Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Habitat for Humanity provides new home for family
It was like Thanksgiving and Christmas rolled into one for future homeowner Natalie and her family as they witnessed the arrival of their new home on Nov. 29 to a lot in San Bernardino. The event marks the first new house provided by Habitat for Humanity San Bernardino Area, Inc....
KTLA.com
Griffith Park pony rides to cease operations, owner says
An iconic attraction at Griffith Park will be shuttering for good by the end of the year. The Griffith Park Pony Rides, which have been in operation for more than 70 years, will be closing permanently on Dec. 21, owner Steve Weeks announced Sunday. Weeks made the announcement on Facebook...
monrovianow.com
Off For a Summer in the Mountains
This photo, dated 1894, is one of the most recently posted of many photos added to the Monrovia Historical Society's Legacy Project this year. The picture shows S.M. Sevier (center front) and others preparing to go to their summer home at Deer Park, in the mountains above Monrovia. There were no roads into the canyon - hence the burros - and a "burrow puncher".
Man who died near parking structure in Anaheim identified as OC school principal
According to police, it is not known if he jumped or fell from a parking structure in Anaheim, but police believe he died by suicide.
cohaitungchi.com
Abalone Cove Trail to Olmstead Trail
Abalone Cove Reserve is a perfect hike option for all ages in Palos Verdes Peninsula. The highlights of this trail are the breathtaking ocean views, serene picnic spots and tidal pool exploration. It’s important to check tide charts before you go, because optimal tidal pool exploration will be during low tide. While the overall milage isn’t taxing, the initial descent from the trail head to the beach is sandy and loose, so it’s best to wear appropriate traction sneakers or hiking boots. The tidal pools are rocky and can be waded into for exploration, so in that case pack some water shoes in your backpack. Make sure to stop into the Ranger station upon entry (located right next to the Abalone Parking lot entry) as they have some great color print guides to help identify marine life that can be found on the beaches below. The entry also offers bathrooms and a water fountain.
NBC Los Angeles
Historical Tradition: Griffith Park's Pony Rides Coming to an End
A historic Los Angeles tradition that dates back to the 1940s. By the end of this month, the pony rides at Griffith Park will be shutting down. Steve Weeks, the owner of Griffith Park Pony Rides says he received a letter from the LA department of recreation and parks that states the company's contract will not be renewed after Dec. 21 of this year.
Here’s where speed limits in Long Beach could be reduced by the City Council
Over 100 segments of Long Beach streets could see speed limit reductions of 5 mph or more, thanks to a new state law that gives local governments more power over slowing down vehicle traffic. The post Here’s where speed limits in Long Beach could be reduced by the City Council appeared first on Long Beach Post.
TMZ.com
L.A.'s Griffith Park Pony Rides Shutting Down, Owner Blames Activists
The Griffith Park Pony Rides and Petting Zoo operation is closing its doors for good, it seems after the City cut ties -- and the owner is blaming activists who've been on his ass. Steve Weeks -- who's been running the place for years now -- broke the news this...
monrovianow.com
Learn Why There Were Train Tracks Down Myrtle in 1910
Learn why there are tracks down the middle of Myrtle Avenue in this 1910 photo, and more, during Monrovia Historic Preservation Group's walking tour of Old Town this Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. The tour begins at the southeast corner of Myrtle and Palm and lasts about two hours. The cost is $5 per person.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Metro Breaks Ground on Early Phase of Valley Rail Construction
This morning Metro broke ground on an early utility relocation phase for planned light rail running in the middle of Van Nuys Boulevard. Metro Board Chair Ara Najarian praised Metro’s East San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor project for connecting to Metrolink stations, jobs, and homes – and improving Valley residents’ quality of life.
Man Struck and Killed By Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Long Beach
A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle Sunday in Long Beach, authorities said.
theeastsiderla.com
One dead in Eagle Rock house fire
Eagle Rock -- A person died this morning at the scene of a house fire in the Eagle Rock area after going back into the burning building, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 1400 block of West Hepner Avenue at 8:05 a.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half-hour and prevented them from spreading to other homes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Southern California Roads To Drive Before You Die (Part 1)
If you've got the impression that the only good roads to drive in Southern California are the canyon roads around the Angeles forest near Los Angeles, there's a good reason for that. They are excellent roads, and LA has a huge car culture. But, most influentially, LA is home to many major automotive publications, has the most automotive content creators and journalists, and they have access to the largest press loan car fleets. It makes absolute sense for LA-based content creators and journalists to hit roads like the Angeles Crest Highway for videos and photos. Add to that the events brands put on often come to California in the winter months as the weather is generally still good, and you now know why you know some of those roads - even if you've never been to California.
prescottenews.com
Shuttle Endeavour conquered space. Now it has to survive a move to a new home in LA – Cronkite News
Photo: An artist’s rendering of how the space shuttle Endeavour will be displayed in the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in Los Angeles. For now, the shuttle is on display next door at the California Science Center. (Photo by Emeril Gordon/Cronkite News) After 122 million miles in...
applevalley.org
Apple Valley News
Town of Apple Valley to host community project funding workshop. Apple Valley, CA – November 29, 2022: The Town of Apple Valley will be accepting Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) project applications for fiscal year 2023-2024. All community organizations seeking funding must attend a...
getnews.info
Local Records Office Exposes Signs Homebuyers Might Have Purchased a Cheap Flip House
The SoCal company “Local Records Office” reveals how home flippers are buying cheap homes across California to do quick fixes and flip them for serious cash. The Local Records Office advises homebuyers to avoid these types of houses since it will cost buyers a lot more in the end.
orangecountytribune.com
Mall’s rebirth is approved
Despite pleas from residents to vote against the amendments, new plans for an open-air, residential property-filled alternative to the current Westminster Mall have been approved. A vote of 5-0 by the Westminster City Council on Wednesday night granted permission to investors to begin officially working on what could be built...
iheart.com
It's Officially December And Snow Is Coming To LA!!
Look, one of the perks of living in Southern California is that we don’t have to shovel snow off our driveways every morning in the winter or scrape ice off our windshields but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to experience snow from time to time without leaving LA.
Space heater eyed in fatal Eagle Rock house fire
A man died Friday morning after he initially escaped a house fire in Eagle Rock, but then went back inside, officials said. The blaze was reported around 8:35 a.m. at 1456 W. Hepner Ave. where fire crews arrived to find the single-family home engulfed in flames. Four men evacuated safely, at first. However, one man […]
