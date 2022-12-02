Art Basel Miami can be overwhelming for so many reasons, among them its slight air of snobbishness. The invite-only vernissages and VIP openings, the massive temporary structures filled with so many shipping containers worth of art only a handful of people can afford to buy, let alone see. But we're here to say: Screw a guest list! And exorbitant fair prices, be damned! We tend to think the best art is art that's free for everyone to enjoy. That's why despite the terrible traffic and general hysteria surrounding Art Basel, all of the priceless public artworks, art awareness and accessibility that it generates each first week in December is one of the many reasons we look forward to Miami Art Week year after year. Here are our picks for the coolest art installations to check out during Art Basel 2022.

17 DAYS AGO