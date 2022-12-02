Read full article on original website
Related
Little River’s coolest indie print shop is popping up in South Beach this Art Basel
To be an independent printer and publisher in Miami is to set yourself adrift on the Caribbean during peak hurricane season with no life jacket or provisions. Your chances of survival are, in a word, slim. And yet, local indie print shop and gallery space Dalé Zine has been providing...
This app helps you find the best Christmas lights routes in Miami
When the holiday season rolls around, Christmas lights in Miami are as ubiquitous as they are anywhere else. But when it comes to actually tracking down the most festive homes and best Christmas light shows in town, they suddenly seem so elusive. Which neighborhoods give the most bang for your...
Find old-school, handcrafted arepas at this new South Beach spot
Miami is no stranger to the arepa. The round, flat cornmeal cakes (sort of like if an English muffin got together with a tortilla) are a staple in Central and South America, and you’ll find them all around this city prepared simply with melted cheese, stuffed to the brim with proteins and sauces, or even offered as sweet desserts.
Nine must-see public art installations of Art Basel 2022
Art Basel Miami can be overwhelming for so many reasons, among them its slight air of snobbishness. The invite-only vernissages and VIP openings, the massive temporary structures filled with so many shipping containers worth of art only a handful of people can afford to buy, let alone see. But we're here to say: Screw a guest list! And exorbitant fair prices, be damned! We tend to think the best art is art that's free for everyone to enjoy. That's why despite the terrible traffic and general hysteria surrounding Art Basel, all of the priceless public artworks, art awareness and accessibility that it generates each first week in December is one of the many reasons we look forward to Miami Art Week year after year. Here are our picks for the coolest art installations to check out during Art Basel 2022.
The six types of people you’ll see during Art Basel Miami Beach
The first week of December is the most exciting time of the year. It’s Miami Art Week, baby, and the energy is electric! The tents rise, the galleries open, the brands do brand-y things but, most notably, the crowds roll in. They come from all over: New York, Los Angeles, South America, Europe and did we already say New York? They come to see and be seen, to schmooze and make the rounds at all the best Art Basel parties and pop-ups. They might also check out some art, if there’s time.
All the new brunch and happy hour food specials you'll find at Time Out Market Miami
We take our happy hours and brunches very seriously here. It’s a tough job, but someone has to scour Miami for the best food and drink specials. It’s all with the goal of making your life easier, and at Time Out Market Miami, we’ve gone one step further. Now you and your pals can enjoy a fresh batch of brunch dishes and sweet happy hour snacks by the city’s best chefs and mixologists all under the same roof.
Time Out Miami
Miami, FL
213
Followers
521
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 0