Related
Man Struck and Killed By Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Long Beach
A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle Sunday in Long Beach, authorities said.
orangecountytribune.com
One man killed in traffic crash
An early morning traffic collision in Westminster Sunday (today) killed one person and sent the other to the hospital. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, the crash was reported at around 1:14 a.m. in the 15500 block of Magnolia Street (near McFadden Avenue). Responding officers, along with units...
1 person killed, 1 person injured in 2-car crash in Westminster
Authorities say one person was killed and a second person was injured in a crash in Westminster overnight. The crash unfolded just before 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 15500 block of Magnolia Street. It was there that officers responded and located one person deceased at the scene. A second person was injured and taken to the hospital. That individual's current condtion was not immediately available. Authorities believe the presence of alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call Sgt. Anil Adam of the Westminster Police Department Traffic Division at (714) 548-3770 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
Shocking video shows truck fall over side of freeway, landing on separate wreckage from earlier crash
Ongoing rain appears to have caused chaos on Southland roadways Friday, as three separate crashes were reported at the same location in Santa Clarita. Shocking video taken by one driver shows a box truck falling over the side of the freeway guardrail in the Newhall Pass area at the interchange between the State Route 14 and I-5 Freeways. The truck can be seen slowly sliding towards the railing before toppling onto wreckage of a different crash below. The truck landed on an SUV and big rig that had already been involved in another crash earlier on Friday. California Highway Patrol says that the crashes began a little after 10 p.m. Thursday evening, with the other two occurring during the span of the next nine hours. Two people were hospitalized as a result of the crashes. CHP officials also confirmed that the wet weather appears to have factored into the repeat accidents.
1 arrested, 2 sought as fleeing thieves leave scene of fatal car crash in West Covina: Police
A fleeing thief was involved in a Thursday night crash in West Covina that resulted in a man’s death, and while he is in custody, two others are still at large, police said. The collision at Sunset and Cameron Avenues was reported at about 9:10 p.m., and when West Covina Police Department officers arrived, they […]
monrovianow.com
Where's Santa? Track Him Dec. 5-9 With Santa Sleigh Tracker
Santa Claus and friends will be touring Monrovia neighborhoods from December 5 through 9, from 5 to 9 p.m. Track him with the new Santa's Sleigh Tracker, Here. Monday, Dec. 5. South of Huntington, west of Myrtle, including Valley Circle. Tuesday, Dec. 6. East of Myrtle, north of Foothill. Wednesday,...
vvng.com
Two separate crashes occur in 15 Freeway Bypass lane Saturday afternoon
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A three-vehicle crash was reported in the bypass lane Saturday afternoon, the second of its kind reported moments apart. The first crash was reported at 12:54pm, December 3, 2022, on the southbound 15 freeway, just north of Ranchero Road. That crash involved a white Ford F250 and a gray Kia Sorrento, according to CHP logs.
Man who died near parking structure in Anaheim identified as OC school principal
According to police, it is not known if he jumped or fell from a parking structure in Anaheim, but police believe he died by suicide.
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist killed in fatal crash in Orange County
FULLERTON – A 27-year-old man died Saturday when a car crashed into his motorcycle in Fullerton. The crash occurred about 9:55 a.m. in the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and State College Boulevard, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was stopped facing westbound...
One Killed, Two Injured in Two-Vehicle, Fiery Crash in Hawthorne
One person was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hawthorne, authorities said Sunday.
2 different Starbucks locations in Covina area burglarized, safe stolen at 1 location, police say
Police are investigating burglaries at two different Starbucks locations in the Covina area.
Investigation Underway of Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Valencia
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: Newhall Station Sheriff’s deputies and medical examiners along with the coroner are investigating a solo-vehicle traffic collision involving a sedan that veered off the right side of the road colliding with a guard rail then taking out a fence and landing upside down in the wash.
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash near Bixby Knolls files wrongful death suit against city, 2 businesses
Police say Alejandro Vasquez ran through a stop before he collided with a car, but his family is arguing in the lawsuit that the sign was obstructed and that traffic flow with nearby signals creates a "trap" for drivers. The post Family of motorcyclist killed in crash near Bixby Knolls files wrongful death suit against city, 2 businesses appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in Covina crash
COVINA – A woman died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina that sent two people to a hospital. Twenty-four-year-old La Puente resident Arcely Echeverria was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred about 7:30...
4 People Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In La Habra (La Habra, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday in La Habra. Authorities confirmed that four people were injured due to the crash.
Family of local doctor killed in hit-and-run crash sues city of LA
The Arts District is always full of people. It's a bustling part of downtown Los Angeles, packed with restaurants and lofts. But on a half-mile stretch of Sante Fe Avenue, people want change."I had to literally check for cars and bolt across," said Emily Locke. "I've seen multiple people do it and it doesn't feel good."Locke, like many pedestrians, struggles to get around, as the east side of the road has no sidewalk, with parallel parking and speeding cars, and most people walk in the bike path. "It is just alarming in this area because there's so much pedestrian traffic," Locke...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA
LOS ANGELES – An 89-year-old woman killed by a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area was publicly identified Saturday. Marie Alexander was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. She died on a street from blunt trauma. Alexander was struck about 11:10 p.m. Thursday at...
Shocking Video Shows Huge Box Truck Crash-Land Off Highway Ramp Onto Separate Accident Scene
A shocking video captures the moment a huge box truck crashes over a guard rail on a Los Angeles freeway. And lands on top of a separate and already active accident scene. The New York Post reports three people were injured after the box truck infiltrated the first accident scene. Fortunately, though, none of the present first responders were harmed in the incident. The footage, captured by a commuter named Tommy Dorado, was taken between the 14 and 5 Freeways in Santa Clarita. The video shows surrounding roadways soaked with rain.
KTLA.com
Griffith Park pony rides to cease operations, owner says
An iconic attraction at Griffith Park will be shuttering for good by the end of the year. The Griffith Park Pony Rides, which have been in operation for more than 70 years, will be closing permanently on Dec. 21, owner Steve Weeks announced Sunday. Weeks made the announcement on Facebook...
Hours-long standoff that began in dispute over dog ends in Norwalk
An hours-long standoff is now over. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says an armed man now barricaded himself inside a home on Alan Street on Saturday. The incident started after a dispute over a dog. The suspect's brother and son were able to get out of the home. After nearly five hours, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.
