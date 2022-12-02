Read full article on original website
Fig Garden Village gets in the holiday spirit with Christmas Carolers
Some Christmas Carolers were spotted out in Northwest Fresno and they say it's important to share the joy this holiday season.
clovisroundup.com
Small Town Feeling at Small Business Saturday Exemplifies “The Clovis Way of Life”
Small Business Saturday brought big crowds to Old Town Clovis this year, with some shops saying that business was better than in previous years. “It was our biggest small business Saturday in thirty-six years,” said Marty Watt, owner of 4th Street Antiques. Newer businesses got a taste of what...
Candy Cane Lane brings holiday cheer to Clovis
Visitors braved Thursday's wet weather to head out to Clovis for opening night of Candy Cane Lane.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Chamber dinner, tree auction raises money for care organizations
The holiday light of charity shone bright at the Hanford Civic Auditorium on Thursday night during the Hanford Chamber of Commerce Christmas Charity Dinner. The annual event featured the auctioning off of 10 trees from local charities and 42 gift baskets, along with a sit down dinner. The auction raised...
Dozens of drones to put on "Holi-Drone Christmas Show" in Clovis
A special show will soon light up the night with dancing drones. The "Holi-Drone Christmas Show" is in the Valley for the first time.
westsideconnect.com
Top notch offerings at Xaviers Grove
In the little town of Stevinson is a hidden gem restaurant called Xaviers Grove Restaurant and Bar that has fine dining options without the white tablecloth. Stevinson Ranch was once a golf course that had a restaurant called The Grove Bar and Grill several years ago. Tony Xavier took over ownership of the restaurant as a one-year trial business venture with his now ex-wife. The business fizzled out along with the marriage but it turned around when Xavier’s daughter Lauren purchased it in 2016.
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
Madera Tribune
Opinion: Santa’s coming
Thanxgiving has passed, so I have permitted myself to start celebrating Xmas. One of the first things I learned way back in 1995 when I first joined the staff of The Madera Tribune was spelling the holiday Xmas was strictly forbidden. Always Christmas, never, Xmas. Regular readers of this column...
KMJ
Candy Cane Lane Open Nightly in Clovis through Christmas
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — For nearly 20 years, Candy Cane Lane lights up voluntarily by about 100 homeowners who enjoy seeing the smiling faces of people passing by their homes. A festive Clovis neighborhood has built up a reputation that attracts thousands of visitors during the month of December.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County Fire Station 5 a hot spot for reasonably priced Christmas trees
Kings County Fire Station No. 5 in Armona is once again the site of a forest of Christmas trees, including Douglas and noble firs and others ranging in size from three to seven feet tall. Starting in the 1950s with firefighters managing the tree farm and continuing today with volunteers,...
yourcentralvalley.com
Valley student dreams of serving hometown
FRESNO, Calif. – Coalinga Native Samantha Dominguez Zarate is going through Fresno State’s Dietician Masters Intern Hybrid Program. For Zarate, whose parents never graduated high school, attaining this level of education is uncharted waters. “Getting a higher education has always been a dream of mine since I was...
Spooky Footage of Walking Pants Spurred the Legend of the Fresno Nightcrawler
In 2007, a family in Fresno, California, heard their dogs barking night after night and decided to install a security camera outside, to capture images of the possible human or animal intruder that was spooking the dogs.
kingsriverlife.com
Fresno Bully Rescue: Checkers & Sy
Fresno Bully Rescue shares their animal rescue adventures with us every other month. You can find more of their columns here and on KRL News & Reviews. What exactly is a Pitbull? The fact is that there is no such thing as a “full-blooded” Pitbull. The majority of dogs labeled as Pitbulls are mixed breed dogs, however they are labeled a Pitbull due to a few of the following characteristics. A large broad head, eyes that set low on the skull and well apart, short hair, muscular build, and some physical traits commonly found in bully types such as a Bulldog or an American Pitbull Terrier.
Chowchilla Police foil the plans of the Grinch, make arrest
Chowchilla police say the Grinch was not able to foil the Christmas parade plans because the Grinch is in custody this morning.
sierranewsonline.com
More Rain Expected Over The Weekend
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–Blue skies, crisp air and snow capped mountains greeted many of us this morning after a winter storm made it’s way through our communities overnight. Now, The National Weather Service Hanford Office says we can expect even more rain and snow over the weekend. So, if you’re taking the family to enjoy the holiday activities we wrote about earlier this week here, get everybody bundled up and pack the umbrellas.
fresnoalliance.com
Victory for Yokuts Valley
The old name of Squaw Valley (hereafter S-Valley) is out. The new name for the 93675 zip code is Yokuts Valley. On Nov. 18, the California Advisory Committee on Geographical Names (CACGN) voted 8-0 to change the name to Yokuts Valley. Its recommendation now goes to the U.S. Board of Geographical Names (USBGN), which will finalize the recommendation in January 2023.
Madera Tribune
Dr. Ransom helped keep Arcola alive
“I always look back upon the days I spent in Arcola School as among the happiest and most profitable of my life, and I always feel a sense of reverence for the Arcola School of old, whenever I pass the present one.”. — Dr. Dow Ransom, 1938. With these words,...
viatravelers.com
17 Fun & Best Things to Do in Merced, California
If you’ve been to Merced, California, I’m sure you can attest to the beauty of this city. Here are the most incredible things to do in Merced, California, that anyone should check out. Merced, California, has been around since its establishment in 1889. This gorgeous city, located in...
KMPH.com
The Grinch strikes again in Chowchilla, police say
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Chowchilla Police Department is continuing their holiday fun. The Grinch has struck again in Chowchilla, according to police. Officers were called out to Ed Ray Park Thursday night for noise complaints. When officers arrived, they say they found a person playing around at the...
thesungazette.com
Woman dies after colliding with freight-liner
A 47-year-old woman from Visalia driving a 1998 Honda drives into an intersection into the path of a 2017 Freight-liner causing her vehicle to leave the roadway. HANFORD– A Visalia woman succumbed to her injuries after crossing an intersection in front of a freight-liner on highway 43. On Tuesday,...
