Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Chamber dinner, tree auction raises money for care organizations

The holiday light of charity shone bright at the Hanford Civic Auditorium on Thursday night during the Hanford Chamber of Commerce Christmas Charity Dinner. The annual event featured the auctioning off of 10 trees from local charities and 42 gift baskets, along with a sit down dinner. The auction raised...
westsideconnect.com

Top notch offerings at Xaviers Grove

In the little town of Stevinson is a hidden gem restaurant called Xaviers Grove Restaurant and Bar that has fine dining options without the white tablecloth. Stevinson Ranch was once a golf course that had a restaurant called The Grove Bar and Grill several years ago. Tony Xavier took over ownership of the restaurant as a one-year trial business venture with his now ex-wife. The business fizzled out along with the marriage but it turned around when Xavier’s daughter Lauren purchased it in 2016.
Madera Tribune

Opinion: Santa’s coming

Thanxgiving has passed, so I have permitted myself to start celebrating Xmas. One of the first things I learned way back in 1995 when I first joined the staff of The Madera Tribune was spelling the holiday Xmas was strictly forbidden. Always Christmas, never, Xmas. Regular readers of this column...
KMJ

Candy Cane Lane Open Nightly in Clovis through Christmas

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — For nearly 20 years, Candy Cane Lane lights up voluntarily by about 100 homeowners who enjoy seeing the smiling faces of people passing by their homes. A festive Clovis neighborhood has built up a reputation that attracts thousands of visitors during the month of December.
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County Fire Station 5 a hot spot for reasonably priced Christmas trees

Kings County Fire Station No. 5 in Armona is once again the site of a forest of Christmas trees, including Douglas and noble firs and others ranging in size from three to seven feet tall. Starting in the 1950s with firefighters managing the tree farm and continuing today with volunteers,...
yourcentralvalley.com

Valley student dreams of serving hometown

FRESNO, Calif. – Coalinga Native Samantha Dominguez Zarate is going through Fresno State’s Dietician Masters Intern Hybrid Program. For Zarate, whose parents never graduated high school, attaining this level of education is uncharted waters. “Getting a higher education has always been a dream of mine since I was...
kingsriverlife.com

Fresno Bully Rescue: Checkers & Sy

Fresno Bully Rescue shares their animal rescue adventures with us every other month. You can find more of their columns here and on KRL News & Reviews. What exactly is a Pitbull? The fact is that there is no such thing as a “full-blooded” Pitbull. The majority of dogs labeled as Pitbulls are mixed breed dogs, however they are labeled a Pitbull due to a few of the following characteristics. A large broad head, eyes that set low on the skull and well apart, short hair, muscular build, and some physical traits commonly found in bully types such as a Bulldog or an American Pitbull Terrier.
sierranewsonline.com

More Rain Expected Over The Weekend

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–Blue skies, crisp air and snow capped mountains greeted many of us this morning after a winter storm made it’s way through our communities overnight. Now, The National Weather Service Hanford Office says we can expect even more rain and snow over the weekend. So, if you’re taking the family to enjoy the holiday activities we wrote about earlier this week here, get everybody bundled up and pack the umbrellas.
fresnoalliance.com

Victory for Yokuts Valley

The old name of Squaw Valley (hereafter S-Valley) is out. The new name for the 93675 zip code is Yokuts Valley. On Nov. 18, the California Advisory Committee on Geographical Names (CACGN) voted 8-0 to change the name to Yokuts Valley. Its recommendation now goes to the U.S. Board of Geographical Names (USBGN), which will finalize the recommendation in January 2023.
Madera Tribune

Dr. Ransom helped keep Arcola alive

“I always look back upon the days I spent in Arcola School as among the happiest and most profitable of my life, and I always feel a sense of reverence for the Arcola School of old, whenever I pass the present one.”. — Dr. Dow Ransom, 1938. With these words,...
viatravelers.com

17 Fun & Best Things to Do in Merced, California

If you’ve been to Merced, California, I’m sure you can attest to the beauty of this city. Here are the most incredible things to do in Merced, California, that anyone should check out. Merced, California, has been around since its establishment in 1889. This gorgeous city, located in...
KMPH.com

The Grinch strikes again in Chowchilla, police say

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Chowchilla Police Department is continuing their holiday fun. The Grinch has struck again in Chowchilla, according to police. Officers were called out to Ed Ray Park Thursday night for noise complaints. When officers arrived, they say they found a person playing around at the...
thesungazette.com

Woman dies after colliding with freight-liner

A 47-year-old woman from Visalia driving a 1998 Honda drives into an intersection into the path of a 2017 Freight-liner causing her vehicle to leave the roadway. HANFORD– A Visalia woman succumbed to her injuries after crossing an intersection in front of a freight-liner on highway 43. On Tuesday,...

