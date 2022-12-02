Read full article on original website
KTLO
Pulaski Academy claims 4th consecutive state championship
Pulaski Academy was able to claim its fourth consecutive state football championship Saturday in Little Rock. The Bruins won the Class 6A title game 42-35 over Greenwood. Kel Busby was 19-of-31 passing for P.A. with 262 yards and two interceptions, and he also had 12 carries for 51 yards and three touchdowns. Kenny Jordan had 35 rushes for 192 yards and three scores, and Jaylin McKinney caught 12 passes for 118 yards. For Greenwood, Hunter Houston completed 28 passes out of 43 attempts for 369 yards, three touchdowns and an interception; and L.J. Robins had eight catches for 127 yards and two scores.
Once left for dead, Starkville ends incredible run with 48-32 win over Brandon in MHSAA 6A Championship
HATTIESBURG — Everyone and their mother counted out the Starkville Yellowjackets. After all, they were 0-3 in Region play after a 24-17 loss to Tupelo on Oct. 7, and even the playoffs seemed a million miles away. But that just made Saturday night all the more special. The Yellowjackets jumped all ...
Yardbarker
Georgia downs Florida A&M, tops 2021-22 win total
Competing without its top player, Georgia leaned on its defense and rebounding to notch a 68-46 nonconference win over Florida A&M on Friday in Athens, Ga. Mardrez McBride amassed 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (7-2), who surpassed their win total from a 6-26 season in 2021-22. The result gave coach Mike White his 250th career victory.
