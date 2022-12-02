ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Curry and the Warriors face the Pacers

Indiana Pacers (12-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-11, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under is 241.5. BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Indiana Pacers. Curry ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per...
FOX Sports

Golden State puts home win streak on the line against Houston

Houston Rockets (6-16, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (12-11, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to keep its nine-game home win streak intact when the Warriors take on Houston. The Warriors are 8-7 in Western Conference games. Golden State averages 29.8...
numberfire.com

Drew Eubanks (hip) ruled out for Blazers on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Eubanks was listed questionable due to a right hip contusion, and now, he has again been ruled out of action due to it. In 21 games this season, Eubanks is averaging 5.7...
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 100, Trail Blazers 116

The Pacers played without their star point guard for the first time this season on Sunday night in Portland, while the Trail Blazers got their star point guard back after a seven-game absence. Tyrese Haliburton watched from the bench as Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers (13-11) used a 39-point...
NBC Sports

Wiggins, Poole listed as questionable for Warriors-Pacers

After combining for 57 points in the Warriors’ 120-101 win over the Houston Rockets Saturday night, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole might not be on the floor with the Dubs when they host the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Wiggins (right adductor tightness) and Poole (left ankle soreness) were both...

