Andrew Wiggins scores 36 points, leads Warriors past Rockets
Andrew Wiggins scored a season-best 36 points and matched his career high with eight 3-pointers, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 120-101 in the second game of back-to-backs for both teams
Stephen Curry Is 101st In The League In 4th Quarter Minutes But 1st In 4th Quarter Points
Stephen Curry also boasts of being the leader in 4th quarter points per 100 possessions.
NBA Twitter reacts to Anthony Davis' 55-point game vs. Wizards
It is not a stretch to say that Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is in the midst of the best stretch of his career. Just a couple of weeks ago, he posted four straight games with at least 30 points and 15 rebounds, and now he is going back into volcano mode.
LeBron James Makes NBA History On Friday Night
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is now 13th all-time in total regular games played in the history of the NBA.
Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors, live stream, prediction, TV channel, time, how to watch the NBA
The Chicago Bulls will meet the Golden State Warriors in NBA action on Friday night from the Chase Center in SF. The Bulls will look to bounce back from a 132-113 loss to the Suns on Wednesday, while the Warriors are sitting at 11-11 on the season after a 116-113 loss to the Mavs last game.
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 12/3/2022
The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to Salt Lake City to clash with the Utah Jazz in a big showdown on Saturday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Trail Blazers-Jazz prediction and pick. The Trail Blazers lost 128-109 to the Los Angeles Lakers...
WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks LeBron James
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a block on LeBron James during Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.
FOX Sports
Curry and the Warriors face the Pacers
Indiana Pacers (12-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-11, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under is 241.5. BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Indiana Pacers. Curry ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per...
Raiders vs Patriots Week 15 game flexed out of Sunday Night Football
Even with the Raiders’ big win Sunday against the Chargers keeping their slim playoff hopes alive, Monday the NFL removed one of their primetime games. They had been slated to face the Patriots on Sunday Night Football in two weeks. Now that game has been flexed out to a regular Sunday afternoon game.
FOX Sports
Golden State puts home win streak on the line against Houston
Houston Rockets (6-16, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (12-11, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to keep its nine-game home win streak intact when the Warriors take on Houston. The Warriors are 8-7 in Western Conference games. Golden State averages 29.8...
Golden State Warriors All-Star Fined $25,000
The NBA announced that Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green has been fined $25,000.
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks (hip) ruled out for Blazers on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Eubanks was listed questionable due to a right hip contusion, and now, he has again been ruled out of action due to it. In 21 games this season, Eubanks is averaging 5.7...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 100, Trail Blazers 116
The Pacers played without their star point guard for the first time this season on Sunday night in Portland, while the Trail Blazers got their star point guard back after a seven-game absence. Tyrese Haliburton watched from the bench as Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers (13-11) used a 39-point...
NBC Sports
Wiggins, Poole listed as questionable for Warriors-Pacers
After combining for 57 points in the Warriors’ 120-101 win over the Houston Rockets Saturday night, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole might not be on the floor with the Dubs when they host the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Wiggins (right adductor tightness) and Poole (left ankle soreness) were both...
Rockets Fall To Warriors To End Four-Game Road Trip
The Houston Rockets ended their four-game west-coast road trip in a hard-fought battle against the Warriors Saturday night.
