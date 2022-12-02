ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen City News

Atrium completes merger with Advocate Aurora Health

By Matthew Memrick
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Atrium Health announced its merger with Advocate Aurora Health on Friday, seven months after sharing its plans for the union.

The new health maintenance organization will be called Advocate Health. It will serve patients in six states — Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.

In a press release, Advocate Health’s chief executive officer Eugene A. Woods expressed the new company’s desire to expand beyond its current boundaries to offer superior health care.

“Powered by 150,000 teammates – including the best and brightest physicians, nurses, researchers, and faculty – we are poised to push past traditional geographic and care delivery boundaries to create a healthier tomorrow for all,” said Eugene A. Woods, chief executive officer of Advocate Health.

Woods and Jim Skogsbergh will work together until Woods retires in 18 months.

While Atrium is a familiar name to Queen City residents, Charlotte-based Advocate Health has a strong presence in the midwest with locations in Chicago and Milwaukee.

Atrium Health using transplant device that helps heart beat outside body

While Advocate Health is the new overall name of the new company, the Advocate Health Care, Atrium Health, and Aurora Health Care brands will continue to exist in their current locations. Additionally, the Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Winston-Salem will serve as the academic core of the combined entity.

On Thursday, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced he would not have any issues with the merger. Earlier, there was a holdup as Illinois rejected the merger. Other groups had concerns the merger would mean increased prices and same/worse care for patients.

Atrium chairman Thomas C. Nelson will head the new company until Dec. 31, 2023. After that time, Michele Richardson, chair of Advocate Aurora’s board of directors, will assume leadership immediately after a two-year term. The new board will have an equal distribution of both former companies.

Advocate Health, which serves nearly 6 million patients annually, is the nation’s fifth-largest nonprofit integrated health system. With revenues of more than $27 billion, the newly combined organization comprises more than 1,000 sites of care and 67 hospitals — the chain employs more than 21,000 physicians and nearly 42,000 nurses.

