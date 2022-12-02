Read full article on original website
Related
Albuquerque crash response turns into homicide investigation
The lanes surrounding the area were shut down, and officials were advising the public to avoid the area.
krwg.org
Albuquerque has record 115 homicides and counting this year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say Albuquerque has set a new record for the most homicides in one year at 115 and counting. The Albuquerque Journal reported the record was previously set in 2021 with 117 homicides by year’s end around the city, but at least three of those have since been ruled self-defense shootings or otherwise. Before that, the highest total was 81 homicides in 2019. There were 69 people killed in Albuquerque from May through September this year, the lowest monthly total in that stretch being the 10 homicides in July. Outside of the Albuquerque city limits, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has recorded 19 homicides in 2022, the agency’s highest total in recent memory. Before 2022, the county had fluctuated between 11 homicides in 2021 and five homicides in 2017.
KRQE Newsfeed: Hotel room burglarized, Santa Fe Police low vacancy, Foggy morning, Food drive, Special display
Monday’s Top Stories Thousands donated to New Mexico student clothing bank 2 facing list of charges after Santa Fe County pursuit Bernalillo County SWAT responds to armed, barricaded suspect NFL player honors Bernalillo County first responders Firefighters face off in Bernalillo County Fire Department relay Power outages could last days after shootings at substations Florida […]
Santa Fe police hires new officers, lowest vacancies in years
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – While police departments across the state struggle to hire, one New Mexico police department is making strides, saying its officer vacancy rate is at its lowest in years. For the first time since 2018, the Santa Fe Police Department has fewer than 20 officer vacancies. The department says that this will […]
2 facing list of charges after Santa Fe County pursuit
Three people were detained after a pursuit in Santa Fe County. Two were charged.
Santa Fe District Attorney tackling DUIs with new filing program
According to the DA's office, before the new program, Santa Fe County had DWI conviction rates ranging from 30% to 40%
Hotel room of Albuquerque visitors burglarized
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tourists from out of state were hoping for a nice vacation. However, the last day they were here in Albuquerque, someone stole from their hotel room. It’s often heard about trailers taken or cars broken into at hotels. This time, a hotel room rummaged through. “I felt it was a safe place,” […]
KRQE News 13
Las Cruces mother allegedly exposed her kids to meth
Las Cruces mother allegedly exposed her kids to meth. Las Cruces mother allegedly exposed her kids to meth. Trial for man charged in fatal drunk driving crash …. The trial for a former police officer accused of driving drunk and killing two people has a start date. It will begin in mid-December.
KOAT 7
APD investigates 114th homicide of the year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With less than a month away from the new year, the Albuquerque Police Department reported an alarming rate of homicides in 2022 compared to 2021. As of Dec. 3, APD is investigating its 114th homicide of the year. According to police, a man crashed his vehicle...
APS JROTC instructor on leave for rape charge submits plea
The judge released Garcia on his own recognizance.
Arrest made in string of Albuquerque mail robberies; one suspect still on the run
Although one person has been arrested for mail robberies, another person is still on the run.
Albuquerque police continue search for suspect in shooting outside wing eatery
Using a license plate number and surveillance video, police identified the shooting suspect.
Albuquerque event will reward participants that turn in their guns
Looking to get rid of your firearm?
Albuquerque police investigating death as a homicide
Not many details are known at this time, but this article will be updated once more is learned.
Man repeatedly released following phone retailer burglaries in Albuquerque
A man is accused of causing thousands in damages to phone retail stores in ABQ.
Crossing guards across Albuquerque collecting canned foods for families in need
The drive will run from December 5 to 9.
Comments / 0