Field & Stream

The New Movie “Cocaine Bear” is Actually Based on a Real Coke-Eating Bear

A trailer for a new movie that’s hitting theaters in February is going viral online and no doubt stirring the imaginations of anyone who will spend time in bear country. Both the name of the film, “Cocaine Bear,” and its subject, an adult black bear on a cocaine-fueled rampage, seem B-movie preposterous. And yet it’s nowhere near as far from the truth as you’d think.
The Independent

Human-related predator that lived 340 million years ago dubbed ‘original T Rex’

A formidable predator that lived 340 million years ago has been dubbed “the T Rex of its day.”Named Whatcheeria, it had huge razor sharp teeth and bone crushing jaws that snapped animals in half.The tetrapod was one of the first creatures to hunt on land and topped the food chain of the time, say scientists.It had a salamander like body and long narrow head, reaching more than six feet from nose to tail.Co-author Ben Otoo, a PhD student at the University of Chicago, said: “If you saw Whatcheeria in life, it would probably look like a big crocodile-shaped salamander, with...
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in North Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in North Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. North Carolina is a beautiful state in the southeastern region of the United States. It has a vast array of habitats – with the Coastal Plain in the east, the Piedmont region in the center, and mountains in the west. However, it is also home to many animals, and some of the most abundant animals in the state are snakes. There are 37 snakes in North Carolina, including six that are venomous. One of the best-known of these is the cottonmouth, so join us as we learn all about the cottonmouths in North Carolina, including how dangerous they are, how often they bite, and where they live!
L. Cane

You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida Farm

Seeing a Gypsy Vanner horse trotting in a field is a sight that might give you pause. The horse is arguably beautiful, as many horses are, but the silky hair that covers their hooves and their powerful grace make them unique and striking. They're also a new, relatively rare breed. And you can see them right here in Florida. In fact, the farm where they live is a top attraction in Ocala.
birdsandblooms.com

Are American Pokeweed Berries Poisonous?

“Can you identify this berry-producing shrub that appeared in my backyard? Are the fruits bird-friendly?” asks Sharyn Madison of Cortland, New York. Melinda Myers: These beautiful mystery berries are the fruit of American pokeweed (Phytolacca americana). A visiting bird likely passed along this plant. Pokeweed berries are eaten by a variety of songbirds that hang out in thickets and woodland areas, as well as mammals, including raccoons, opossums and gray foxes. You may also find that several flies, some wasps and Halictid (sweat) bees frequently visit the flowers. However, the berries are poisonous to humans. All parts of the plant are toxic if not consumed at the right stage of growth or prepared properly.

