With a tiny 1.94-inch blade, the Microtech Exocet Dagger is actually legal to carry in most states, making it the perfect EDC to have on you at all times. The dagger features an OTF-style (out-the-front) drop-point blade made from CTS 204P steel that’s perfect for piercing and carving outdoors, and doing things like opening boxes indoors. The blade retracts into the Exocet’s rather comfortably compact aircraft-grade aluminum handle, which also has a pocket clip on one side that doubles up as a money clip, letting you carry your cards, cash with you. I imagine taking out your money for a mugger would be a pretty interesting event, given that your de-facto wallet also doubles as a blade!

4 DAYS AGO