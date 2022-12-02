Read full article on original website
electrek.co
New 1,500W full-suspension electric bike pushes envelope with all-wheel drive
There’s never been anything subtle about the electric bikes made by Nevada-based e-bike company E-Cells. The company’s newest model is true to form with over-the-top specs. Meet the E-Cells Super Monarch AWD 1500W Dual Crown Limited Edition. While E-Cells has produced some slightly more modest power rides, its...
northernarchitecture.us
Exit Stairs
Exit stairs are the most common type of exit (Fig. 43-1). An exit stair includes the stair enclosure, any doors opening into or exiting out of it, and the stairs and landings within the enclosure. The stair enclosure must meet fire-rating requirements. All doors in an exit stair must swing in the direction of discharge.
The First Solar-Powered Car Is In Production, But It Comes at a Hot Price
Introducing the Lightyear O, an electric car that charges on the go.
electrek.co
Navier shows off flying electric boat and claims ‘world’s longest range’
Electric boat manufacturer Navier is showing off the first flight of its Navier N30 hydrofoil electric boat along with a major unveiling event. Hydrofoils, which function similarly to airplane wings underwater, help lift boats above the surface. By carrying the hull out of the water, hydrofoils can help dramatically reduce the energy required, resulting in longer run times with less “fuel.” In the case of electric boats, that means significantly fewer batteries.
CAR AND DRIVER
Most Reliable American Cars for $10K: Window Shop with Car and Driver
The United States, consistently rated one of the top three countries in North America, is a nation built around motor vehicles. We depend on cars and trucks to get us back and forth to work, to move our families between bonding activities, and to go where we eat many of our meals. What Americans need in their moving machines is reliability.
lsxmag.com
SEMA 2022: Speedway Motors Debuts Chevy LS Mock-Up Block
LS swap the world! That’s the mantra heard over and over since GM dropped its new age V8 in 1997. Since then, literally, thousands of cars, boats, trucks, and RVs have had the transplant. One of the trickiest aspects of an LS swap is fitting the new mill to its new home.
TechCrunch
Plant Prefab nabs $42M to crank out ‘extremely sustainable’ custom homes
By now it’s clear that prefabrication wasn’t a cure-all for America’s housing crises, but Plant Prefab says its take on it — along with $42 million in additional funding and a new factory — will still make an impact, eventually delivering as much as 900,000 square feet of “extremely sustainable” and “extremely healthy” housing per year. The startup estimates that’ll represent around 800 units annually, in a mix of homes, apartments and condos.
BMW Says To Keep Your Old Car
In a move which seems to have shocked many, BMW executive Monika Dernai recently told a gathering in London consumers should seriously consider fixing up their old car rather than trading it in for the latest model. We know, that’s such a revolutionary concept of not always having the newest car so you can brag to everyone about being able to afford a ridiculous monthly payment. It’s just that pretty much nobody expected an automaker executive to say such a thing.
helihub.com
Hill Helicopters backlog close to 700 – plus pricing update
In their latest update call this week (a monthly call open to all online), Hill Helicopters revealed that their backlog is currently 692 helicopters, consisting of 574 of the HX50 model, and 118 of the HC50 model. These are externally identical, with the HC50 conforming to standards which will allow it to be operated commercially.
yankodesign.com
The Exocet is a perfectly compact, handy EDC with a built-in money clip for all your everyday needs
With a tiny 1.94-inch blade, the Microtech Exocet Dagger is actually legal to carry in most states, making it the perfect EDC to have on you at all times. The dagger features an OTF-style (out-the-front) drop-point blade made from CTS 204P steel that’s perfect for piercing and carving outdoors, and doing things like opening boxes indoors. The blade retracts into the Exocet’s rather comfortably compact aircraft-grade aluminum handle, which also has a pocket clip on one side that doubles up as a money clip, letting you carry your cards, cash with you. I imagine taking out your money for a mugger would be a pretty interesting event, given that your de-facto wallet also doubles as a blade!
retrofitmagazine.com
Low-slope Roof System Will Last 50 Years
The time has come for a roof to last nearly the life of a building. Duro-Last Inc. is announcing a sustainable, 50-year commercial, low-slope roofing system that significantly lowers replacement costs and reduces building materials entering the waste stream. Duro-Life 600 Roofing System is the result of a collaboration between two trusted leaders in commercial roofing and construction, Duro-Last and DuPont.
boatingmag.com
2022 Valhalla V-55
This Michael Peters-designed mega-center-console is the flagship of the Valhalla boat line built by the legendary Viking Yacht Company. It’s massive size and 15-foot-6-inch beam give it the cockpit space to rival any traditional battlewagon, and it’s 1,200-gallon fuel capacity lends it the range to go far and wide in search of the bite.
