Three women wanted in Estero Bath and Body Works theft
ESTERO, Fla. — Authorities are looking for the three women suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Bath and Body Works in Estero. The trio was caught on camera entering the store located at 23161 Fashion Drive on Thursday, November 17, stealing several items worth $1,081.00 and then leaving the business without paying.
Shooting investigation in Downtown Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Officers are investigating a shooting that happened in Downtown Fort Myers at around 1 a.m. Sunday. A round was fired was shot, but no one was injured, according to Fort Myers Police Department PIO Kristin Capuzzi. Brenda Fandino was near the area celebrating a family...
Naples man firing gun from roof at neighbors leads to enormous narcotics discovery
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A 40-year-old man faces multiple felonies, including narcotics trafficking, following a shooting in North Naples last night that left a man injured. “Violence and drugs have no place in our community,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “Anyone who commits an act of violence or brings drugs into our community will be arrested and held accountable.”
Cape Coral police officer that saved a woman in a sinking car recalls incident
A police officer in Cape Coral jumped into a canal and then busted a window open to get a woman out of her sinking car. Officer Kwesi Johnson said it was just another day on the job, but he did admit he got very lucky when he was able to save the young woman from potentially drowning in the canal.
Man arrested for illegally dumping approximately 900 pounds of storm debris onto Charlotte County home
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man was arrested after illegally dumping storm debris at a Charlotte County residence. Latherio Leonard, 28, was charged with littering commercial or hazardous waste, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). According to the report, deputies were searching through a...
Driver taken to hospital after slamming into tree in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A driver was rushed to the hospital Monday morning with life-threatening injuries after slamming into a tree in Fort Myers. The driver crashed their car into a tree in the median near Colonial Boulevard and State Road 82. If you take this way for your...
Car catches on fire in Naples
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating a car fire that occurred in Naples this afternoon. A red car caught on fire Saturday at 12:44 p.m. on Fountain View Drive. This incident remains under investigation. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest.
Car crash in Collier County leaves one seriously injured
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — One person was seriously injured after being involved in a car crash on I-75. The accident occurred near Mile Marker 97 at around 3:40 p.m. The person injured was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center as a trauma alert. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the...
Suspect arrested after shooting on Eucalyptus Lane in Collier County
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect after a Thursday night shooting investigation on Eucalyptus Lane. Dana Barrett Lettieri, 40, faces multiple felonies, including narcotics trafficking, after the shooting incident left one man injured in the North Naples neighborhood. Deputies confirmed that they responded to a shooting just...
Deputies investigating shooting in Naples
Collier County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. It happened on Eucalyptus Lane just before 10:00 p.m. on Thursday night.
Woman shot in mouth during violent home invasion that left fiance dead
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — It’s an amazing story of survival. Chelsea Povia shares what happened to her the night of November 12 when her fiance was shot dead and so much more inside her DeSoto County home. “I should be dead or a vegetable,” Povia said. It...
USCG looking for missing person and single engine aircraft in Florida
VENICE BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A person is missing off the coast of Venice Beach. The United States Coast Guard is helping local agencies look for a person and single engine aircraft. Any information can be reported to Coast Guard Sector St. Pete at 727-824-7506.
Fort Myers residents close chapter by burning hurricane flags
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 2022 hurricane season is officially over!. Hundreds marked its end by burning hurricane flags in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night. Survivors gathered on the shore of the Caloosahatchee River to laugh, dance and mark the end of a devastating hurricane season. They also...
Woman, child found dead after plane crashes into Gulf near Venice; pilot still missing
Authorities are investigating after a single-engine plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning after leaving Venice.
Rollover crash in Sarasota County leaves one seriously injured
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla.– One truck and a car were involved in a roll-over crash on I-75 near mile marker 173 near Sarasota County this morning. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a pickup truck with a trailer was involved. At least one person was severely injured. FHP camera footage showed...
15 Free Things to Do in Cape Coral, FL
Located in Southwest Florida, Cape Coral is a haven for sunseekers and nature lovers. With over 400 miles of canals, it’s also known as the “Waterfront Wonderland.”. Founded in 1957, this city in Lee County was designed with canals to provide every home with access to water. Today,...
Officials are looking for 2 missing Lehigh Acres boys
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. —Ryoiche Harrell, 11, and Pierre Relf,14, were last seen Friday at Harns Marsh Middle School in Lehigh Acres. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 2 missing boys. Harrell was wearing a green shirt and blue shorts. Relf...
Man charged with murder after running over woman with his van, killing her, deputies say
NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida man was charged with murder after detectives say he intentionally ran over a woman with his vehicle and killed her. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Donald Lee Whitaker is charged with second-degree murder. The sheriff’s office said Whitaker...
Boil water notice issued for Burnt Store service area in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire Burnt Store service area due to reduced system pressure. Due to reduced system pressure and as a precautionary measure, Charlotte County Utilities is requesting that all customers in the affected area listed above boil water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute.
Metal container in middle of I-75 leads to semi-truck crash
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A metal container in the middle of I-75 northbound caused a semi-truck to overturn onto its side that backed up significant traffic early Friday morning in Lee County. Around 5:30 a.m., the semi-truck traveling north on I-75, on the outside lane, was approaching the State...
