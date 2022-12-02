ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments issue rain advisory for countywide beaches

The Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments have issued a general rain advisory to avoid swimming, surfing, or water based activities due to the potential health risks tied to the rain storms water runoff in the local area. The post Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments issue rain advisory for countywide beaches appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
travelawaits.com

The Unique Ocean Tour Not To Miss While Visiting Central California

Crashing surf, salty air, and sandy beaches will probably be the first things that grab your attention on a visit to the ocean along California’s gorgeous central coast. However, take a moment to consider what grows beneath the surface of all that seawater, and you will find that seaweed in its many forms is pretty amazing as well.
calcoastnews.com

SLO agency awarded grant to buy Anderson Hotel, house homeless

Following a deal with the state of California, the Housing Authority of the City of San Luis Obispo (HASLO) will purchase the Anderson Hotel in downtown SLO and convert it into an apartment building intended to house homeless people. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday he is awarding HASLO...
kclu.org

Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet

It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
A-Town Daily News

Templeton doctor named ‘SLO County Physician of the Year’

Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, runs her own OB-GYN practice in Templeton. – The Central Coast Medical Association honored Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for San Luis Obispo County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
New Times

Atascadero homeless encampment causes problems for De Anza trail users

A homeless encampment located under Highway 41 in Atascadero has led to conflicts between recreational trail users and those who live in the Salinas Riverbed. Anthony Vasquez, 68, and his wife, Sandra Obermeyer, were participating in the Toys for Tots Ride on Nov. 12, an annual event hosted by the Atascadero Horsemen's Club, when a group of the encampment's occupants approached the pair, yelling in an attempt to scare the horses. Vasquez said his horse responded to the commotion by violently bucking throwing Vasquez on the ground and knocking him unconscious.
kprl.com

Holiday Events 12.02.2022

The holiday events pick up this weekend in the north county. Tonight, Atascadero Lights up Downtown at the sunken gardens, that begins at 5:30. Tomorrow night, there will be a Walk Around the Lake at Atascadero lake park. You can get more information at visitatascadero.com. The 61st Christmas Light Parade...
KION News Channel 5/46

Gov. Newsom gives $36 million for new homeless housing on Central Coast and San Jose

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced he has signed off on the final Homekey awards for 2022. Five California counties will receive a total of $36 million in funding for projects aimed at helping with homelessness. San Benito and Santa Cruz County each received upwards of $2 million for building new structures to aid The post Gov. Newsom gives $36 million for new homeless housing on Central Coast and San Jose appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

Stretch of Highway 1 Temporarily Closed due to Rockslide

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA (KION-TV) - UPDATE ON DEC. 4, 2022 AT 4:08 PM: Caltrans District 5 said Highway 1 will still be closed in both directions from Ragged Point to two and a half miles south of Big Sur. Engineers assessed the damage and it was revealed that they are still are concerned with rocks The post Stretch of Highway 1 Temporarily Closed due to Rockslide appeared first on KION546.

