Should SLO County acquire the Phillips 66 property? One supervisor says it’s worth exploring
A feasibility study would cost $632,487, according to SLO County staff. | OPINION
Paso Robles residents move to replace ‘extremist candidate’ appointed to school board
“The board could have handled this much differently,” said one person who helped gather signatures.
Morro Bay City Council approves new flag ordinance
The Morro Bay City Council recently passed an ordinance that will allow the Pride flag to be flown over City Hall for the first time starting in June of 2023.
Central Coast business owners respond to hateful messages over drag events
Since receiving the messages, local businesses have formed a group to provide security resources for LGBTQ events.
Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments issue rain advisory for countywide beaches
The Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments have issued a general rain advisory to avoid swimming, surfing, or water based activities due to the potential health risks tied to the rain storms water runoff in the local area. The post Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments issue rain advisory for countywide beaches appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County’s homeless services providers are ‘bursting at the seams’ after COVID peak
California’s homeless population grew by more than 22,000 people during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report says.
travelawaits.com
The Unique Ocean Tour Not To Miss While Visiting Central California
Crashing surf, salty air, and sandy beaches will probably be the first things that grab your attention on a visit to the ocean along California’s gorgeous central coast. However, take a moment to consider what grows beneath the surface of all that seawater, and you will find that seaweed in its many forms is pretty amazing as well.
calcoastnews.com
SLO agency awarded grant to buy Anderson Hotel, house homeless
Following a deal with the state of California, the Housing Authority of the City of San Luis Obispo (HASLO) will purchase the Anderson Hotel in downtown SLO and convert it into an apartment building intended to house homeless people. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday he is awarding HASLO...
SLO County wedding venues: County too harsh with enforcement, hurting business
Some San Luis Obispo County venues are saying the county is being too harsh with their enforcement, forcing some spaces to no longer host weddings and special events because of recent change.
kclu.org
Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet
It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
Ocean off Morro Bay will be auctioned for wind energy leases on Tuesday. Here’s how it works
The auction could bring in billions of dollars for the federal government.
Headed outside this holiday season? Here’s your guide to SLO County’s best hiking trails
From Montana de Oro State Park to the Pismo Preserve, here are the top local spots for getting away from it all.
Templeton doctor named ‘SLO County Physician of the Year’
Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, runs her own OB-GYN practice in Templeton. – The Central Coast Medical Association honored Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for San Luis Obispo County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
New Times
Atascadero homeless encampment causes problems for De Anza trail users
A homeless encampment located under Highway 41 in Atascadero has led to conflicts between recreational trail users and those who live in the Salinas Riverbed. Anthony Vasquez, 68, and his wife, Sandra Obermeyer, were participating in the Toys for Tots Ride on Nov. 12, an annual event hosted by the Atascadero Horsemen's Club, when a group of the encampment's occupants approached the pair, yelling in an attempt to scare the horses. Vasquez said his horse responded to the commotion by violently bucking throwing Vasquez on the ground and knocking him unconscious.
New changes coming to West Grand Ave in the city of Grover Beach
The Grover Beach city council members encourage those who live in the community to attend Monday's city council meeting.
kprl.com
Holiday Events 12.02.2022
The holiday events pick up this weekend in the north county. Tonight, Atascadero Lights up Downtown at the sunken gardens, that begins at 5:30. Tomorrow night, there will be a Walk Around the Lake at Atascadero lake park. You can get more information at visitatascadero.com. The 61st Christmas Light Parade...
Gov. Newsom gives $36 million for new homeless housing on Central Coast and San Jose
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced he has signed off on the final Homekey awards for 2022. Five California counties will receive a total of $36 million in funding for projects aimed at helping with homelessness. San Benito and Santa Cruz County each received upwards of $2 million for building new structures to aid The post Gov. Newsom gives $36 million for new homeless housing on Central Coast and San Jose appeared first on KION546.
Iconic motel property in Paso Robles getting makeover
Nomada Hotel Group is overhauling the property to fully renovate the rooms and suites and add a central pool, outdoor gardens, a lobby market, an indoor/outdoor bar and full service restaurant.
Residents take rainfall in stride as winter storm soaks the Central Coast
After a dry start to the year, the Central Coast got some much-needed rain on Thursday, but the wet weather brings increased risks on the roads.
Stretch of Highway 1 Temporarily Closed due to Rockslide
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA (KION-TV) - UPDATE ON DEC. 4, 2022 AT 4:08 PM: Caltrans District 5 said Highway 1 will still be closed in both directions from Ragged Point to two and a half miles south of Big Sur. Engineers assessed the damage and it was revealed that they are still are concerned with rocks The post Stretch of Highway 1 Temporarily Closed due to Rockslide appeared first on KION546.
