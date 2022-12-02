You Can Ride A Magical Christmas Train Right Here In Arizona

Photo: Getty Images

The holiday season is here and Arizona is gearing up for the magical time with a holly jolly Christmas train and hotel. Only In Your State reported that guests can check into the Little American Hotel in Flagstaff and experience a holiday adventure like no other.

The hotel has an immersive event known as the North Pole Experience where passengers can board a train through the snow to Santa's workshop. Passengers can see Santa and his elves busy preparing for Christmas eve.

The experience lets you build toys with Santa, tour the "Toy Hall of Fame," eat cookies, and so much more. It's truly a magical time for all ages.

The hotel is completely decked out for the Christmas season, setting the perfect ambiance for the season.

There is even a chance you will run into Santa and Mrs. Claus while you're there. Stop by for a photo and breakfast with the jolly couple.

The hotel is a full-blown winter wonderland, complete with snow, a Christmas gift shop , and delicious food.

Check out more about the experience or book your stay on the Little America Hotel website .