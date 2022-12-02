Read full article on original website
Central Coast business owners respond to hateful messages over drag events
Since receiving the messages, local businesses have formed a group to provide security resources for LGBTQ events.
Santa Maria Parade of Lights canceled due to rain
The Santa Maria Parade of Lights will not make its way through the streets tonight because of inclement weather.
Other Stories This Friday 12.01.2022
A 69-year-old man died from a motorcycle crash earlier this week in Morro Bay. 69-year-old Michael Barrios was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Atascadero road Monday afternoon when he ran into a truck. Wednesday, Barrios died from his injuries. An investigation is continuing. An earthquake shakes Southern California yesterday morning....
Olde Towne Nipomo Family Christmas event this Sunday
The 6th Annual Olde Towne Nipomo Family Christmas event will take place this Sunday. Doors open at 2 p.m. and festivities last until 8 p.m. at 110 North Thompson Road.
Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade rescheduled due to weather
Originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, the city announced the parade has been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
A-Town Diner isn’t moving after all — at least not yet
After sharing plans with patrons to relocate from one location off El Camino Real in Atascadero to another, A-Town Diner changed course by announcing on Facebook that it will be staying put for the next year. “The Denny’s building is too expensive and needs too many repairs for us to...
Atascadero Runner is CIF Central Section D3 Cross Country Champion
ATASCADERO — At Woodward Park in Fresno on Nov. 17, Atascadero High School (AHS) sophomore Frannie Perry took first place at the CIF Central Section D3 Women’s Cross Country Championship. “It was a really fun race. I started out top 10, once the gun went off, stuck with...
Death notices for Nov. 8-27
Mark Douglas Cosgrove, age 68, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Marian Evelyn Gill, age 88, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
Greyhounds Win 6-A CIF Championship Bowl Game
ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Greyhounds football team defeated Colusa on Saturday, Dec. 3, with a 21-0 score. They will be heading to the 6-A CIF State Championship Bowl Game against San Gabriel on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. Stay tuned for the full story on Atascadero News. Feature...
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 21-27
On Nov. 21, Dylan James Askew, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on the corner of Rambouillet and Niblick Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Nov. 21, William Scott Lawrence, transient, was taken into custody on the 2000...
Colusa, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Atascadero High School football team will have a game with Colusa High School on December 03, 2022, 18:00:00. 2022 CIF North Regional 6-A Football Championship Bowl Game.
Greyhounds travel to Colusa for state semifinal game
– The Atascadero Greyhound footfall team travels to Colusa for a semifinal game in the CIF State Championship. Colusa is an agricultural town on the Sacramento River, an hour north of Sacramento. The population is 6,428. The high school has about 500 students. The Colusa Redhawks are 10-2 this season....
Iconic motel property in Paso Robles getting makeover
Nomada Hotel Group is overhauling the property to fully renovate the rooms and suites and add a central pool, outdoor gardens, a lobby market, an indoor/outdoor bar and full service restaurant.
The Unique Ocean Tour Not To Miss While Visiting Central California
Crashing surf, salty air, and sandy beaches will probably be the first things that grab your attention on a visit to the ocean along California’s gorgeous central coast. However, take a moment to consider what grows beneath the surface of all that seawater, and you will find that seaweed in its many forms is pretty amazing as well.
North County Weather 12.02.2022
Cloudy today, with highs this afternoon near 54. We may get a few showers this morning. ENE winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tonight, overcast skies, 100% chance of rain, lows near 48. Tomorrow, cloudy skies with rain, highs near 59. Southerly winds 5-10 miles per hour. The chance of rain,...
Residents take rainfall in stride as winter storm soaks the Central Coast
After a dry start to the year, the Central Coast got some much-needed rain on Thursday, but the wet weather brings increased risks on the roads.
Paso Robles measures an inch of rain over past 24 hours
– Paso Robles received 1 inch of rain in the past 24 hours, bringing the current season total to 2.18 inches. More rain is in the forecast for early Saturday morning, according to Weather Underground. Today’s forecast is cloudy with a daytime high of 55 degrees. Daily precipitation is...
Templeton doctor named ‘SLO County Physician of the Year’
Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, runs her own OB-GYN practice in Templeton. – The Central Coast Medical Association honored Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for San Luis Obispo County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
Atascadero defeats Colusa, advances to State Finals
The Atascadero Greyhounds defeated Colusa High School Saturday evening in the State Regional Finals, 21-0.
Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet
It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
