Sheriff's deputy struck in face by woman taken from Coventry Township road to hospital
A Summit County Sheriff's Office deputy was struck in the face and injured Friday by a woman taken to Summa Akron City Hospital for an evaluation, the department said. The 21-year-old Cleveland woman was retrieved from the middle of a Coventry Township road, where she had lain down. When questioned by the deputy, she indicated a desire to harm herself, the department said.
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Ohio mother arrested after allegedly leaving 3-year-old in bathtub unattended, killing him
AVONDALE, Ohio (TCD) -- A 27-year-old mother was recently arrested and charged in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son. According to a news release from the Cincinnati Police Department, on Thursday, Dec. 1, officers responded to the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue to a report of an unresponsive child. At the scene, officers reportedly found the victim, Jayden Krebs.
Akron woman sentenced to prison and man gets probation for their roles in shooting
An Akron woman recently was sentenced to prison, while an Akron man received probation, for their part in the shooting death of a Barberton man in 2020. Quinna Yerian, 29, pleaded guilty in June in Summit County Common Pleas Court to complicity to commit felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Judge...
Boyfriend turns himself in after missing woman reportedly found shot and buried under concrete
CLEVELAND (TCD) -- A 43-year-old man reportedly turned himself in to authorities in Pennsylvania less than a week after his missing girlfriend was found shot to death on a property in Allegheny County. Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County list Anthony Kennedy as "in custody." According to Trib Live, Kennedy went...
Akron police: Warrant issued for woman involved in fatal Goodyear Heights shooting
Akron police are looking for a woman whom they say was involved in the Wednesday evening shooting death of a man in Akron's Goodyear Heights neighborhood. Joseph Hall, 38, was shot and killed inside a home in the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue. The medical examiner's office said Hall was lying on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:25 p.m. ...
UPDATE: GSU confirms student killed in gas station shooting near campus
A man was fatally shot at a gas station near Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta late Sunday afternoon, police confirmed.
Multiple cars catch fire in West Mifflin
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - West Mifflin police said at least 10 cars were on fire at the Coparts along Lebanon School Road.Officials told KDKA the state fire marshal is leading the investigation.No injuries were reported.
