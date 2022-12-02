ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron police: Warrant issued for woman involved in fatal Goodyear Heights shooting

Akron police are looking for a woman whom they say was involved in the Wednesday evening shooting death of a man in Akron's Goodyear Heights neighborhood. Joseph Hall, 38, was shot and killed inside a home in the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue. The medical examiner's office said Hall was lying on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:25 p.m. ...
CBS Pittsburgh

Multiple cars catch fire in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - West Mifflin police said at least 10 cars were on fire at the Coparts along Lebanon School Road.Officials told KDKA the state fire marshal is leading the investigation.No injuries were reported.
