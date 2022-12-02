Read full article on original website
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
These Best Selling Sam Edelman Flats Are on Sale at Nordstrom for up to 41% Off Select Colors
Ballet flats are the unsung hero of the footwear world. While they’ve never gone out of style, and we doubt they ever will, their presence within the realm of trends does ebb and flow. During seasons where we might see less ballet flats on runways and celebrities, we also...
Hailey Bieber Stuns In Mini Skirt During Japan Birthday Celebration
Hailey Bieber stepped out in a leggy look as she celebrated turning 26 years old while in Japan. The supermodel and wife to Peaches singer Justin Bieber traveled from L.A. to Tokyo, where the couple enjoyed a special birthday trip and made sure to keep fans on social media updated. Hailey shared a gallery of images to her Instagram, gaining over 2.6 million likes as she showed off various stylish outfits, her sushi. We were also blessed with a little video action. Hailey flaunted her long legs in a tiny denim miniskirt while enjoying an outing with other famous faces; pals Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye joined Hailey and Justin.
In Style
Hailey Bieber's Micro-Mini Sweater Dress Could Not Have Been Any Shorter
From completely sheer dresses to the tiniest miniskirts, Hailey Bieber has long proven that she’s not too concerned with dressing for the fall weather — a luxury those living in temperate Southern California can often afford. Even so, the supermodel’s latest itty bitty date night look really pushed the envelope on acceptable late-November attire, sacrificing warmth for the sake of fashion yet again.
Selena Gomez Reunites with Blackpink in Layered Denim and Cozy Ugg Slippers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez shared a reunion with Blackpink this week — and did so with a lesson in sharp fall style. The group reunited in-person following the 2020 launch of their collaborative hit single, “Ice Cream.” While posing with the South Korean girl group on Instagram during their “Born Pink” world tour — shortly before they stop in London on Nov. 20 — Gomez posed with Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé in a black cowl-necked Babaton blouse and collared leather coat....
Michelle Obama Steps Out in Denim on Denim & Red Stiletto Boots for ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour with Ellen DeGeneres
Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour for “The Light We Carry” yesterday at the Warner Theater in Washington alongside former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. To commemorate the journey, DeGeneres posted a short clip of the pair backstage getting hyped up to go on stage.
Stylists reveal 7 pant trends that are in and 6 that are out for 2023
Style experts say people should swap out camo-print pants and skinny jeans for cargo pants and wide-leg denim for their 2023 wardrobes.
Kendall Jenner Goes Sans-Pants in Sheer Tights, Navy Sweater & Pointy Pumps
As temperatures drop, many people add extra layers to their looks to maintain warmth. Kendall Jenner did the opposite in a recent social media post. The runway model posted to her Instagram on Tuesday with a variety of photos. In the first picture, Jenner wore a navy wool and cashmere blend sweater from The Row with a white long-sleeve shirt underneath. She wore the crewneck sweater with the sleeves bunched up, allowing the white shirt to peek out at the forearms. Jenner added black sheer Calzedonia tights to the look, and after adding black briefs, the “Kardashians” star decided that was...
Dua Lipa Pops in Bottega Veneta Plaid and White-Hot Boots to Receive Her Albanian Citizenship
Dua Lipa celebrated a remarkable personal milestone this week — and did so in sharp style. The Grammy Award-winning musician received her Albanian citizenship — and posed after the occasion — in a head-to-toe ensemble from Bottega Veneta’s Resort 2023 collection. Designed by Mattheiu Blazy, her outfit featured a smooth blue midi-length dress with a cinched and padded bodice, overlaid with an allover dark red plaid print. A white woven leather handbag — also by Veneta — topped with the brand’s signature metallic gold ‘Sardine’ curved handle completed her attire. Finishing Lipa’s Lorenzo Posocco-styled outfit were layered gold and pearl rings, as...
Taylor Swift Gets Daring in Bejeweled Gown and Peep Toe Sandals at MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Dusseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13. She has already won the award for “Best Longform Video” for her short film “All Too Well”. The “Blank Space” singer wore a fitted black David...
Get The Look On A Budget: Rihanna's Over-The-Knee Boots
What is the best way to tell if a trend is in style? If Rihanna is wearing it, obviously. Known for her looks, which are always on trend and excruciatingly cool, The CFDA Fashion Icon Award winner and Fenty Beauty founder turned heads when she took to the streets of New York wearing over-the-knee boots.
wmagazine.com
Hailey Bieber Does Saint Laurent Two Ways in One Night
Miami may be the city of colorful, vibrant fashion, but when Hailey Bieber stepped out in Florida on Thursday night, she ditched any form of color and instead opted to wear not one, but two all-black looks. The model attended two different events during the evening, and performed a quick outfit change in between, but she kept the theme of all-black Saint Laurent going throughout the night.
Victoria Beckham Models Her Own ‘Posh’ Jumpsuits in Satin Heels for a Winter Fashion Statement
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Victoria Beckham brought a “posh” take to holiday style in her own designs this week. The former Spice Girl snapped a new Instagram Reel from home this week, wearing a ribbed knit jumpsuit with long sleeves and legs in a matte black palette. The now-sold-out single $990 piece was layered beneath a double-breasted trench coat, providing a chic base layer for Beckham’s winter-ready ensemble. However, Beckham also swapped her black set for the same jumpsuit in a kelly green hue...
The sneakers Kate Middleton can’t stop wearing are over 50% off
If Cyber Monday sneaker sales sneaked by you, there’s still time to save. Although the deal-filled day has come to an end, Kate Middleton’s go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers ($30, originally $65) are still on sale on Amazon for over 50% off. The Princess of Wales, who’s known for repeating her favorite fashions, is a longtime fan of the classic canvas kicks. When she’s not stepping out in designer duds or reaching for vintage pieces — as she did at a Boston Celtics game Wednesday night — she often pairs the lace-up shoes with everything from dressed-down shorts to sleek blazers and...
No Need To Thank Me, I Just Found The 30 Prettiest Items At Nordstrom & Ref
If there’s one thing I love it’s something pretty. What can I say, I’m a libra and one of our key traits is our love with all things beautiful and aesthetically pleasing. Lately when I have been needing my fashion fix for something pretty to add to my wardrobe I’m going straight to Reformation and Nordstrom. They have everything I’m looking for from great dresses to jumpsuits that would be perfect for a holiday party to sweaters I can wear all season long.
ETOnline.com
Celebrity-Loved UGG Boots and Slippers Are Up to 60% Off at Amazon's Black Friday Sale
UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn and winter staple, and have countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya. While the shoes have been spotted on A-listers, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead, especially with Amazon's UGG deals.
I'm a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—These 6 Casual Staples Make My Closet All the Chicer
Sandy Koszarek is considered an expert in the fashion space given her role as a VIP stylist at Nordstrom. She uses her style expertise to help her clients build out their wardrobes. For her wardrobe personally, she actually filled us in on the pieces she considers to be true staples because they're so versatile and they act as the foundational elements in her offering. Essentially, her closet feels chicer and wouldn't be the same without them.
An NYC Girl Walks Into Nordstrom—7 Winter Trends She'd Buy and 7 She'd Skip
Everyone loves Nordstrom, but perhaps none more than the fashion set in New York City. With the end of the year rapidly approaching (seriously, can we slow things down a bit?), there's no better time to hit up our favorite retailer. Here, I rounded up seven winter trends that editors,...
These Chic Holiday Outfits All Have One Accessory in Common
Kelsey Adams (aka @koolkelsey) is a talented multi-hyphenate who wears many hats—and many pairs of sunglasses—over the course of any given week. As a content creator, model, mom, seasoned world traveler, and self-proclaimed great gift giver, this New Yorker certainly understands the importance of dressing for the occasion, whatever that occasion may be, so she’s the perfect person to tap for advice as we head into the holiday season.
Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, & More — Over 70% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you value stylish colors to coordinate your outfits or intense organization above all else, your accessories need to complement that. From sunglasses to sandals, we’re getting ready for our warmer weather ensembles. However, along with shopping for summertime accessories, it’s just as important to find accessories that can work all year long — especially with handbags. Who doesn’t love a good, sturdy, stylish handbag? They carry everything we need and look amazing doing so. And if you’re in the market...
