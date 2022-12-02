ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter

Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
Inquisitr.com

Hailey Bieber Stuns In Mini Skirt During Japan Birthday Celebration

Hailey Bieber stepped out in a leggy look as she celebrated turning 26 years old while in Japan. The supermodel and wife to Peaches singer Justin Bieber traveled from L.A. to Tokyo, where the couple enjoyed a special birthday trip and made sure to keep fans on social media updated. Hailey shared a gallery of images to her Instagram, gaining over 2.6 million likes as she showed off various stylish outfits, her sushi. We were also blessed with a little video action. Hailey flaunted her long legs in a tiny denim miniskirt while enjoying an outing with other famous faces; pals Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye joined Hailey and Justin.
In Style

Hailey Bieber's Micro-Mini Sweater Dress Could Not Have Been Any Shorter

From completely sheer dresses to the tiniest miniskirts, Hailey Bieber has long proven that she’s not too concerned with dressing for the fall weather — a luxury those living in temperate Southern California can often afford. Even so, the supermodel’s latest itty bitty date night look really pushed the envelope on acceptable late-November attire, sacrificing warmth for the sake of fashion yet again.
Footwear News

Selena Gomez Reunites with Blackpink in Layered Denim and Cozy Ugg Slippers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez shared a reunion with Blackpink this week — and did so with a lesson in sharp fall style. The group reunited in-person following the 2020 launch of their collaborative hit single, “Ice Cream.” While posing with the South Korean girl group on Instagram during their “Born Pink” world tour — shortly before they stop in London on Nov. 20 — Gomez posed with Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé in a black cowl-necked Babaton blouse and collared leather coat....
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Goes Sans-Pants in Sheer Tights, Navy Sweater & Pointy Pumps

As temperatures drop, many people add extra layers to their looks to maintain warmth. Kendall Jenner did the opposite in a recent social media post. The runway model posted to her Instagram on Tuesday with a variety of photos. In the first picture, Jenner wore a navy wool and cashmere blend sweater from The Row with a white long-sleeve shirt underneath. She wore the crewneck sweater with the sleeves bunched up, allowing the white shirt to peek out at the forearms. Jenner added black sheer Calzedonia tights to the look, and after adding black briefs, the “Kardashians” star decided that was...
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Pops in Bottega Veneta Plaid and White-Hot Boots to Receive Her Albanian Citizenship

Dua Lipa celebrated a remarkable personal milestone this week — and did so in sharp style. The Grammy Award-winning musician received her Albanian citizenship — and posed after the occasion — in a head-to-toe ensemble from Bottega Veneta’s Resort 2023 collection. Designed by Mattheiu Blazy, her outfit featured a smooth blue midi-length dress with a cinched and padded bodice, overlaid with an allover dark red plaid print. A white woven leather handbag — also by Veneta — topped with the brand’s signature metallic gold ‘Sardine’ curved handle completed her attire. Finishing Lipa’s Lorenzo Posocco-styled outfit were layered gold and pearl rings, as...
The List

Get The Look On A Budget: Rihanna's Over-The-Knee Boots

What is the best way to tell if a trend is in style? If Rihanna is wearing it, obviously. Known for her looks, which are always on trend and excruciatingly cool, The CFDA Fashion Icon Award winner and Fenty Beauty founder turned heads when she took to the streets of New York wearing over-the-knee boots.
wmagazine.com

Hailey Bieber Does Saint Laurent Two Ways in One Night

Miami may be the city of colorful, vibrant fashion, but when Hailey Bieber stepped out in Florida on Thursday night, she ditched any form of color and instead opted to wear not one, but two all-black looks. The model attended two different events during the evening, and performed a quick outfit change in between, but she kept the theme of all-black Saint Laurent going throughout the night.
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Models Her Own ‘Posh’ Jumpsuits in Satin Heels for a Winter Fashion Statement

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Victoria Beckham brought a “posh” take to holiday style in her own designs this week. The former Spice Girl snapped a new Instagram Reel from home this week, wearing a ribbed knit jumpsuit with long sleeves and legs in a matte black palette. The now-sold-out single $990 piece was layered beneath a double-breasted trench coat, providing a chic base layer for Beckham’s winter-ready ensemble. However, Beckham also swapped her black set for the same jumpsuit in a kelly green hue...
Page Six

The sneakers Kate Middleton can’t stop wearing are over 50% off

If Cyber Monday sneaker sales sneaked by you, there’s still time to save. Although the deal-filled day has come to an end, Kate Middleton’s go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers ($30, originally $65) are still on sale on Amazon for over 50% off. The Princess of Wales, who’s known for repeating her favorite fashions, is a longtime fan of the classic canvas kicks. When she’s not stepping out in designer duds or reaching for vintage pieces — as she did at a Boston Celtics game Wednesday night — she often pairs the lace-up shoes with everything from dressed-down shorts to sleek blazers and...
whowhatwear

No Need To Thank Me, I Just Found The 30 Prettiest Items At Nordstrom & Ref

If there’s one thing I love it’s something pretty. What can I say, I’m a libra and one of our key traits is our love with all things beautiful and aesthetically pleasing. Lately when I have been needing my fashion fix for something pretty to add to my wardrobe I’m going straight to Reformation and Nordstrom. They have everything I’m looking for from great dresses to jumpsuits that would be perfect for a holiday party to sweaters I can wear all season long.
ETOnline.com

Celebrity-Loved UGG Boots and Slippers Are Up to 60% Off at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn and winter staple, and have countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya. While the shoes have been spotted on A-listers, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead, especially with Amazon's UGG deals.
whowhatwear

I'm a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—These 6 Casual Staples Make My Closet All the Chicer

Sandy Koszarek is considered an expert in the fashion space given her role as a VIP stylist at Nordstrom. She uses her style expertise to help her clients build out their wardrobes. For her wardrobe personally, she actually filled us in on the pieces she considers to be true staples because they're so versatile and they act as the foundational elements in her offering. Essentially, her closet feels chicer and wouldn't be the same without them.
whowhatwear

These Chic Holiday Outfits All Have One Accessory in Common

Kelsey Adams (aka @koolkelsey) is a talented multi-hyphenate who wears many hats—and many pairs of sunglasses—over the course of any given week. As a content creator, model, mom, seasoned world traveler, and self-proclaimed great gift giver, this New Yorker certainly understands the importance of dressing for the occasion, whatever that occasion may be, so she’s the perfect person to tap for advice as we head into the holiday season.
SheKnows

Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, & More — Over 70% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you value stylish colors to coordinate your outfits or intense organization above all else, your accessories need to complement that. From sunglasses to sandals, we’re getting ready for our warmer weather ensembles. However, along with shopping for summertime accessories, it’s just as important to find accessories that can work all year long — especially with handbags. Who doesn’t love a good, sturdy, stylish handbag? They carry everything we need and look amazing doing so. And if you’re in the market...
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

