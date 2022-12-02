Read full article on original website
Related
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's intimate portraits of Native people across America will appear in her book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America."
American Pickers to film in North Carolina
The American Pickers are excited to return to North Carolina! They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout your area in February 2023. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
crimereads.com
How Edgar Allan Poe Reinvented American Literature – and Science Writing
Some people’s gateway drug into crime fiction is Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock stories. Others credit (or blame) Agatha Christie, or Ed McBain, or Raymond Chandler, or Sue Grafton for their addiction to books with a body count. My origin story is a passion for Edgar Allan Poe that...
Eater
The Great American Chestnut Revival
On September 22, 1870, Henry Ward Beecher — a clergyman and social reformer as well as the brother of Uncle Tom’s Cabin author Harriet Beecher Stowe — took to the Pittsfield Sun newspaper to write of the pleasures of “a-chestnutting” during his Massachusetts boyhood: “There was frolic enough, and climbing enough, and shaking enough, and rattling nuts enough, and a sly kiss or two, but never enough.” Chestnut trees were a staple of life in colonial America, and many who lived there, Beecher included, could not imagine life without them: “Long live the chestnut tree; and the chestnut woods on the mountain side!” he wrote.
Slipped Disc
American loses major classical mail order firm
Jim Peters, of Norbeck, Peters and Ford, is closing the mail order business after 50 years. Bothhis partners, Peter Ford and David Norbeck, died within the last five years and the business’s last full-time employee left last week. Norbeck, Peters and Ford offered an eclectic mix of historical classical...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation
Mission: To protect and preserve the culture, traditions, and living heritage of the North American Indians. About the organization: The Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation is dedicated to continuing the progress on the world’s largest sculptural undertaking by carving a Memorial of Oglala Lakota leader Crazy Horse; providing educational and cultural programming to encourage harmony and reconciliation among all people and nations; acting as a repository for Native American artifacts, arts, and crafts through the Indian Museum of North America and the Native American Educational and Cultural Center; and establishing and operating the Indian University of North America.
Comments / 0