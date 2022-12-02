Read full article on original website
Antibiotic Shortages Hurting Billings During Cold and Flu Season
Kyle Austin, President of Pharm406 here in Billings, reached out to let us know about a critical issue beginning to affect the Billings area. With Cold and Flu season in full swing, many may be headed to their doctor for that cold... but what they will find is the local pharmacies are having difficulty getting their hands on a supply of antibiotics.
Veterans Network in Billings Helps Veterans During Holiday Season
Released December 1st from the Veterans Navigation Network:. The holidays can be stressful for all, and veterans are especially at risk. The Veterans Navigation Network reminds Billings-area vets to reach out for help navigating services or to find a friendly ear. In 2022, the nonprofit helped close to 300 vets. It connects them with available resources and is expanding its peer mentoring program, which nine volunteers currently staff.
Rest in Peace Billings Moose: Put Down After Becoming Terribly Ill
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) has unfortunately ended the life of a bull moose that had been wandering around midtown Billings since October. The arrival of the moose concerned citizens as well as FWP officials and police, but soon settled down amidst the Billings neighborhood. After reports of the animal being sick, however, it didn't end up great for the "Billings Moose".
I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS
Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
Disregard the Rumors. Popular Billings Craft Store is NOT Closing
We received an email today from one of our Townsquare Media Content Creators in Missoula regarding a rumor that Jo-Ann Fabrics was closing all of its Montana locations, including those in Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, Helena, and Butte. That rumor is NOT true. 80 years of "homemade happiness."
Sending Christmas Gifts by Mail? It’ll Cost More Than the Gift Itself…
Ridiculously high shipping costs, not only in Billings. It’s all over. I attempted to have my best friend send me some Colorado green chili. I miss my comfort food. After she called me back and told me it’ll cost $100 to ship 1 pint of green chili from Colorado to Montana, I told her, “Forget it. That’s insane. Keep it for yourself sister.” So she did.
A Special Charm That Only These Types of Montana Christmas Trees Have
After the day that we had today, it's time to calm it down a bit. When it comes to Christmas trees is it better to have real or artificial? I've had both and I think I've come to the conclusion that real is by far the better choice. The difference to me is the one that you cut down yourself.
Holiday Date Nights Ideas in Billings and Laurel
The holidays bring out the romance in some people. At least they do for me. I mean we've all seen the titles of those romantic, Christmas movies, usually made by hallmark. It's a big thing for us Americans. Though I don't watch those holiday films, I do feel more romantic when the snow starts to fall. The winter is called "cuffing season" for a good reason. People want to snuggle up and get cozy.
Will This Fantasy Author from Billings Impress Me with His Books?
I finally get to cover fantasy novels, which are some of my absolute favorite books of all time. I own The Hobbit and the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy in leatherback, as well as the Mistborn series by Brandon Sanderson on my Amazon account, among others. But this fantasy author is from right here in the Magic City, and his four-book series could become one of my favorites. Let's find out.
Billings Moose, Missed Bobcat Football News, and Matt Rosendale: Paul’s Farmer Finishers
Another week and time for another edition of Farmer Finishers, where I wrap up the week with a few stories you might have missed. A bad week to be a moose wandering Billings. On Tuesday I wrote an article on the future of the moose in town and predicted he would meet his fate at the hands of Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.
[BREAKING] Shooting at Montana Club in Billings Between 2 Patrons
A shooting has taken place at the Montana Club, 1791 Majestic Lane here in Billings. A 35-year-old unruly patron was arguing with customers, and after being escorted outside, a shooting between that male and another citizen ensued. As more information is released, this article will be updated.
Billings Sober Living Home Burned, Men’s Winter Clothing Needed
A fire broke out at a sober living home 2024 Green Terrace Dr. We still don't know the details how it happened. No one was injured, thank the lord. But all their warm, winter clothes, shoes, and belongings are now gone. We NEED warm winter clothing for these guys. Donate...
I Can’t Stop Thinking About What I Found at the River Near Billings
My Thanksgiving weekend was ridiculously low-key. I spent 90% of the time hanging out with my family, watching tv, cooking, eating, reading books, drinking beer, etc. It was awesome. I took Monday off to extend the weekend a bit and I took advantage of an opportunity to drop my girls off at school; something I don't get to do very often with my early-morning work schedule.
A Great Montana Radio Co-Worker Did This for Our Team
It's always such a nice surprise every year. Every company, it seems, has at least one person that knows how to spread some cheer and get the holidays started right. We've got one too- our traffic director Christina Irmen. Early Monday morning, while we were all waking up with our...
2 Teens with BB Gun Detained at Orchard School in Billings
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Around 1:17 PM today, Two 15-year-old teens at Orchard School were detained after a report of them having guns on school grounds. The investigation is ongoing, and as more information is released, this article will be updated.
Robbery At 3100 Block of King Avenue West in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. At 2:55 AM today, Billings Police Department responded to the 3100 block of King Avenue West for a robbery. The suspect entered the business, stole alcohol, and threatened to pull a gun on the victim. The suspect is a Hispanic male...
Billings, Let’s Paint Happy Little Trees with the Great Bob Ross
I don't think there's a better role model for the human race than Bob Ross. The popular television artist that inspired so many people around the globe to embrace their inner peace and enjoy their life has also left his mark upon my life. I decided I was going to try and paint a landscape just like Bob did, because he always says that we can do it. Let's get started.
The Coolest Montana Calendar for 2023 is Out Now
This calendar was cool before...but now they added law enforcement K9's to the photo shoot? Seriously, this has to be the coolest Montana calendar for 2023. The Mason Moore Foundation was started in honor of the late Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty back in 2017. Since the foundation was created, they have raised money to provide life saving equipment for law enforcement officers across Montana.
The Montana City With The Most Stolen Cars
If you've ever been a victim of car theft, you're familiar with that penetrating and sinking feeling of knowing that your car is somewhere on this planet, but at present is not available to you. It seems to always happen at the worst time, doesn't it? Well, any time is a wildly inconvenient time to discover that someone's made off with your vehicle. But just once, could the thieves perhaps wait a couple weeks AFTER I make the final payment to enjoy my newfound freedom from having a bank note to make every month? Can I be afforded that courtesy? No.
Robbery In Billings at 5th and Burlington, Robber On The Loose
Just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. A robbery was reported at 11:58 today at 5th and Burlington in Billings. The victim was walking to their car when they were approached by a white male who robbed him at gunpoint. The investigation is ongoing, and as more information is...
