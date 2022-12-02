Read full article on original website
Orland remains unbeaten, beats no-quit Clear Lake in NorCal D5-A championship
ORLAND, Calif. — Orland is headed to its first CIF state championship game after a 42-21 victory over Clear Lake in the CIF NorCal Division 5-A Regional final Saturday night. The Trojans (14-0), one of two remaining undefeated teams in California, now have a shot at finishing a perfect 15-0 if they ...
8 Stunning Waterfall Near Sacramento, CA – You Must Visit
California is well-known for many things, including its vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine scenes, and exhilarating rides. What most people don’t realize is that Sacramento, the state’s capital city, is also home to beautiful landscapes, nature parks, rivers, and hills. This city is one of the places you should...
Colusa, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Atascadero defeats Colusa, advances to State Finals
The Atascadero Greyhounds defeated Colusa High School Saturday evening in the State Regional Finals, 21-0.
Atascadero Greyhounds move on to CIF State Regional Finals
It's the CIF Sectional Finals at Atascadero High School and the Greyhounds just allowed their second unanswered touchdown against Pioneer Valley.
A 69-year-old man died from a motorcycle crash earlier this week in Morro Bay. 69-year-old Michael Barrios was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Atascadero road Monday afternoon when he ran into a truck. Wednesday, Barrios died from his injuries. An investigation is continuing. An earthquake shakes Southern California yesterday morning....
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
Former Grace M. Davis High School Football Coach Killed in Crash
A former football coach for a Modesto area high school and his girlfriend recently suffered fatal injuries in a pedestrian crash in San Luis Obispo. According to officials, the couple was struck by a vehicle while out walking their dog. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in San Luis Obispo.
These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
Bulldogs fall to Spartans, 17-14
The two titans of Northern California football met Friday at Prairie City Stadium to play for the CIF Nor-Cal I-AA championship with the winner moving on to the state championship game. De La Salle and Folsom battled for 48 minutes and in a low-scoring defensive battle, the Spartans won the...
Sacramento receives almost two inches of rain with more rain expected to come
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With more valley rain and mountain snow expected across Northern California, the National Weather Service shared how much rain Downtown Sacramento received on the first day of the storm. According to the NWS, on Saturday, Downtown Sacramento recorded 1.75 inches of rain, making it the third wettest Dec. 3rd on record. […]
Noting the Passing of a Legendary Waterman
The news that retired Morro Bay Chief Harbor Patrol Officer, Dick Rodgers, had recently died came as a surprise for many Morro Bay residents, even those with roots sunk deeply into the community and the harbor where Rodgers was a legendary waterman and public servant. This reporter, who somewhat morbidly...
Northern California restaurant reopens four years after devastating Camp Fire
"We've always had really good support."
Ocean off Morro Bay will be auctioned for wind energy leases on Tuesday. Here’s how it works
The auction could bring in billions of dollars for the federal government.
Woman gives birth on the side of the road early Thursday morning
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman says she gave birth to a healthy baby on the side of Highway 99 near Chico early Thursday morning. Meggie Ray said she left her home in Oroville for Chico around 2:45 a.m. after she started having contractions. Twenty minutes later, she says her baby, Orion Chiatovich, was born.
Update: Highway 1 closed near Big Sur due to rock slide
“Geo-tech engineers are assessing the damage before cleanup,” Caltrans said.
Nutcracker Opens Tonight 12.02.2022
The north county Nutcracker opens tonight at Spanos Theater at the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center. Sixty dancers, many of them from Class Act Dance in Paso Robles. One performance tonight, and a Sunday matinee which is already 90% sold out. Go to: nutcrackertickets.org, for more information or go buy...
Firefighters battle blaze at commercial building in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - A fire burning at a Sacramento commercial structure has been knocked down, firefighters say.According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the fire was burning in the 1600 Block of F Street and could be seen burning on the second story of the building. Firefighters are checking to see if the fire was able to spread. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Deputies identify 2 killed in I-5 collision Thanksgiving night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thanksgiving night on Interstate 5. Deputies identified 46-year-old Lisa Bacon of Orland and 55-year-old Brian Ford of Redding. The CHP said the crash happened around...
Mountain lion sightings jump around SLO County. Here’s where the cats have been spotted
Explore a map of where they’ve been seen in San Luis Obispo County.
