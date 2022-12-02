ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Second Republican Loses Recount Closing Gap in House: 201 GOP to 199 Dem Seats

CONCORD – A recount for Coos County brought Democrats one step closer to possible control of the House of Representatives Tuesday with the count now 201 seats for Republicans and 199 for Democrats for the next two years with more narrow victories to still be re-counted. John Greer, the...
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Is Preparing for Recount as New Votes Threaten Her Election

As mail-in ballots remain to be counted, Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is preparing for a recount in a tighter-than-expected contest to defend her seat. In a message to supporters last week, Boebert called on her backers to contribute additional funds to her campaign as the possibility remains for Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to close the gap in the final anticipated ballot drop on Wednesday.
WITF

At least 2 Pennsylvania counties fail to certify election results by deadline

Monday was the deadline for Pennsylvania to certify its election results from last month’s midterm elections, but requests for recounts in multiple counties – and accusations of voter disenfranchisement in one – are delaying the process. In a statement to WITF, Department of State officials said counties...
HuffPost

The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results

If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake claims thousands of voters told her not to give up election fight

Kari Lake, Arizona's GOP gubernatorial candidate who cast herself as an election martyr following her loss to Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs, signaled Monday she would not be conceding anytime soon. The former news anchor claimed that "printer problems, tabulation errors, 3-hour-plus lines or longer, and confusing instructions given by election...
The Hill

Judge dismisses Arizona GOP AG candidate’s election lawsuit as premature

A state judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit from Arizona Republican attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh contesting this month’s election, arguing it was filed prematurely. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner said Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee, which joined the suit, cannot file an election contest until...
Tennessee Lookout

Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat

Republicans clinched a majority in the U.S. House on Wednesday night after a Republican won reelection to a California seat that put the GOP over the top, according to Associated Press projections. Though not as decisive a victory as GOP leaders had hoped, Republican candidates flipped key seats in New...
KYMA News 11

Senator Sinema tours Yuma ag fields

“I’m continually impressed by the ag community in Yuma. They’re on the cutting edge worldwide,” Sinema said. The post Senator Sinema tours Yuma ag fields appeared first on KYMA.
Nevada Current

Battleground state SOS winners relieved after denying the election deniers

Voters in Nevada, along with other battleground states including Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico and Arizona, rejected election deniers running to become secretaries of state. Members of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, including Cisco Aguilar who was recently elected in Nevada, spoke during a virtual press conference Tuesday about the importance of preventing those promoting conspiracy theories from obtaining the office.
MSNBC

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 12.2.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * It took longer than it should have, but facing an unambiguous court order, the board of supervisors in Arizona’s Cochise County have finally certified the results of this year’s elections. * There’s been a flurry of...

