AOL Corp
Liz Cheney, whose 3 Democratic endorsees won their races, takes a dig at election denier Kari Lake after Arizona defeat
Kari Lake, a Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona's governorship, lost to Katie Hobbs on Monday. Lake previously thanked Liz Cheney in a sarcastic letter for boosting campaign donations. After Lake's defeat on Monday evening, Cheney retorted: "You're welcome." Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney sniped back at Kari Lake after the Arizona gubernatorial...
Trump demands election loser Kari Lake be "installed" as governor in late-night Truth Social rant
Former President Donald Trump called for Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake to be installed as governor after falsely claiming that the elections in Arizona were a "criminal voting operation." Lake, who repeatedly refused to say she would accept the results of the governor's race in Arizona if she lost,...
"I'm collecting evidence": Arizona election loser Kari Lake refuses to concede, hires "best" lawyers
Failed Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake, who repeatedly refused to say she would accept the results of the governor's race in Arizona if she lost, refused to concede and may challenge her election loss to Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs. Some of the election denier's allies are urging her to challenge...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Second Republican Loses Recount Closing Gap in House: 201 GOP to 199 Dem Seats
CONCORD – A recount for Coos County brought Democrats one step closer to possible control of the House of Representatives Tuesday with the count now 201 seats for Republicans and 199 for Democrats for the next two years with more narrow victories to still be re-counted. John Greer, the...
Lauren Boebert Is Preparing for Recount as New Votes Threaten Her Election
As mail-in ballots remain to be counted, Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is preparing for a recount in a tighter-than-expected contest to defend her seat. In a message to supporters last week, Boebert called on her backers to contribute additional funds to her campaign as the possibility remains for Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to close the gap in the final anticipated ballot drop on Wednesday.
At least 2 Pennsylvania counties fail to certify election results by deadline
Monday was the deadline for Pennsylvania to certify its election results from last month’s midterm elections, but requests for recounts in multiple counties – and accusations of voter disenfranchisement in one – are delaying the process. In a statement to WITF, Department of State officials said counties...
Judge orders election worker to stand trial for tampering with voting equipment
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Kent County election worker was looking for discrepancies with election results when he was allegedly caught tampering with a voting machine after the August primary, a detective testified in court. The man, James D. Holkeboer, went as far as inserting a thumb drive into...
Why won’t Gov. Doug Ducey defend Arizona elections and condemn threats against officials?
Opinion: He could take on the MAGA/QAnon quacks. He's won three statewide races. He knows that Arizona's election systems are professionally run and secure. A week ago Gov. Doug Ducey called Democrat Katie Hobbs to congratulate her for having won the election to be Arizona’s next governor. Since then,...
The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results
If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake claims thousands of voters told her not to give up election fight
Kari Lake, Arizona's GOP gubernatorial candidate who cast herself as an election martyr following her loss to Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs, signaled Monday she would not be conceding anytime soon. The former news anchor claimed that "printer problems, tabulation errors, 3-hour-plus lines or longer, and confusing instructions given by election...
Rep. Mike Levin expands lead to 5 points in 49th Congressional District
With control of the U.S. House of Representatives still unclear, the incumbent California Democrat is leading Republican challenger Brian Maryott by 5 percentage points.
Judge dismisses Arizona GOP AG candidate’s election lawsuit as premature
A state judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit from Arizona Republican attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh contesting this month’s election, arguing it was filed prematurely. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner said Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee, which joined the suit, cannot file an election contest until...
Court case slows declaring Arizona AG election winner
PHOENIX - A fight between the candidates for attorney general over who won could mean Arizona may not have a declared winner by Jan 3. And that could leave Mark Brnovich in his office beyond the ...
Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat
Republicans clinched a majority in the U.S. House on Wednesday night after a Republican won reelection to a California seat that put the GOP over the top, according to Associated Press projections. Though not as decisive a victory as GOP leaders had hoped, Republican candidates flipped key seats in New...
Democrats plan major shake-up to voting rules before 2024 election
The Democratic National Committee will vote on a flurry of voting rules ahead of the 2024 elections this week, with party leaders set to consider changes to the presidential primary calendar that could boot Iowa from its coveted first-in-the-nation voting slot.
USA TODAY
Fact check: Photos of trashed mail, ballots are from 2020, not the 2022 midterm elections
The claim: Photos show 2022 midterm election ballots found in the trash in locations across the country. Though the midterm elections have concluded, false claims of voter fraud continue to spread on social media. Some users are sharing photos they claim show ballots recently found in the trash across the country.
Why did so many Arizona voters hold on to their mail-in ballots until the last day?
One didn’t trust the system enough to part with her ballot early. Another dropped off his ballot on Election Day because he was simply too busy to mail it before. Their ballots were among the approximately 290,000 dropped off at polling locations on Election Day. Officials said on Thursday that was an unprecedented...
Senator Sinema tours Yuma ag fields
“I’m continually impressed by the ag community in Yuma. They’re on the cutting edge worldwide,” Sinema said. The post Senator Sinema tours Yuma ag fields appeared first on KYMA.
Battleground state SOS winners relieved after denying the election deniers
Voters in Nevada, along with other battleground states including Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico and Arizona, rejected election deniers running to become secretaries of state. Members of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, including Cisco Aguilar who was recently elected in Nevada, spoke during a virtual press conference Tuesday about the importance of preventing those promoting conspiracy theories from obtaining the office.
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 12.2.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * It took longer than it should have, but facing an unambiguous court order, the board of supervisors in Arizona’s Cochise County have finally certified the results of this year’s elections. * There’s been a flurry of...
