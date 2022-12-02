Read full article on original website
Packers Star Won't Play vs. Bears After Appendectomy
Green Bay Packers starting left tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy on Friday and will not participate in Sunday's Week 13 contest against the Chicago Bears. The team announced this news on Twitter Friday afternoon. Bakhtiari has started nine games for the Packers this season after missing almost the entire...
Riley: Caleb Williams dealing with 'significant' hamstring injury
USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced Sunday that quarterback Caleb Williams has a "significant" hamstring injury, according to Antonio Morales of The Athletic. The Heisman front-runner will have nearly a month to recover, with the Trojans set to take on Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2. Williams suffered...
Justin Fields Explains Late-Game Interception in Loss Vs. Packers
CHICAGO -- The game log for the Bears' 28-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field will tell you that quarterback Justin Fields threw a critical interception late in the fourth quarter. That would be true. With the Bears trailing by one with under three minutes to play,...
NFL injury report Week 14: Latest updates on Lamar Jackson, Kenneth Walker and more
The NFL injury report for Week 14 is filled with some of the best players in football. Heading into a
Green Bay Packers rally in 4th quarter to beat Chicago Bears at home despite return of Justin Fields
Fields ran for a 56-yard touchdown in the second quarter and finished with 71 yards on six attempts. He was 20 of 25 passing for 254 yards but threw two interceptions.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Bears Week 13 inactives: Justin Fields IN vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears (3-9) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 13 game against the Green Bay Packers (4-8), where Chicago is looking to break a five-game losing streak. Quarterback Justin Fields is officially active and will start against Green Bay. Fields missed last week’s game with a separated...
NFL Odds: Jets vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The New York Jets will travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Jets-Vikings prediction and pick, laid out below. The New York...
Bears QB Justin Fields appears set to start against Packers in NFL North battle at Soldier Field
Fields was a full participant in practice Friday for the second straight day and was listed without a designation on the team's final injury report.
How Can Ed Donatell's Vikings Defense Improve and Stop Bleeding Yardage?
The Vikings' defense has been gashed for almost 400 yards per game this season.
Magic vs. Raptors Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
The Toronto Raptors host the Orlando Magic Saturday night. Here's everything you need to know.
CFB Bowl Tracker: See where your team is headed for postseason play
With the 2022 regular season officially over, it's time for postseason college football action. The full slate of 42 games and the national title contest kicks off on Dec. 16 with the Bahamas Bowl. Here's the full list of matchups for bowl season:. Bowl Date Team Team. Bahamas Bowl Dec....
How the transfer portal will impact Georgia football as it preps for College Football Playoff
The transfer portal is not something new to college football. But due to changes in the college football calendar, the transfer portal figures to be a much bigger and crazier deal this December. Starting today, non-graduate players can officially enter the transfer portal. They have until Jan. 18 to enter...
NBA Rookie of the Year rankings: Mathurin, Banchero off to blazing starts
There's a big enough sample of play to draw observations from now that a quarter of the 2022-23 season is in the books. Some of this year's top draft selections have shined as expected, while others have pleasantly surprised. Here's our ranking of the top five Rookie of the Year...
Bears Lose To Packers 28-19 and A Piece Of NFL History
The Chicago Bears kept things interesting against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But when Justin Fields stopped running, the game quickly became a reminder that the Bears were badly outmatched. They lost to Green Bay 28-19, falling to a record of 3-10. Heading into the bye week, the Bears have some work to do.
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 13 vs. Bears
The first step to winning five straight games to end the 2022 season must come Sunday at Soldier Field when the Green Bay Packers (4-8) take on Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (3-9). Can the Packers go into the bye week on a high note?. Here’s how the staff...
Packers' Aaron Rodgers clear for Sunday at Bears; David Bakhtiari out
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was cleared to play Sunday at Chicago after sustaining a rib injury last week, but left tackle David Bakhtiari had his appendix removed Friday and will not play.
What a 12-team playoff would look like this year
After the Rose Bowl finally relented in holding up playoff expansion, the four-team format in college football will add eight programs and become a 12-team bracket beginning in the 2024-25 season. The top six conference champions are guaranteed a spot in the tournament regardless of their final ranking, with the...
Report: Deion Sanders preparing to accept Colorado coaching job
Deion Sanders has been planning his exit from Jackson State to accept Colorado's head coaching job, sources told Pete Thamel of ESPN. Sanders reportedly spent the week making calls to fill out his coaching staff as well as reaching out to a top player in the transfer portal to encourage him to delay his decision.
