The Spun

Packers Star Won't Play vs. Bears After Appendectomy

Green Bay Packers starting left tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy on Friday and will not participate in Sunday's Week 13 contest against the Chicago Bears. The team announced this news on Twitter Friday afternoon. Bakhtiari has started nine games for the Packers this season after missing almost the entire...
theScore

Riley: Caleb Williams dealing with 'significant' hamstring injury

USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced Sunday that quarterback Caleb Williams has a "significant" hamstring injury, according to Antonio Morales of The Athletic. The Heisman front-runner will have nearly a month to recover, with the Trojans set to take on Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2. Williams suffered...
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Explains Late-Game Interception in Loss Vs. Packers

CHICAGO -- The game log for the Bears' 28-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field will tell you that quarterback Justin Fields threw a critical interception late in the fourth quarter. That would be true. With the Bears trailing by one with under three minutes to play,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears Week 13 inactives: Justin Fields IN vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears (3-9) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 13 game against the Green Bay Packers (4-8), where Chicago is looking to break a five-game losing streak. Quarterback Justin Fields is officially active and will start against Green Bay. Fields missed last week’s game with a separated...
theScore

CFB Bowl Tracker: See where your team is headed for postseason play

With the 2022 regular season officially over, it's time for postseason college football action. The full slate of 42 games and the national title contest kicks off on Dec. 16 with the Bahamas Bowl. Here's the full list of matchups for bowl season:. Bowl Date Team Team. Bahamas Bowl Dec....
theScore

NBA Rookie of the Year rankings: Mathurin, Banchero off to blazing starts

There's a big enough sample of play to draw observations from now that a quarter of the 2022-23 season is in the books. Some of this year's top draft selections have shined as expected, while others have pleasantly surprised. Here's our ranking of the top five Rookie of the Year...
Yardbarker

Bears Lose To Packers 28-19 and A Piece Of NFL History

The Chicago Bears kept things interesting against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But when Justin Fields stopped running, the game quickly became a reminder that the Bears were badly outmatched. They lost to Green Bay 28-19, falling to a record of 3-10. Heading into the bye week, the Bears have some work to do.
theScore

What a 12-team playoff would look like this year

After the Rose Bowl finally relented in holding up playoff expansion, the four-team format in college football will add eight programs and become a 12-team bracket beginning in the 2024-25 season. The top six conference champions are guaranteed a spot in the tournament regardless of their final ranking, with the...
theScore

Report: Deion Sanders preparing to accept Colorado coaching job

Deion Sanders has been planning his exit from Jackson State to accept Colorado's head coaching job, sources told Pete Thamel of ESPN. Sanders reportedly spent the week making calls to fill out his coaching staff as well as reaching out to a top player in the transfer portal to encourage him to delay his decision.

