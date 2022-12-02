Baylor coach Scott Drew joins Gonzaga Nation podcast

Related
Baylor Bears vs. Gonzaga Notebook: Baylor Rallies for Big Win in Come-From-Behind Victory
Baylor Bears use 8-0 run over final 1:33 to prevail 64-63 over Gonzaga
Baylor Bears Safety Devin Neal Enters Transfer Portal
Junior safety recorded 41 tackles and two interceptions in 11 games for the Bears in 2022.
No. 6 Baylor overtakes No. 14 Gonzaga: Live In-Game Updates
Follow along with InsideTheBears.com as the No. 6 Baylor Bears take on the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs in a national championship rematch
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Gonzaga Ready for Clash with Baylor Bears Friday Night in 2021 National Championship Rematch
SIOUX FALLS, SD - In a matchup pitting two top-15 teams against one another at a neutral site, the Gonzaga Bulldogs (#14) are set to square off with the Baylor Bears (#6) Friday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This will be the first meeting between the schools since the 2021 National Championship game, a contest that Baylor won 86-70. Less than two years removed from the title game, Friday night's matchup will feature a plethora of new faces. Gonzaga senior Drew Timme is the only Bulldog on the current roster who was in the starting-5 for that game.
Baylor shuts down Drew Timme, defeats Gonzaga 64-63: 3 takeaways
Friday’s showdown between No. 14 Gonzaga and sixth-ranked Baylor was much closer than the 2021 NCAA championship, but it still had the same result as the Bears (6-2) defeated the Zags (5-3) 64-63 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Here are three observations from Gonzaga’s ...
Baylor Survives Gonzaga in National Championship Rematch
The Baylor Bears fell short of getting their first big win of the season vs. No. 14 Gonzaga.
Gonzaga overcomes slow start, but falls late to Baylor in South Dakota
Before Friday’s contest against Baylor, Gonzaga forward Drew Timme hadn’t scored less than 16 points in a game this season. That changed against the Bears, who held Timme to nine points in a 64-63 loss for No. 14 Gonzaga (5-3) against sixth-ranked Baylor (6-2) at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Look: Gonzaga vs. Baylor photos from Sioux Falls, South Dakota
The No. 14 Gonzaga men's basketball team came up short 64-63 against the No. 6 Baylor Bears at Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Friday night. Check out photos from the game: (All photos by Steven Branscombe, USA TODAY Sports)
KHQ Right Now
College student from Spokane earns first runner-up in competition to play with Josh Turner
A college student from Spokane came oh-so close to earning an opportunity to open for Josh Turner at the Grand Ol' Opry. Max Sadler participated in a nation-wide Tik Tok competition to play with the country star. Sadler said he won first runner-up.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 15 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Dec. 2, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
KHQ Right Now
Light snow expected throughout parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho Sunday night
Light snow is expected across parts of eastern Washington and most of north Idaho Sunday night. An inch of accumulation or more is possible in Pullman and north Idaho, while less than an inch is expected Spokane.
Chronicle
Eight Girls Believed to Be Underage Wives of Mormon Fundamentalist Found Hiding in Spokane
An Arizona woman arrested Thursday leaving a Spokane Airbnb with eight girls who were believed to be the underage wives of a polygamist with ties to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has been ordered home to face federal charges. Moretta Rose Johnson is scheduled to appear...
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KXLY
Overnight snow will lead to a slippery Monday morning – Matt
Areas of moderate snowfall will move over the I-90 corridor, Palouse and as far north as Newport and Sandpoint overnight. Accumulations are expected to be light, with 1 to 2 inches at the most with a few spots like St. Maries having an outside shot at 3 inches. The snow...
newsfromthestates.com
Department of Interior announces new education center on Coeur d’Alene Reservation
In this file photo, Interior Secretary Debra Haaland testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resource at the U.S. Capitol on February 24, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images) U.S. Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland on Wednesday announced the creation of a new...
Northwest snowpack soaring, defying recent trends
SPOKANE, Wash. — The ski areas are open and the snow is deep and plentiful across the mountains of the Inland Northwest. Snowpack around the region is off to the best start in at least 10 years. For the Spokane River basin, it’s the most water content in the snowpack since 2007. Copyright 4 News Now So far this winter...
KXLY
Isolated snow showers tonight followed by COLD weather in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking isolated snow showers Thursday evening in north Spokane and Kootenai Counties. We are also tracking drier, COLDER air moving in from the north. Bundle up and watch your step as you head out the door Friday morning. Temperatures will start out in the single digits and low teens. All of the wet, slushy roads and sidewalks will refreeze, and they will stay frozen for the foreseeable future. High temperatures will only make it into the mid-20s. Expect low clouds and fog with only a slight chance of some clearing in the afternoon.
Madison Ranch development coming to Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Hayden City Council approved a zone change Tuesday for a commercially zoned property near the corner of Hayden Avenue and Huetter Road, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The change to a mixed-use zone will come with terms. Using priorities laid...
Are backyard chickens allowed in Spokane?
My mom and I just moved to Spokane from Seattle, and we used to have 4 chickens in our backyard. But I'm not sure about the regulations here, though I found some articles saying that chickens are allowed too (just no roosters), but now I'm worried I'm going to get in trouble if I get chickens. Looking forward to hearing more suggestions from you here. Thanks.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Even more snow than expected – Mark
WEATHER ALERT DAY: We are tracking a snowstorm hammering our region. Due to our snowy conditions, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Thursday morning, with 6 inches or more for many areas. The gusty south winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. After this snow, more arctic air moves in for the weekend.
GonzagaNation.net
Spokane, WA
554
Followers
359
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news on Gonzaga athleticshttps://www.si.com/college/gonzaga
Comments / 0