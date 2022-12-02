Read full article on original website
calcoastnews.com
Rock slide closes Highway 1 from Ragged Point to Big Sur
A rock slide discovered Friday has shut down Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to south of Big Sur in Monterey County, according to Caltrans. Rocks fell from a cliffside onto the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 1 between Ragged Point and Big Sur. Caltrans engineers are assessing the damage before beginning the cleanup.
Update: Highway 1 closed near Big Sur due to rock slide
“Geo-tech engineers are assessing the damage before cleanup,” Caltrans said.
Central Coast business owners respond to hateful messages over drag events
Since receiving the messages, local businesses have formed a group to provide security resources for LGBTQ events.
travelawaits.com
The Unique Ocean Tour Not To Miss While Visiting Central California
Crashing surf, salty air, and sandy beaches will probably be the first things that grab your attention on a visit to the ocean along California’s gorgeous central coast. However, take a moment to consider what grows beneath the surface of all that seawater, and you will find that seaweed in its many forms is pretty amazing as well.
Update: Power mostly restored after car crashes into pole
A car crash downed power lines earlier Sunday afternoon
Headed outside this holiday season? Here’s your guide to SLO County’s best hiking trails
From Montana de Oro State Park to the Pismo Preserve, here are the top local spots for getting away from it all.
kclu.org
Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet
It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 21-27
On Nov. 21, Dylan James Askew, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on the corner of Rambouillet and Niblick Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Nov. 21, William Scott Lawrence, transient, was taken into custody on the 2000...
Residents take rainfall in stride as winter storm soaks the Central Coast
After a dry start to the year, the Central Coast got some much-needed rain on Thursday, but the wet weather brings increased risks on the roads.
Barn with smoldering hay draws Cal Fire SLO crews
San Luis Obispo County firefighters responded to smoldering hay in a barn at the 3000 block of Stenner Rd. The post Barn with smoldering hay draws Cal Fire SLO crews appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the Weekend
SCWF Rainfall Forecast Thursday evening through Sunday night - 12-1 to 12-4-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. A series of storm systems will move into Southern California starting tonight, with the leading edge already affecting San Luis Obispo County this afternoon, with activity spreading east through Santa Barbara and Ventura County through the overnight and into Friday.
Scattered rain showers expected in Southern California through the weekend
A series of storms are moving through Southern California Friday and will bring rain, snow and gusty winds to the region through the weekend. While heavier showers are expected to remain mostly to our north, Los Angeles and Ventura counties will see between .25 and 1 inch of rain, with up to two inches possible […]
First wave of storm soaks SLO County, with more on the way. Here’s a look at the rain totals
Some areas of San Luis Obispo County received nearly 2 inches.
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
Santa Maria Parade of Lights canceled due to rain
The Santa Maria Parade of Lights will not make its way through the streets tonight because of inclement weather.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A-Town Diner isn’t moving after all — at least not yet
After sharing plans with patrons to relocate from one location off El Camino Real in Atascadero to another, A-Town Diner changed course by announcing on Facebook that it will be staying put for the next year. “The Denny’s building is too expensive and needs too many repairs for us to...
Ocean off Morro Bay will be auctioned for wind energy leases on Tuesday. Here’s how it works
The auction could bring in billions of dollars for the federal government.
Mountain lion sightings jump around SLO County. Here’s where the cats have been spotted
Explore a map of where they’ve been seen in San Luis Obispo County.
calcoastnews.com
Police release dramatic video of deadly altercation in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police released wild video footage of an incident in October in which officers shot and killed a man armed with knives who had attempted to break into an apartment with a woman and child inside. In the video, which contains multiple camera angles, including drone footage spliced in,...
